If you have a pay monthly mobile contract with O2, you may have noticed an increase in your monthly charge during your contract. Because of annual planned increases customers can see their bills go up in March or April, around the start of the new financial year.

O2 has confirmed that it is increasing its monthly charge for pay monthly mobile customers again from April 2025.

If you have been surprised by a change to your fee, or you expected the price you signed up at to be the price you pay throughout the contract, you’re in good company. The price rises are usually written into the contract signed at the start of the pay monthly agreement, but many customers aren’t actually aware of them.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) and telecoms regulator Ofcom have updated their rules about mid-contract price rises. The ASA wants to make sure customers are aware of the price increases when they see new deals advertised. Ofcom’s focus is making sure customers know in advance how much their in-contract price hikes will be.

The new rules apply from January 2025 onwards. But if you’re on a contract that started before then, your terms and conditions might mean you see an unpredictable price increase based on inflation rates and percentages.

O2’s price increases for April 2025

In November 2024, Virgin Media O2 announced that O2 mobile customers would be seeing a £1.80 monthly increase on their plans, effective each April.

According to O2’s pay monthly mobile agreement in December 2024:

Customers who signed up or renewed on or after 25 March 2021 will see annual price rises linked to the Retail Price Index (RPI) from the previous February, plus 3.9%.

For example, February 2024’s RPI was 4.9%, so after adding 3.9%, the total increase in April 2024 was 8.8%.

For customers who signed up or renewed their contracts before 25 March 2021, the monthly rate is tied to RPI but does not include an extra 3.9%. So, the price could actually increase or decrease depending on the RPI movement.