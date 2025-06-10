Redmagic 10S Pro Review

Redmagic 10S Pro pros and cons Blisteringly fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip offers sustained performance.

Impressive AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate.

Generous 7,050mAh battery offers 80W wired charging speeds.

3.5mm headphone jack is welcome. Software remains unrefined, despite strong gaming features.

Camera array is mixed in terms of performance.

No wireless charging, nor robust water resistance.

The REDMAGIC 10S Pro is not a device that plays it safe. It leans into its long standing gamer-centric identity as a bold, angular amalgam of aluminium and glass that feels more like a handheld console than a modern smartphone. At 229 grams and just under 9mm thick, this is certainly not designed for the skinny-jeans brigade - and is all the better for it. The industrial design hews closely to 2024's REDMAGIC 10 Pro, but tightens up the thermal footprint and lends a cleaner finish to both frame and fan housing. The visual language is still brash and bold, but now feels like it takes a few cues from the subtler 10 Air, with fewer exposed screws and sharper detailing. Its defining feature is visible straight away - a 23,000RPM RGB-lit fan, mounted behind a precision-cut grille. This feeds into a redesigned ICE-X 2.0 cooling system, which includes a new vapour chamber, 10-layer structure, and liquid-metal thermal conductivity. It makes for a device which is practically whisper quiet, even when you're deep into an extended play session. On the right edge remains two pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers, RGB-illuminated and mapped to mimic controller 'L/R' buttons. These virtual keys are accompanied by both a power button and pronounced red slider, a quick flick of which fires up Game Space - REDMAGIC's gaming hub. It’s a physical detail that reinforces how this device treats gaming - and performance - as a priority.

The REDMAGIC 10S Pro comes in three colour variants. Nightfall is a matte, stealthy black finish that keeps things minimal, whilst Moonlight - in for review - is a striking translucent version that reveals the fan and internal elements...as well as all of those familiar REDMAGIC fingerprints... Rounding out the trio is Dusk – an industrial grey that sits somewhere between subtle and bold. There’s IP54 splash protection, though no full water resistance. Still, this is a phone built for play rather than parading by the pool...but its absence is felt on a device which can reach a pretty premium price point.

Display and audio quality Up front, the REDMAGIC 10S Pro features a 6.85-inch BOE AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution of 2,688×1,216 pixels and selectable refresh rates of 60, 90, 120 or 144Hz. There’s no LTPO which means it's not switching between refresh rates on the fly, but the range of options still allows users to strike the right balance between performance and endurance - seemingly a deliberate choice on the behalf of the manufacturer. Touch input is where this screen really shines. It boasts a 2,500Hz single-finger touch sampling rate and 960Hz multi-touch support, offering some of the most responsive input handling of any phone on the market. This panel refines the already excellent display seen on the REDMAGIC 10 Pro, pushing brightness closer to 2,000 nits and improving colour uniformity under off-axis angles. The panel is bright, sharp and responsive. Colour is punchy without being cartoonish, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification adds comfort for long sessions. Factor in its impressive notch-less design giving uninterrupted access to everything on the screen, and you have a device crafted with gaming at its heart. Audio holds its own too. Dual 1115K stereo speakers fire with real punch, delivering clean highs and respectable bass. A rare but welcome inclusion is the 3.5 mm headphone jack - top-mounted, with DTS:X Ultra support. For serious gamers using wired cans or low-latency earbuds alike, it’s a practical plus.

Camera capabilities Photography takes a back seat on the REDMAGIC 10S Pro, but what’s here is more than usable. The triple rear setup starts with a 50-megapixel main camera using the Omnivision OV50E sensor. It includes a 7P lens array with anti-glare coating, plus optical image stabilisation and an f/1.88 aperture. In good light, it captures surprisingly clean, well-balanced shots with decent dynamic range. Colours lean warm, and detail holds up well at both short and mid-range. HDR does a solid job with harsh lighting, and the app is responsive if a little minimal in layout.

That said, there is occasional lag with the shutter when snapping quick consecutive shots - likely the result of early software that could benefit from an update, although a burst mode from holding down the button managed I didn't miss all of the important moments. Low-light images are serviceable, if not best-in-class. A dedicated night mode reduces exposure time and boosts brightness without going full smudge, but there’s noticeable softening around edges and slight lens flare from point light sources. The 50-megapixel ultrawide camera uses an OV50D sensor, capturing dramatic landscapes with modest distortion, though it lags slightly in dynamic range and sharpness. Colours are cooler than the main sensor and detail starts to fall off at the edges - but it still outperforms most gaming phones in this price range.

Up front, a 16-megapixel under-display selfie camera does just enough. Hidden seamlessly beneath the AMOLED screen, it helps deliver that uninterrupted display, but compromises sharpness and contrast. It handles video calls and basic selfies fine in good lighting, but fades quickly indoors or under artificial light. The 2 MP depth sensor rounds off the package, contributing to portrait mode with mixed results. Video recording reaches 8K, but the sweet spot is 4K at 60 fps - stabilisation is smoother and colour handling more consistent. Autofocus is fairly quick, though it can wander with fast-moving subjects.

It’s not a camera for creators or enthusiasts - but credit where it's due in that it's perfectly capable for the average user, and is light years better than earlier iterations of REDMAGIC devices we've reviewed in the past. Compared to the REDMAGIC 10 Pro, the camera experience is more or less unchanged, but the addition of slightly improved tuning and colour consistency is welcome - while far from the 10S Pro's reason for being, it delivers decent images on the whole.

Performance and gaming Now on to the main event - powering the REDMAGIC 10S Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version - an overclocked chip topping out at 4.47 GHz, with a GPU running up to 1.2 GHz. It’s backed by as much as 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1 terabyte of UFS 4.1 Pro storage, delivering benchmark results that rival - and in many cases exceed - competing flagships. But REDMAGIC adds something extra in its Red Core R3 Pro chip. This dedicated co-processor is built to handle gaming-specific functions like frame interpolation, AI-assisted super-resolution upscaling, audio processing, haptic feedback and thermal load balancing. It means the Snapdragon isn’t working alone - and that makes a material difference. This is where the 10S Pro distances itself from the REDMAGIC 10 Pro. While the earlier model already impressed with its stability under load, the Red Core R3 Pro chip unlocks another layer of responsiveness, especially in games that benefit from real-time frame interpolation and latency management. The result is lower input latency, even smoother 120 fps gameplay, and more detailed textures via real-time resolution enhancement. The R3 Pro also helps with thermal management by taking the heat off the main SoC, quite literally. You get longer, uninterrupted sessions and more consistent frame rates without the phone turning into a pocket furnace. In real word use, popular titles like Diablo Immortal, Asphalt Legends Unite (above) and Call of Duty Mobile run at maximum settings without a hitch. There’s no stutter, no dropped frames and no sudden dips - even after multiple hours of playtesting. Add to that the tactile shoulder triggers, fan control, crosshair overlays and GPU tuning inside Game Space, and you’re getting a proper gaming platform in the palm of your hand.

Check out the latest mobile deals on Uswitch View deals

Battery and charging The REDMAGIC 10S Pro houses a 7,050mAh dual-cell battery - one of the biggest on the market. Even with a 144 Hz refresh rate active, screen time is impressive. Lighter users will stretch past a day and a half, and gamers can comfortably go a full day with room to spare. The 80W wired charger included in the box takes it from 0 to 50 percent in 15 minutes, and full in just under 40. There’s no wireless charging, but it’s a sensible trade-off given the power draw and internal cooling demands. This setup echoes the REDMAGIC 10 Pro, although software tweaks appear to have improved battery drain while idling.



Software Running Android 15 with REDMAGIC OS 10.5, the software remains focused on performance rather than polish. Game Space remains its the crown jewel - giving access to hardware stats, fan control, refresh rates, trigger mapping and notification blocking. It’s powerful and intuitive, doing its job without over-complicating matters. Elsewhere, the interface is largely stock, with some custom overlays. Translations are better than before, but occasional clunkiness remains. Animations are smooth, but transitions do still feel a beat behind those found on the likes of Samsung or OnePlus devices. Security updates are promised for three years, alongside two full OS upgrades.



Redmagic 10S Pro UK pricing and availability The REDMAGIC 10S Pro launched globally on 5 June 2025, with availability still a few weeks out at the time of writing. Eager beavers can gain early access from 17 June with general sales starting from the 18th. Available exclusively through the official UK site, pricing is as follows: The model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is £579, but only available in the Nightfall colourway. It's a big jump up to 16GB of RAM and double the storage at 512GB for £709, whilst the top-spec model boasting 24GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage is another big bump to £879. The latter models are available in both the Dusk and Moonlight variants. Early bird promotions between 12 and 17 June do also offer an additional £30 off, free REDMAGIC stickers, and prize draw entries for gaming accessories and the forthcoming REDMAGIC tablet sequel.

