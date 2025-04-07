OnePlus Watch 3 Review

The OnePlus Watch 3 refines the brand’s wearable offering, elegantly combining advanced health monitoring, robust battery life, a vibrant AMOLED display, and intuitive navigation through its rotating digital crown. Yet, in a fiercely competitive smartwatch market, can the Watch 3 overcome its software and connectivity limitations to truly stand apart?

Design and specifications

The Watch 3 feels immediately premium. Its stainless steel case is complemented by a titanium alloy bezel for added durability and style.

Available in a sizeable single 46mm size and weighing approximately 49g (excluding the strap), the OnePlus Watch 3 balances presence with comfort.

A rotating digital crown enhances usability, offering smooth, intuitive navigation through menus and apps - a massive step up over the OnePlus Watch 2 and we're very glad to see it integrated into working functionality!