OnePlus Watch 3 Review

OnePlus Watch 3 pros and cons
Pros
Bright, vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display.
Impressive battery life complemented by ultra-fast Warp Charging.
Comprehensive health-tracking, including SpO₂ monitoring.
The rotating crown works for navigation!
Cons
No mobile connectivity / eSIM option (only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support)
The OnePlus Watch 3 refines the brand’s wearable offering, elegantly combining advanced health monitoring, robust battery life, a vibrant AMOLED display, and intuitive navigation through its rotating digital crown. Yet, in a fiercely competitive smartwatch market, can the Watch 3 overcome its software and connectivity limitations to truly stand apart?
Design and specifications
The Watch 3 feels immediately premium. Its stainless steel case is complemented by a titanium alloy bezel for added durability and style.
Available in a sizeable single 46mm size and weighing approximately 49g (excluding the strap), the OnePlus Watch 3 balances presence with comfort.
A rotating digital crown enhances usability, offering smooth, intuitive navigation through menus and apps - a massive step up over the OnePlus Watch 2 and we're very glad to see it integrated into working functionality!
Built to withstand adverse conditions, OnePlus' Watch 3 includes a sapphire crystal display rated over 8 on the Mohs Hardness Scale, along with 5ATM water resistance and IP68 certification, ensuring it handles swimming or showers with ease...but stops short of being your deep-sea diving buddy.
Inside the watch employs a dual-engine architecture, marrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset for high-performance tasks with a BES 2800 MCU for efficient battery management.
Internal storage stands at a healthy 32GB, perfect for storing music and podcasts.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi; notably cellular connectivity is conspicuous in its absence, restricting standalone use.
Screen and display
The Watch 3 boasts a striking - and expanded - up to 60Hz LTPO AMOLED display.
It now measures a shade under 1.5-inches, delivering a vibrant viewing experience with a peak brightness of 2200 nits, a marked improvement on the 1000 nits of its predecessor.
Colours are bright, contrasts sharp, and readability in direct sunlight is exceptional.
The always-on display ensures essential information remains accessible at a glance, without drastically impacting the all-important battery life.
Health and fitness tracking
Health tracking takes centre stage on the OnePlus Watch 3, providing continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) tracking, wrist temperature measurement, stress monitoring, and detailed sleep analysis.
A new 60-second 'Health Check-In' feature offers a quick and convenient body MOT - providing a quick yet comprehensive snapshot of essential health metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and wrist temperature - highly useful at a glance.
One area that wasn't ready for primetime at the time of review was ECG monitoring - with a delay due to the time required to obtain the necessary medical certifications and regulatory approvals specific to the UK.
Whilst word was that this wasn't due until Q3, we've seen some independent reports of it being ready even sooner...so watch this space for an official update on the Watch 3's heart monitoring credentials.
Fitness enthusiasts also benefit from the Watch 3's more than 100 workout modes, spanning running, cycling, swimming, and more.
The built-in dual-frequency GPS provides accurate tracking of outdoor activities, ensuring detailed insights into routes and performance metrics.
Software and features
The Watch 3 runs on OnePlus’s proprietary Color OS, which is intuitive and fluid, syncing seamlessly with OnePlus smartphones.
This offshoot of Google's Wear OS 5 ensures seamless integration within the Google ecosystem, seeing users able to manage notifications, control calls, handle music playback, and access features such as Google Wallet for NFC payments.
However, the lack of third-party app support significantly limits customisation and functionality compared to rivals from Samsung and Apple.
Battery life and charging
Battery performance remains a standout feature, with the Watch 3 housing a substantial 648mAh battery. Users can expect up to 5 days of regular usage in Smart Mode and as much as 16 days in Power Saver Mode.
Charging is incredibly quick thanks to Warp Charge technology. Just 10 minutes plugged in can power a full day of typical use, and a full charge takes around 40 min.
OnePlus Watch 3 UK pricing and availability
The OnePlus Watch 3 retails for £319 at the time of writing, available directly from OnePlus UK. Minor pre-launch snags saw it move out from March to an April launch window.
Colour options include Emerald and Obsidian Titanium (we've reviewed the latter) - both are sleek and understated, with support for interchangeable straps and a litany of customisable digital watch faces.
As is often the case, launch promotions deepen the value hugely, from a current £50 off - taking it to £269 - as well as an offer of a free pair of Nord Buds 3 Pro (worth £79), plus a guaranteed minimum £30 off when trading in all manner of tech - making for a real bargain!
Verdict
The OnePlus Watch 3 combines a sleek design, impressive health tracking, brilliant battery life, and convenient fast charging into an attractive smartwatch package.
While the lack of cellular connectivity remains a drawback, it provides excellent value for users prioritising health insights, everyday convenience, and premium build quality.
If these line up with your Android smartwatch needs, the OnePlus Watch 3 crowns itself as a stylish, refined and practical option.