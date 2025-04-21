Oppo Find N5 Review

Design and specifications

The Find N5’s claim to fame is its compactness.

Folded, it fits snugly in one hand or the pocket, with a reassuring weight and premium materials throughout.

Unfold it, and you're treated to a stunning 8.12-inch LTPO panel that sits nearly crease-free thanks to Oppo's 3rd-gen 'waterdrop' hinge.

It’s a hardware feat that actually makes the Find N5's display a joy to use unfolded - few awkward bulges or uneven ridges here, although there is still a slight crease on the screen itself (more here later).

One point to note was some light - and temporary discolouration at the top of the device's hinge, suggesting it was a little bit tight and therefore potentially rubbing slightly when opened and closed.

It was easily solved with a quick cleaning solution on occasion, but testament to how sturdily built the frame of the Find N5 is to allay any concerns around robustness.

Crafted with a slender yet sturdy alloy frame, it manages to strike a balance between toughness and finesse.

The Find N5 comes in a duo of colours - Misty White and Cosmic Black - both equally subdued and refined, although the latter was the model in for review.

When it comes to IP ratings, the Find N5 shows just how far we've come with the robustness of foldable devices, with support for IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 waterproof standards.

What does that mean? Well, basically it means that it can withstand the highest levels of submersion, jets and protection from water ingress - so more than a match for a day out to Thorpe Park!

Internally, it boasts a current generation Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage - no corners cut in this regard.

There’s no expansion slot, but frankly, it's unlikely you're going to need it.

Connectivity is flagship-grade, with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and full global 5G band support.

It's things like looking at the USB-C port, and realising that this portion of the phone is literally the thinnest it could conceivably be, when you realise just how much of an engineering marvel this device is.

Kudos to Oppo for showing what a foldable can really do!