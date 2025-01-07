Honor Magic 7 Lite Review

Design and specifications

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is an incredibly interesting device from the outset - flirting with premium looks and features, but keeping firmly within in the bounds of a budget price point.

Not content with confidently shaking up the foldables game with the Magic V3, and proving cool doesn't need to break the bank with the 200 Pro, Honor introduces the Magic 7 Lite - a device firmly positioned in their flagship model tier, yet is miles cheaper - and tougher - than its contemporaries.

This Swiss army smartphone is touted to be one for the more adventurous among us, marrying rugged durability with head-turning looks, as well as a whopping great battery for good measure...but remains behind the curve - literally - in some crucial areas.

So does it live up to these lofty aspirations, or crack under pressure? Let’s find out.

With its titanium-inspired finish and duo of distinguished colour variants (purple and black), this phone immediately evokes the look and feel of a flagship smartphone.

At a slender 7.98mm thick and tipping the scales at 189g, it’s sleek of stature, but remains a phone with heft and presence - giving a hint to the sturdiness that Honor has aimed for in the 7 Lite.

The curved design is decidedly attractive - albeit a little 'last season' - in terms of looks, with many manufacturers now aping the flat display and angular lines of a certain fruit-based phone. Nevertheless, it's a great form factor for both comfort and durability.