Redmagic Astra Tablet review

The Astra presents a clean, purposeful design in two attractive finishes: Eclipse Black and Starfrost Silver, with the former in for review, and both variants sharing the same minimalist aesthetic.

At just 6.9 millimetres thick and weighing 370 grams, it is surprisingly comfortable for long sessions of gaming and streaming alike. The aluminium alloy body is complemented by a glass window on the rear that reveals the internal fan, showcases its premium internals (although not really), and lends a soft RGB glow with backlit accents. It garners immediate gamer cred at first glance, but without drawing too much attention.

With a weight of just 370 g, the Astra strikes an excellent balance between portability and presence. While slimmer tablets exist, 6.9 mm is impressively sleek for a gaming device that houses active cooling, a sizeable battery, and a high-performance chipset. Rounded edges and flat sides give it a modern, minimalist profile without any sacrifices to grip or durability.

Unlike the Nova, the Astra includes Redmagic’s dedicated red Magic Key button on the frame - fully remappable, and launches the dedicated Game Space to tweak settings by default. It can also be reassigned to fire up the camera, voice recorder, screen translation tools, or as a mute toggle...although some pre-launch gremlins did see the Game Space option disappear temporarily!

It is a thoughtful addition for a tablet that aims to double as a serious gaming console. The remains sturdy, well-constructed and designed to handle serious use, even packing an IP54 resistance rating, basically meaning it’s protected from dust ingress and splashes of water, but stops short of offering protection from full submersion. Certainly a rarity amongst tablets - and even more so in the gaming arena - so bonus points here.

One thing that is hard to convey is just how dinky the Astra is. In a world of looming slabs, this tiny device - with dimensions of a scant 207mm × 134.2mm - is perfect for two-handed use in landscape mode, as well as a far more manageable option for younger players in the house.