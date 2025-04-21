Oppo Find N5 Review

Oppo Find N5 pros and cons
Ultra-slim foldable is a marvel of design.
All the IP-ratings, ensuring robustness and durability.
Versatile triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom
Limited availability outside of Asia.
No expandable storage.
Foldables may once have been novelties, but the Find N5 proves they’re ready to lead the pack.
Chinese phone maker Oppo has refined the formula with care and confidence - this is a device that feels as elegant as it is engineered.
Compact when closed and revealing an expansive display experience when open, the Find N5 builds on the strengths of its predecessor with a slimmer profile, more durable hinge, and a camera system that gives many full-fat flagships a proper run for their money.
While availability may be restricted to select markets for now, for those willing to track it down, this might be the most satisfying foldable of the year - whether you're in it for the productivity, the design, or just the pure joy of cutting edge gadgetry.
Design and specifications
The Find N5’s claim to fame is its compactness.
Folded, it fits snugly in one hand or the pocket, with a reassuring weight and premium materials throughout.
Unfold it, and you're treated to a stunning 8.12-inch LTPO panel that sits nearly crease-free thanks to Oppo's 3rd-gen 'waterdrop' hinge.
It’s a hardware feat that actually makes the Find N5's display a joy to use unfolded - few awkward bulges or uneven ridges here, although there is still a slight crease on the screen itself (more here later).
One point to note was some light - and temporary discolouration at the top of the device's hinge, suggesting it was a little bit tight and therefore potentially rubbing slightly when opened and closed.
It was easily solved with a quick cleaning solution on occasion, but testament to how sturdily built the frame of the Find N5 is to allay any concerns around robustness.
Crafted with a slender yet sturdy alloy frame, it manages to strike a balance between toughness and finesse.
The Find N5 comes in a duo of colours - Misty White and Cosmic Black - both equally subdued and refined, although the latter was the model in for review.
When it comes to IP ratings, the Find N5 shows just how far we've come with the robustness of foldable devices, with support for IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 waterproof standards.
What does that mean? Well, basically it means that it can withstand the highest levels of submersion, jets and protection from water ingress - so more than a match for a day out to Thorpe Park!
Internally, it boasts a current generation Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage - no corners cut in this regard.
There’s no expansion slot, but frankly, it's unlikely you're going to need it.
Connectivity is flagship-grade, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and full global 5G band support.
It's things like looking at the USB-C port, and realising that this portion of the phone is literally the thinnest it could conceivably be, when you realise just how much of an engineering marvel this device is.
Kudos to Oppo for showing what a foldable can really do!
Display and audio quality
Both screens are simply superb. The 6.62-inch outer AMOLED effort boasts a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for one-handed use, and is as bright and punchy as you'd expect from Oppo’s top-tier display division.
Flip it open and you’re greeted by the immersive 8.12-inch inner display, delivering 2480 x 2248 resolution, a ridiculous 96% screen-to-body ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,450 nits.
It’s a panel where the crease is actually close to imperceptable unless the light hits it just right - thanks to it's vivid colour accuracy and deep blacks - making the Find N5 ideal for multitasking, movie marathons, and stylus support alike (available separately).
Touch sampling is ultra-responsive, and content scales beautifully across apps thanks to Oppo’s tweaks to Android’s foldable UI framework.
Sound is powered by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos - they're both positioned on the top and bottom on the left side of the device (when opened).
This means that the ideal viewing position is actually to rotate the device 90 degrees when opened (meaning the crease cuts horizontally across content, rather than vertically), to enjoy the full visual and aural experience.
Audio is loud, well-separated, and balanced, with a distinct lack of distortion even at higher volumes - great for watching Disney+ in tablet mode or hosting video calls alike.
Camera performance
Where other foldables skimp out on this all important area - which many give grace to due to the form factor - Oppo invests.
The Find N5 delivers a serious triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom (up to 120x digital), and an 8MP 112° ultra-wide camera.
Photos from the main lens are vivid, detailed, and colour-accurate. Whether shooting bright landscapes or portraits in low indoor light, the Find N5 handles exposure with composure. Skin tones are lifelike, textures crisp, and HDR is natural rather than aggressive.
The telephoto camera is more than a spec-sheet flex - it genuinely impresses. Images at 3x are crisp with minimal noise, while 10x remains usable for framing distant subjects or street photography.
Oppo's image fusion tech helps blend data between lenses for seamless zoom transitions.
The ultra-wide is fine, though not quite spectacular. It does soften at the edges and loses some of the colour fidelity of the main shooter, but it’s good enough for dramatic scenic shots or creative framing.
On the front, an 8MP under-display camera does well for video calls, though selfies lack the punch of regular flagship sensors.
That said, there’s a second punch-hole camera on the cover screen for traditional selfies, which delivers much better overall.
Performance and software
The Oppo Find N5 doesn’t just look polished - it runs like a device built with serious performance in mind.
At the heart of it is the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform in a foldable - delivering reliable, flagship-grade speed across everything from multitasking to mobile gaming.
Whether you're switching frequently between messaging apps, editing photos, or diving into demanding software programs, the Find N5 holds up impressively well.
Oppo’s Trinity Engine works quietly behind the scenes in tandem with the chipset to keep everything responsive. It manages memory, power, and storage to maintain long-term performance, even when the phone is juggling multiple tasks at once.
Paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, you get a smooth, stutter-free experience that feels more like a compact tablet than a typical phone - with the screen real estate to match.
On the software side, ColorOS 15 for Foldables offers plenty of thoughtful touches without feeling overloaded.
You can run - and use - up to three apps at once in split-screen (or Boundless mode), use resizable floating windows for anything from browsing or messaging to video calls, and even drag and drop content between apps.
There’s clipboard synching across Oppo devices, dual-screen translation for conversations, and stylus support for sketching or note-taking.
AI tools are also subtly integrated, and surprisingly useful.
Call Summary can transcribe and summarise conversations, while Recording does the same for voice notes or meetings - the kind of feature that quietly adds genuine value to productivity on the go.
FlexForm Mode brings laptop-like versatility. Fold the device part-way and the bottom half of the screen transforms into a touchpad, letting you navigate presentations or documents with ease.
OPlus Connect also links the Find N5 with Apple's macOS, enabling smooth file transfers and remote control - handy if you live in a multi-device world.
Oppo has committed to four years of Android updates and five years of security patches.
It’s not quite the best in the business, but it’s a solid statement that makes the Find N5 feel like a smart long-term investment.
Battery and charging
Battery life is surprisingly robust.
Oppo's new dual-cell 5600mAh battery can last through a full day and a half of mixed use, thanks to efficient screen scaling and the Elite chip's power optimisations.
Charging is rapid too. The included 80W SUPERVOOC brick gets the phone from flat to 50% in just under 20 minutes, and fully charged in around 40 - such a boon when your day is hectic.
It also supports 50W wireless - and reverse wired - charging, making it one of the most versatile setups in a foldable to date...another box checked!
That being said, it can quickly drain the juice compared to more traditional contemporaries, so something to bear in mind!
Oppo Find N5 UK pricing and availability
About that...well, the Oppo Find N5 hasn’t had an official UK launch as of writing, but import models are available via trusted online retailers.
Expect to pay around £1,399 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.
Availability may well expand in 2025 as Oppo continues its global push (as well as in another form as a OnePlus device, as originally hoped), so keep an eye on Oppo UK for updates...as will we!
Final verdict
The Oppo Find N5 redefines what a foldable can and should be.
It doesn’t feel like a compromise, and that's because it isn't.
It feels like the future, neatly folded into your hand and unfettered by frivolous things like cost, or using anything other than the highest grade materials, or cutting corners to deliver the best.
It’s powerful, polished, and beautifully designed, and while the price will keep it firmly in premium territory, you’re getting every penny’s worth.
It's barely Spring and we feel confident in calling Oppo's Find N5 our foldable of the year...the only drawback is which season will we see it reach our shores?