Redmagic Astra Tablet review
RedMagic Astra pros and cons
Pros
Exceptional gaming performance in compact form factor, thanks to Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
Stunning, responsive 165Hz OLED display
Manages to pack active cooling system in its slender frame
Cons
Speakers can be muffled when held in landscape mode
Workmanlike camera setup a step back from the Nova
No charger or case included.
After their first foray into flagship gaming tablets with the impressive Nova (review here), RedMagic brings their passion to more diminutive dimensions with a fast follow-up in the RedMagic Astra.
This smaller sibling retains the brand’s core DNA of desktop-quality performance, a fan-assisted cooling system and gamer aesthetics, but ups the ante with vivid OLED visuals and a compact, lightweight form even more suited to portable play.
Launching in the UK and maintaining that laser-sharp focus on value without compromising on quality, has the RedMagic Astra levelled up? Find out in our review.
Design and build
The Astra presents a clean, purposeful design in two attractive finishes: Eclipse Black and Starfrost Silver, with the former in for review, and both variants sharing the same minimalist aesthetic.
At just 6.9 millimetres thick and weighing 370 grams, it is surprisingly comfortable for long sessions of gaming and streaming alike. The aluminium alloy body is complemented by a glass window on the rear that reveals the internal fan, showcases its premium internals (although not really), and lends a soft RGB glow with backlit accents. It garners immediate gamer cred at first glance, but without drawing too much attention.
With a weight of just 370 g, the Astra strikes an excellent balance between portability and presence. While slimmer tablets exist, 6.9 mm is impressively sleek for a gaming device that houses active cooling, a sizeable battery, and a high-performance chipset. Rounded edges and flat sides give it a modern, minimalist profile without any sacrifices to grip or durability.
Unlike the Nova, the Astra includes Redmagic’s dedicated red Magic Key button on the frame - fully remappable, and launches the dedicated Game Space to tweak settings by default. It can also be reassigned to fire up the camera, voice recorder, screen translation tools, or as a mute toggle...although some pre-launch gremlins did see the Game Space option disappear temporarily!
It is a thoughtful addition for a tablet that aims to double as a serious gaming console. The remains sturdy, well-constructed and designed to handle serious use, even packing an IP54 resistance rating, basically meaning it’s protected from dust ingress and splashes of water, but stops short of offering protection from full submersion. Certainly a rarity amongst tablets - and even more so in the gaming arena - so bonus points here.
One thing that is hard to convey is just how dinky the Astra is. In a world of looming slabs, this tiny device - with dimensions of a scant 207mm × 134.2mm - is perfect for two-handed use in landscape mode, as well as a far more manageable option for younger players in the house.
Display and audio
At the front is a 9.06-inch OLED display with a 2.4k resolution (2400 x 1504), and a decent pixel density of 313 pixels per inch.
It’s a material upgrade, offering vibrant colours, excellent contrast and a 165Hz refresh rate (over the 144Hz ceiling of the Nova), that keeps everything feeling fluid. The 2000Hz touch sampling rate makes the screen extremely responsive to taps and swipes, whilst colour reproduction is strong thanks to 10-bit depth and full DCI-P3 coverage.
Peak brightness hits 1600 nits in HDR and around 1100 nits in typical full-screen use, making it usable outdoors. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is certified for low blue light output, helping reduce eye strain.
Audio is handled by dual stereo 1620 speakers tuned with DTS:X Ultra support. They deliver good clarity and spatial separation, particularly when watching films or playing in landscape orientation.
However, the speaker placement means they can be blocked by your hands when holding the tablet, which can muffle things on occasion. Shallower bass highlights one of the few drawbacks of such a slender chassis, but mids and highs remain crisp whether it’s music or the din of intense gameplay.
Haptics are delivered via dual linear motors, providing sharp and immersive vibration feedback that enhances gaming without feeling exaggerated.
So the Astra provides a well-tuned device which looks and sounds impressive, especially given the compact form factor.
Camera capabilities
The Astra’s camera hardware is notably scaled back compared to the Nova’s more robust 50-megapixel effort, with a 13-megapixel rear camera and 9-megapixel selfie lens.
The main camera does 4K video at 30 fps and boasts a five-element lens with AI enhancements. While it may not match the resolution of the Nova, it is more than adequate for scanning documents or capturing incidental snapshots.
Fine detail diminishes in lower light, and dynamic range remains modest. Still, stability is reasonable for a tablet, and the image processing is clean enough for usability in daylight scenarios.
The front-facing camera is a 9-megapixel affair, using a compact 1.9 mm, 4‑in‑1 pixel lens to also record 1080p video at 30 fps.
It delivers a clean image in well-lit environments and works comfortably for video calls or commentary overlay during gaming.
The trade-off is minor softness and reduced detail compared to the Nova’s higher-resolution effort. As with the rear camera, consistency under dim conditions can be a challenge.
RedMagic’s camera software includes tools for AI scene detection and light metering, which help the device punch above its spec sheet in average-light situations.
A smart Game Space integration allows access to the rear camera during gameplay, perfect for livestream overlays or quickly shifting back-and-forth between play and capture for streamers on the move.
So certainly delivers the goods rather than being best-in-class, but serviceable given the camera is rarely a driving force in choosing a tablet of this type.
Performance and software
At its core, the Astra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset - Qualcomm’s latest top-tier mobile platform, designed for extreme performance in gaming and multitasking.
Flanking that is RedMagic’s own RedCore R3 Pro, a dedicated co-processor that helps manage frame pacing (jerky graphics, basically) and system optimisation during intense gameplay.
The Astra’s available in three flavours of hardware setup - 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, 16GB with double the storage at 512GB, topping out at a whopping 24GB with 1TB of memory - with the largest variant only available in Eclpise Black.
So a wealth of options, and with high-spec LPDDR5T and UFS4.1 Pro in terms of RAM and storage respectively, there’s more than enough space for your games, movies and memories to go, even without expandable memory.
App launches are instant, multitasking is fluid, and every game tested (Asphalt Legends, Zenless Zone Zero, Disney Speedstorm, and Infiniti Nikki) ran smoothly at maximum settings.
To manage heat, the Astra also uses RedMagic’s ICE X cooling system.
This consists of 13 layers of copper, graphene, liquid metal and vapour chamber cooling. A 20,000 RPM internal fan sits at the heart of the system, spinning up when needed and remaining whisper-quiet under most workloads. The unique combination allows the Astra to maintain peak performance without overheating or throttling.
RedMagic OS 10.5, based very closely on Android 15, provides a responsive and clean interface.
Core navigation is snappy, menus are well laid out, and system animations benefit from the higher refresh display.
Game Space, toggled by the physical switch on the edge, is where the Astra’s personality shines. It includes performance tuning, screen recording, macro tools, do-not-disturb functions and live monitoring of CPU and GPU usage, a geek’s paradise, whilst remaining inviting and easy to understand.
Whilst we’ve covered RedMagic long enough to see just how far they’ve come in terms of legibility, ease of use and simple aesthetic appeal, the Astra’s UI still does have oddities like the occasional typo, clunky descriptions and references to mobile-only features like data usage, although none of this has a real impact on usability.
RedMagic promises three years of both Android version and security updates for all Astra models - a fair level of support, and even more impressive given the pricing.
Lest we forget, in a world of Playstation Portals and Xbox Cloud Gaming, it just takes a browser window and a Bluetooth controller to take the Astra into the stratosphere.
A steady wi-fi connection and this pocketable tablet becomes a perfect home for all manner of portable shenanigans, easily casting over your games with nary a hitch.
Everything from Moonlight to GeForce Now worked without a hitch, and as it's all handled software side, didn't even wake up the fan - the Astra makes for game streaming perfection!
Battery
Inside the Redmagic Astra is an 8,200 mAh dual-cell battery, making for a tablet that can still go the distance despite its stature.
RedMagic claims over 30 hours of video playback and in real-world use, and our own testing had the Astra easily lasting a full day of media, browsing and lighter gaming use.
With more demanding sessions such as visually demanding RPGs like Zenless Zone Zero or bandwidth-heavy cloud gaming, you can expect around five to six hours of continuous play before needing a recharge.
Charging is handled over USB-C with support for fast charging, meaning the Astra can reach full capacity in just over an hour.
A key point to note is that UK models do not include a charger in the box unless purchased during a promotional bundle (more on these later).
The USB-C port also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 data transfer and DisplayPort video output, up to 8K resolution at 60Hz, a nice side benefit for those wanting their wins up on the big screen.
RedMagic Astra Tablet UK pricing and availability
The Astra is available in the UK in three configurations from the official Redmagic UK store, with the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at just £439.
The mid-tier option with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage will set you back £559, whilst the top-end 24GB + 1TB storage model comes in at £739.
Early adopter incentives included early bird discounts and a free 80W charger or accessory voucher, whilst at the time of writing there’s a £20 discount on bundling with accessories, as well as a suite of other add-ons from a stylus, Bluetooth controller and keyboard folio case all available for purchase.
Final verdict
The RedMagic Astra is a rare compact gaming tablet that delivers on the essentials: high-end performance, a stunning OLED display, clever thermal engineering and an unwavering focus on delivering a great gaming experience.
While its camera setup is relatively straightforward and the audio can have the occasional drawback, these are small trade-offs for a device that prioritises performance, screen quality and all-around usability.
For anyone who wants portable Android gaming power without stepping into bulky - or costly - territory, the Astra makes a compelling case.
With strong UK pricing, premium build and the latest word in Qualcomm internals, this is one of the most focused and well-executed gaming tablets around.