Oppo Find X9 Pro pros and cons Refined build and premium design throughout.

Outstanding 7,500mAh battery.

Versatile, Hasselblad-tuned camera setup. Price is at the upper-end of flagship tier.

Teleconverter kit sold separately.

With 2025 being a bit of a banner year for smartphone launches at all price points, we definitely didn’t expect it to end on such a strong footing - let’s just start out by saying the Oppo Find X9 Pro is every bit the statement flagship device. It's big, bold and brimming with promise - Chinese manufacturer Oppo has conducted an almost forensic assessment of the areas that consumers care most about - camera quality, battery life, aesthetics - as well as every lesson learned from previous iterations, and served up a sequel that confidently delivers on multiple fronts. Their continued partnership with imaging heavyweight Hasselblad continues to pay dividends with frankly stunning results in the Find X9 Pro, while the colossal 7,500mAh battery frankly beggars belief. Combined with ColorOS 16, the company’s most refined, accessible and AI-driven take on Android yet - the Find X9 Pro stands out by absolutely excelling in almost every aspect. It’s a genuinely impressive device, find out why in this Oppo Find X9 Pro review.

Design and specifications



The Find X9 Pro’s design is a showcase of minimalism and meticulousness. Arriving in two colourways in the UK, Silk White (reviewed) and Titanium Charcoal, both hold an understated appeal. The Silk White’s finish feels both delicate and durable, with a satin texture that diffuses light gently rather than reflecting it harshly, as well as actually being quite resistant to fingerprints. The more dusky brown hue of the Titanium Charcoal variant strikes a cooler, more industrial note - but remains equally bold, and a welcome break from the traditional black. There’s little by way of breaks in lines or frilly design on the Find X9 Pro; the squared, colour-matched camera housing sweeps up to create a seamless - yet pronounced - protrusion at the top left corner, another departure from the current fashion of bars flanking the entire rear of Apple and Google’s flagships, as well as isolated lenses from Samsung and Oppo’s own circular array centred in the Find X8 Pro. Far from top-heavy in either look or feel, it’s another well-crafted aspect of this device.

What impresses most at first glance is the sheer precision with which it's been engineered. The X9 Pro’s frame is milled from aerospace-grade aluminium with a smooth, continuous curvature, also colour-matched to the device's body. The Find X9 Pro’s physical buttons feel just as deliberate as the rest of the design. The power key sits neatly on the right-hand side, raised just enough to find by feel, with a crisp, confident click. The single-button volume rocker above mirrors that precision, offering a soft resistance that prevents accidental presses. The new Snap Key sits on the opposite side, small yet distinct enough to locate instantly without looking. The only button which gave me pause was a dedicated camera shutter key at the bottom of the right side - it’s recessed into the X9 Pro’s body and despite looking like one, seems to be the product of a combination of capacitive sensors and haptic feedback. Turning the phone off confirms it, as - like many modern laptop trackpads - is only giving an approximation of clicks through force feedback, rather than being another physical button.

It definitely feels a little weird, but it’s only due to how tactile and responsive the other keys on the Find X9 Pro are that this is noticed. On the whole, they form a control layout that’s balanced, intuitive and reassuringly premium - a subtle yet meaningful improvement on the Find X8 Pro’s already excellent ergonomics. Small details - the aligned antenna bands, great weight distribution, and the tactility of the side keys - all underscore just how much care has gone into the sheer refinement and feel of the device. Moving to the front, razor-thin bezels steal the show. The screen feels almost borderless, spilling nearly edge-to-edge for an uninterrupted view, due to a rim measuring a mere 1.15mm around the flattened display. That 95.5% screen-to-body ratio makes for an altogether alluring design for the Find X9 Pro. Compared with the Find X8 Pro, the multitude of changes are significant: the new design feels cleaner, more immersive, and easier to handle. It’s the kind of difference that brings into stark relief how much visual clutter we’re used to in modern smartphone design.





With dimensions of 161.26mm × 76.46mm × 8.25 mm and weighing in at a sizable 224 g, it certainly isn’t compact, but the device’s simplicity despite its imposing size remains attractive with an understated elegance. Flat edges aid grip and stability, while the satin back ensures it doesn’t slide from your hand. The body is positively swimming in ratings with IP66, 68 and 69 certification - so that’s protection against not only dust, but both submersion and high-pressure water protection - and the front glass is strengthened thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to resist daily scuffs and scrapes. This balance between robustness and beauty is a fine one, which the Find X9 Pro comfortably strikes when it comes to looks. The innards are just as impressive as the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset sits at the helm, which boasts an octa-core platform built on a 3nm process for gains in both performance and thermal efficiency. Paired with a single configuration of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the phone is a veritable beast when it comes to a tale of the tape, also offering comprehensive connectivity support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual physical SIM as well as eSIM compatibility. Oppo also hasn’t missed a trick in understanding that security and convenience go hand in hand. The Find X9 Pro’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor unlocks in a fraction of a second - even with light moisture on the screen - and the face unlock system, courtesy of a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, adds an effortless layer for quick access. So it makes an altogether quite impressive first impression, which only improves once you finally turn it on…



﻿Display and audio



The Find X9 Pro is admittedly yet another device hitting that magical 6.7-inch screen size, but it delivers the goods here. An LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum resolution of 2992 × 1224 takes centre stage, delivering an ideal sweet spot between sharpness and power efficiency but marking a bit of a step backwards in pixel density against last year’s model in order to do so. The variable refresh rate shifts smoothly from 1 to 120 Hz, saving battery when reading yet unleashing full speed during gaming or particularly spirited scrolling. Colour accuracy is outstanding, expertly calibrated to DCI-P3 standards with 10-bit depth, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. Brightness ranges from around 800 nits in normal use up to around 1,800 nits, nestle nicely alongside the Find X8 Pro’s already excellent panel, but again dipping below when looking at peak brightness of 3,600 in terms of local dimming against the X8 Pro’s blinding 4,500 nits. In bright sunlight, legibility is uncompromised however; indoors, tone mapping keeps whites gentle and blacks rich without crushing detail. Despite lower sheer brightness, improvements abound in the Find X9 Pro’s screen when it comes to both comfort and realism in mind. Eye Care Display technology reduces blue-light exposure without muting colour accuracy, automatically adapting to time of day and ambient lighting to minimise eye strain during long reading sessions or late-night scrolling. ProXDR Display support enhances photo and video playback, using pixel-level control to recreate extreme highlights and deep shadows more faithfully. HDR images appear lifelike, with specular details and subtle gradations that feel closer to what you’d see on a professional monitor. Together, these features give the display a compelling combo of endurance and nuance to suit both different needs and environments.

Those impossibly thin bezels also make a return to genuinely elevate the experience, making every interaction feel more expansive. Combined with a perfectly flat surface - another move to cater to current tastes and an improvement over the Find X8 Pro’s gently curved panel - it’s easier to type, sketch or swipe without accidental touches, a risk with such small bezels that rarely manifests. You really notice the bezels' thinness when looking for that ‘settings’ cog, which is in the furthest recesses of the top corner of the display, and you see the battery icon barely fitting onto the screen…it really is a bit of a technical marvel. Subtle touches like even being able to tailor the haptic feedback between being sharp responses or subtle reassurances only underline how much every little detail has been pored over on the Find X9 Pro. Audio broadly keeps pace with the visual quality. A pair of dual stereo speakers - one firing downwards and the other just on top of the screen - produce a surprisingly full and rich soundstage, with an array of virtual surround settings that enhance both video and gaming. There’s no traditional headphone jack with the USB-C charging port pulling a double shift here, but support for multiple high-resolution codecs including LDAC and aptX HD ensures high-fidelity wireless playback with compatible earbuds. Dialogue is crisp on calls and content alike, bass has genuine warmth, and maximum volume remains free of distortion.

Camera capabilities



Whilst we’ve gushed over the looks and screen of the Find X9 Pro, its camera system is without a doubt the headline act. The triple-sensor set-up packs a 50-megapixel main Sony sensor, another 50-megapixel snapper with optical image stabilisation for the ultrawide (the LYT-900 and LYT-600 respectively, for those in the know), and rounds it out with a whopping 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front-facing effort is hardly a slouch either, with a third 50-megapixel selfie lens at parity with the rear setup - a stellar array for photography on this device. The enduring partnership with Hasselblad represents Oppo’s maturing photographic philosophy. No longer sharing the relationship with stablemate OnePlus, the manufacturer has invested heavily into deeper colour calibration, dynamic range control, and tonal realism, with results little short of breathtaking. Hasselblad’s signature aesthetic: natural hues, smooth tonal transitions and an organic sense of depth - exemplifies how images are captured and rendered on the X9 Pro. Admittedly, I was a tad underwhelmed with standard photo mode images which came off as a little metallic and uncanny. It was tentatively learning into its Pro and Master modes - lending more control over ISO, shutter speed, white balance, focus and more - whilst the XPAN setting brings the cinematic 65:24 aspect ratio to life in capturing cinematic vistas. The colour science, tuned jointly by Oppo and Hasselblad engineers, makes skin tones consistent across lighting, a quiet triumph for portrait photography. Straight from the sensor, images look as though they’ve been lightly edited, striking a perfect midpoint between accuracy and warmth.



Compared to the Find X8 Pro, this new integration feels more confident. The X8 Pro introduced Hasselblad-style profiles; the X9 Pro weaves them directly into processing as well as gives handy descriptors as to what the requisite modes are for. You can sense the maturity - images need less correction, and the visual consistency between lenses is far stronger. It’s fantastic to delve into the Portrait mode and see tooltips on the model of Hasselblad lens that each focal distance emulates and the best occasions on which to use them, or learn more about the LUMO Camera System accurately reproduces colour depth whilst looking on the device itself, as opposed to having to find a YouTube video or read a huge manual. Smart suggestions give handy tips in the moment to capture the perfect shot, and you steadily gain confidence not just in the Find X9 Pro’s camera capabilities, but the results you can achieve with them. The 200 MP periscope telephoto captures astonishing detail - the optical 3× zoom remains pin-sharp, and digital extension remains clean well past 10× thanks to intelligent pixel-binning. During Halloween, we used it to shoot across a crowded street, and the photo revealed the intricate stitching on our daughter’s Spider-Gwen costume - proof of the sensor’s reach and stability. For those who crave even more distance, Oppo's optional Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit (UK pricing TBC) further extends optical reach. It attaches over a lens attachment and case mount to provide a lossless 230 mm full-frame equivalent focal length, or a 3.28x optical magnification. We didn’t receive the accessory for review, but its existence highlights Oppo's intent to bridge smartphone and enthusiast photography. The in-built optics already produce excellent results, but the teleconverter gives dedicated shooters more creative flexibility.

Night mode is where the Find X9 Pro quietly excels. It captures a wide tonal range without flattening shadows or blowing out highlights. Street lights glow naturally, skies retain texture, and movement remains controlled. Portrait mode, enhanced by depth mapping, delivers separation that feels true rather than cut-out. Edge detection is precise, and skin tones - always a Hasselblad strength - stay believable. Video recording is equally capable. The main and telephoto sensors both support 4K HDR recording at up to 120fps in Dolby Vision HDR, while the ultra-wide handles 4K 30fps capably, despite supporting up to 120fps, with on-screen guidance for keeping it to short bursts. Stabilisation is hybrid optical and electronic, producing remarkably smooth results without drifting. Audio Zoom follows subjects accurately, making street clips feel focused and professional. Dynamic range in motion is superb; highlight control has improved noticeably since the Find X8 Pro, and colour shifts between lenses are minimal. The XPAN cinematic mode extends to video, offering a wide framing that mimics anamorphic footage. Dual-view recording lets you film yourself and your subject simultaneously -perfect for vlogs or interviews. For creators, the Pro Video Mode provides granular control of ISO, shutter, and white balance, and supports Dolby Vision HDR. The combination of Hasselblad tone mapping and Oppo's AI processing makes handheld footage look cohesive straight from the phone. Whether capturing a concert or a child’s school performance, results stay stable, colourful and sharp. A phenomenal offering at any price point, the camera on the Find X9 Pro puts it firmly in the top tier of smartphones.

Performance and software



The Find X9 Pro runs on Mediatek's equally flagship Dimensity 9500 processor, and it’s every bit the powerhouse. Everyday responsiveness is instant, multitasking is effortless, and sustained performance during gaming is exceptional. Thermal management has improved since the Find X8 Pro, with heat distribution spread more evenly across the chassis. Intensive titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile hold high frame rates without any perceptible throttling. The ColorOS 16 operating system brings cohesion to that power. Built atop Android 16, it’s a mature, fluid experience with layers of personalisation. The interface feels lighter, cleaner and more adaptive…albeit altogether more familiar for Apple fans. Given the number of devices which we’ve reviewed at Uswitch this year with fantastic hardware but were held back on shortcomings when it came to software, there’s something to be said for adopting both the look and feel of a leading rival manufacturer’s user experience and bringing it to bear on the Find X9 Pro, which only makes it a more compelling daily driver. So the colourful nature of iOS 26, as well as an impressive approximation of Liquid Glass, elegant widgets, interactive wallpapers, and the Dynamic Island of contextual information flowing into a pill at the top of the display are all here on the Find X9 Pro, and dare I say it’s a joy to use as a consequence? It’s genuinely the least daylight that I’ve felt between that almost intangible feeling of slickness and a premium user experience which was native to iOS being available on an Android device - and that includes Google’s own Pixel range running stock Android - testament to the fact that Oppo has worked wonders here.

AI features are naturally here in abundance and yet surprisingly unobtrusive - I genuinely appreciated the Oppo AI menu being a simple list of features and functions available on the device, as opposed to jumping in front of the most mundane tasks and promising to ‘10x my productivity’. An elegant list outlines the search, writing and transcription features on the Find X9 Pro, whilst Mind Space is their take on the memory-offloading quick screenshot feature, which many manufacturers have brought to bear on current devices. AI Eraser 2.0 can remove objects or people from photos with near-desktop precision - invaluable when cleaning up busy scenes. Smart Image Matting lets you isolate subjects instantly, and Smart Touch transforms information from screenshots or photos into actionable text or links. The AI Toolbox pops up contextually, offering clipboard or translation suggestions when relevant. AI Clear Calls reduces background noise during busy commutes, while Google Gemini,is also present and underpinning a lot of more centralised AI functionality through the likes of Circle to Search. Setup is straightforward, guiding users through features without information overload. Interoperability has also been elevated in the Find X9 Pro for those who might still be wedded to fruit-based hardware. With its ‘Touch to Share’ feature, photos and files can be transferred to Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks with surprising ease, showing Oppo’s intent to integrate more smoothly across ecosystems. The built-in PC Connect module also supports screen mirroring to a Mac, allowing you to control the phone using the Mac’s keyboard and trackpad or drag files directly between the two. While full app-level continuity and pairing an Apple Watch have been touted, we weren’t able to get those going quite yet. However, it remains an exciting portent of things to come for Android fans seeking the best of all worlds, and Oppo’s latest flagship is a great device to showcase the potential to step outside the walled gardens of old. Rounding out the plus points is a pledge of 5 years of updates for the operating system, as well as 6 years of security tweaks - some solace that the X9 Pro won't get left behind when it comes to seeing future iterations of Android.

Battery life and charging



Endurance is a genuine highlight. The 7,500mAh battery comfortably outlasts nearly every flagship on the market, and we are simply astonished it's making the journey to British shores intact. Many a Chinese variant has seen larger batteries than their global counterparts, so for this device to have parity - and such a large capacity - is another watershed moment. Even with heavy use - video capture, maps, music streaming, and social apps - I frequently finished the working day with more than 60% power to spare, thanks to the impressive silicon-carbon anode technology delivering a battery almost 27% larger than the Find X8 Pro’s then-sterling effort. In side-by-side real-world testing, it lasted several hours longer than the Find X8 Pro, thanks to the more efficient chipset and adaptive display refresh. It's not an exaggeration to say that two full days of battery life was a frequent reality on the 'Balanced' of its three power modes, and would comfortably stretch to a third on Power Saving Mode. Equally, ten hours of screen on time was a regular occurrence, simply staggering improvements on what we've come to expect, and certainly throws down the gauntlet for flagship phone stamina. Charging is equally impressive. 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging takes the battery from flat to nearly full in under 40 minutes, while 50W wireless and reverse wireless charging make topping up accessories effortless. Thermal control during charging remains excellent; even under heavy load, the phone stays cool enough to handle comfortably. Battery health management is quietly effective as ColorOS learns charging habits and minimises trickle charging overnight, preserving cell longevity. For users who travel or game heavily, this combination of capacity and intelligence delivers genuine peace of mind, as the Find X9 Pro comfortably stands head-and-shoulders above competition in the battery life stakes.



Oppo Find X9 Pro UK pricing and availability



All of this Oppo awesomeness does come at a price, however. The Find X9 Pro is priced at £1,099 in the UK for the sole 16GB / 512GB configuration. That being said, launch trade-in incentives of up to £479 are available for eligible devices, and purchases through Oppo’s official store or partner retailers include a free 80W SUPERVOOC charger worth £39.99 via redemption - handy as there’s unfortunately not one packed into the box, despite the cost. Important context is that the Find X8 Pro debuted at only £50 less than this a year ago, but lacked the larger battery, thinner bezels, and fantastic camera stack introduced here. Whilst those refinements clearly justify the continuity in cost and solidify Oppo’s flagship positioning credentials within the UK market, it remains to be seen whether consumer appetite beyond the enthusiast set is there to meet them.



Final verdict

