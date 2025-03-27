Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review

Samsung’s Galaxy S25+ might look familiar at first glance, yet it represents one of the most polished Android flagships on the market.

This device ties together Samsung's clear strategy of incremental innovation - refining the display quality, enhancing AI-assisted smarts, and delivering tangible improvements to everyday usability with improvements to battery life.

When you combine that with an understated aesthetic tweak over last year's model and a price point that places it squarely between the entry-level S25 and the all-singing Ultra, the S25+ succeeds in carving out an attractive niche that gives consumers the best of both worlds.

Design and specifications

The Galaxy S25+ maintains the clean, symmetrical design language introduced by Samsung last year - flat aluminium sides, a polished glass rear protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and minimal yet distinct individual camera protrusions, creating an entirely contemporary style.

Weighing 190g and measuring 7.7mm in thickness, the phone strikes a comfortable balance between ample screen space and one-handed usability.

An IP68 rating (common to the trio) ensures protection against water, whilst the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor continues to provide rapid and reliable security.

Powering the device is the 'Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy' - a bit of a mouthful, but it speaks volumes to the Korean manufacturer's tweaking and tailoring of the latest processor to deliver impressive performance.

Hardware specs are rounded out with a healthy 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, with no expandable options.

Samsung also remains the king of colourways, with no less than seven variants - with three (Blue/Black, Coral Red and Pink/Gold) exclusive to consumers purchasing directly from the Samsung website.

Our review model was the unassuming 'Icyblue' (sic), a bit of a fingerprint magnet but the pastel hue only added to the modern looks of the S25+.