Oppo Find X8 Pro review

Oppo’s Find X8 Pro is a statement piece in the world of flagship smartphones, reinforcing the Chinese manufacturer's position at the forefront of mobile imaging.

It strikes a balance between cutting-edge camera technology, premium aesthetics, and high-end performance, appealing to users who demand a device that not only looks stunning but also offers creative versatility.

While Oppo has consistently pushed the boundaries of photography capabilities, the Find X8 Pro refines this approach further still, blending hardware and software innovations to deliver an excellent - if a mere stone's throw from perfect - all round experience.

Design and specifications

The Find X8 Pro’s design exemplifies Oppo’s attention to premium craftsmanship.

With a ceramic back that provides a smooth yet durable surface and an aluminium frame that enhances structural integrity, the device feels as luxurious as it looks.

Available in a duo of sophisticated colours - Space Black (reviewed here) and Pearl White - it carries a weight of 215g, reassuring and balanced in the hand without becoming overly unwieldy.

The rear panel is subtly curved and ensures a comfortable grip, while the camera module - while prominent - is nicely centred and integrates seamlessly into the design.

It also takes a leaf from a distant cousin in the alert slider - one of my favourite phone features which allows a physical button to switch swiftly between profiles, from silent to full ringer.

Under the bonnet, Oppo has opted for MediaTek's rapid Dimensity 9400 chipset, a current generation powerhouse built for both efficiency and speed.

Paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, it delivers seamless multitasking and effortless navigation through demanding applications.

Rugged phone fans will be glad to hear that whilst not only does Corning Gorilla Glass 7i encase the Find X8 Pro, it's also not afraid of getting grimy, thanks to both IP68 and IP69 official certifications for water and dust resistance.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro certainly makes for a strong initial impression - a lithe, slender exterior and packed with smarts, but still up for some rough and tumble.