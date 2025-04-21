REDMAGIC 10 Pro Review

This month marks seven years of REDMAGIC carving a niche in the gaming phone market, and the REDMAGIC 10 Pro is arguably its most focused attempt yet to affirm itself as the leading player in this high-performance arena.

Built with gamers front and centre, the 10 Pro is all about maxing out benchmarks, frame rates, and thermal control - but that's not to say it's a one-trick pony.

With a huge battery, stunning AMOLED panel and powerful cooling, this phone isn't just a gaming powerhouse - it's a capable all-rounder, albeit with a couple of drawbacks.

If you can put up with a couple of software snags and camera compromises, you'll find sheer performance - and value - that's hard to match in the REDMAGIC 10 Pro.﻿﻿