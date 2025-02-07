Oppo Find X8 Pro review

Oppo Find X8 Pro pros and cons
Impressive camera system with advanced AI features.
Luxurious ceramic rear design.
Stellar charging speeds and battery efficiency.
Premium price tag.
Software needs refinement.
Oppo’s Find X8 Pro is a statement piece in the world of flagship smartphones, reinforcing the Chinese manufacturer's position at the forefront of mobile imaging.
It strikes a balance between cutting-edge camera technology, premium aesthetics, and high-end performance, appealing to users who demand a device that not only looks stunning but also offers creative versatility.
While Oppo has consistently pushed the boundaries of photography capabilities, the Find X8 Pro refines this approach further still, blending hardware and software innovations to deliver an excellent - if a mere stone's throw from perfect - all round experience.
Design and specifications
The Find X8 Pro’s design exemplifies Oppo’s attention to premium craftsmanship.
With a ceramic back that provides a smooth yet durable surface and an aluminium frame that enhances structural integrity, the device feels as luxurious as it looks.
Available in a duo of sophisticated colours - Space Black (reviewed here) and Pearl White - it carries a weight of 215g, reassuring and balanced in the hand without becoming overly unwieldy.
The rear panel is subtly curved and ensures a comfortable grip, while the camera module - while prominent - is nicely centred and integrates seamlessly into the design.
It also takes a leaf from a distant cousin in the alert slider - one of my favourite phone features which allows a physical button to switch swiftly between profiles, from silent to full ringer.
Under the bonnet, Oppo has opted for MediaTek's rapid Dimensity 9400 chipset, a current generation powerhouse built for both efficiency and speed.
Paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, it delivers seamless multitasking and effortless navigation through demanding applications.
Rugged phone fans will be glad to hear that whilst not only does Corning Gorilla Glass 7i encase the Find X8 Pro, it's also not afraid of getting grimy, thanks to both IP68 and IP69 official certifications for water and dust resistance.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro certainly makes for a strong initial impression - a lithe, slender exterior and packed with smarts, but still up for some rough and tumble.
Screen display and audio
The Find X8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, providing crisp detail and vibrant colour reproduction, at both a size and aspect ratio that is increasingly becoming as the new normal in flagship circles.
It can't be overstated how impossibly thing the bezels are on the Find X8 Pro's display, however, giving the effect of the screen nearly slipping off the side of the device.
With an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the screen intelligently adjusts based on the content being viewed, balancing fluidity with power efficiency.
HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support enhance contrast and dynamic range, making videos and games pop with realistic depth and clarity.
With a peak brightness reaching up to 4500 nits (but closer to 1600nits when it comes to high brightness mode), the screen remains highly legible even under direct sunlight, ensuring an optimal viewing experience in any environment.
The stereo speaker setup delivers a rich audio experience, making media consumption immersive, whether watching videos, gaming, or listening to music.
While the speakers produce balanced output with clear mids and highs, they may lack the deeper bass tones found in some competing flagships.
The inclusion of enhanced spatial audio processing, however, helps create a more expansive soundstage, which is particularly noticeable when using high-quality wired or wireless headphones.
Camera capabilities
Oppo has long been a leader in smartphone photography, and the Find X8 Pro continues that tradition with a highly sophisticated quartet of cameras, co-developed with imaging maestros Hasselblad.
At the core of this setup is a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor, equipped with an f/1.6 aperture and 85° field of view (FOV). Designed for superior low-light performance, the large sensor captures more light, reducing noise while maintaining exceptional dynamic range.
Optical Image Stabilization (2-axis OIS) ensures sharp and steady shots, even in challenging conditions.
The ultra-wide camera features another 50MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 120° field of view, providing expansive coverage for landscapes, group shots, and creative perspectives alike.
Oppo has implemented advanced freeform lens technology, minimizing distortion at the edges—an issue often seen in ultra-wide photography.
This lens also supports macro photography, capturing intricate details from close distances without sacrificing clarity (as the duck below can attest!).
The Find X8 Pro introduces a dual-telephoto system, setting a new standard for zoom capabilities in flagship smartphones.
The first telephoto lens is yet another 50MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, an f/2.6 aperture, and a 33° field of view, making it ideal for portrait shots with natural background compression.
The second ultra-telephoto camera is a 50MP periscope affair, offering an impressive 6x optical zoom with an f/4.3 aperture and an 18° field of view.
Combined, these lenses provide an advanced zoom range, extending up to a frankly astonishing 120x digital zoom, supported by AI Telescope Zoom technology for enhanced clarity and stability.
Oppo’s 2-axis OIS ensures stability across both telephoto sensors, preventing motion blur even at extended focal lengths.
When it comes to videography, the Find X8 Pro supports 4K recording at 60fps on all lenses, delivering professional-grade video with vibrant color accuracy and smooth motion.
Advanced AI-enhanced stabilization reduces shake in handheld footage, while Ultra Night Video Mode ensures improved low-light performance without excessive grain.
The Hasselblad Master Mode offers pro-level manual controls, allowing users to fine-tune ISO, white balance, and shutter speed, making the device a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts seeking creative flexibility.
On the front, the 32MP selfie camera is housed in a subtle punch-hole design.
With an f/2.4 aperture and 90° field of view, it captures detailed selfies with natural skin tones and supports 4K video recording, making it a strong option for high-quality video calls and social media content creation.
AI-driven enhancements refine portrait mode and beauty effects without over-processing facial features.
This all results in a well-rounded, highly capable camera set-up, with the Oppo Find X8 Pro delivers a versatile imaging experience that is nothing short of spectacular - offering flagship users a modern blend of professional-grade hardware and the latest AI-powered computational photography.
It delivers vivid, clear and confident capturing capabilities for both still and moving images, making the photography capabilities a real standout aspect of the Find X8 Pro, and a true differentiator against fierce competition.
Processor and performance
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset ensures the Find X8 Pro performs at blazing speed, handling everything from demanding productivity applications to graphics-intensive gaming with ease.
AI-powered enhancements play a significant role in optimising performance, dynamically allocating resources for tasks like real-time photo processing, gaming acceleration, and background app management.
This manifests as Oppo's own 'Trinity Engine' - a trio of software optimisations for file management, memory boosting and battery efficiency working in concert with the hardware - ekeing out yet more from this formidable flagship.
ColorOS 15 - Oppo's take on the Android 15 user experience - refines things further, introducing more fluid animations, advanced privacy controls, and enhanced AI-driven enhancements across everything from notes to rapid document translations.
The software also integrates improved haptic feedback, giving a more tactile and precise response to taps and prods.
Whether scrolling through social media, switching between multiple applications, or gaming at high frame rates, the experience remains consistently smooth and refined - if a little busy compared with the overly elegant experiences found on rivals.
This manifests as little more than a bit of a learning curve and spring cleaning, to get the Find X8 Pro working just the way you like it.
Battery life
Powering the Find X8 Pro is a bleeding-edge 5910mAh silicon-carbon battery, providing all-day endurance even with heavy usage.
Thanks to smart power management, the device efficiently allocates resources to maximise battery life, making it reliable for long workdays or extended media consumption sessions.
Charging is another area where Oppo continues to lead the industry. The Find X8 Pro supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, capable of bringing the battery to 50% in just 15 minutes.
Additionally, 50W wireless charging offers a convenient alternative for those who prefer a cable-free experience.
Reverse wireless charging is also included, allowing the device to give a jolt of power to both compatible accessories - or even another smartphone - when in a tight spot.
UK pricing and availability
The Find X8 Pro is available through major UK retailers, positioning itself firmly in the premium segment with a price tag of £1,049.
While it competes against some of the biggest names in the industry, Oppo’s hefty launch promotions add significant value for those looking for an alternative to the usual suspects.
With both offers of a £100 discount - bringing the price down to £949 - and a pledge of at least 3 months of free peace of mind with Oppo Protect insurance at the time of writing, there are definitely decent discounts to be had.
Verdict
The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a confident, well-rounded flagship that excels in nearly every department. It is particularly appealing to those who put photography first, offering a versatile quad-camera system that goes toe-to-toe with the best in the industry.
The display is bright and vivid, performance is smooth and consistent, and the charging speeds both wired and wireless - make the sizeable silicon-carbon battery sing.
Its design choices elevate it above generic flagship aesthetics, ensuring that it both looks and feels as every bit as premium as its price suggests.
While ColorOS 15 remains an area of preference- some will appreciate its feature set, while some may prefer a more streamlined experience - the software is well-optimised and contributes to the device’s overall polish.
The inclusion of dual periscope telephoto lenses makes a noticeable difference for photography enthusiasts, and the battery life ensures it won’t let you down when you need it most.
For those seeking an alternative to the usual high-end smartphone players, the Find X8 Pro stands out as a compelling choice that refuses to compromise on performance, innovation, or style.