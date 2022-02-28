If you’re looking for a new smartphone, Samsung’s are some of the best around. And they don’t come much better than its Galaxy S range – this is Samsung’s premium line-up of handsets, offering superb specs and features. Whether you want the latest in smartphone tech or you want an older device to suit your budget, Samsung's S series has something to suit everyone.

What are the best Samsung phones in 2022?

The Galaxy S range has been running since 2010. It’s evolved significant since then, and competes directly with Apple’s iPhone.

If you’re a little confused by its naming conventions, allow us to explain. The range started being numbered sequentially – the original Galaxy S was followed by the Galaxy S2 the following year, then the S3 the year after that, and so on. That carried on until the Galaxy S10 line-up in 2019. This was followed in 2020 by the Galaxy S20 – it’s thought the name change was to make the phones sound more modern.

Now, each handset bears the year it was launched, so the S20 launched in 2020, the S21 in 2021 and the S22 is this year's model.

Each line-up consists of more than one handset. The standard S model is often joined by a Plus variant (also written ‘+’) which is bigger and more powerful. In recent years, there’s also been an ‘Ultra’ model, which is bigger and more powerful still.

There have been dozens of Galaxy S phones over the years, many of which are still on sale. But which is the best budget Samsung phone? Which Samsung Galaxy has the best camera? Let’s find out.

1 - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The S22 Ultra is Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, and the biggest model in the new range. Its 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display looks fantastic and its got a five camera set up made up of a 12MP Ultra-wide lens, 108MP wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and a 40MP selfie camera lens.

This impressive camera setup delivers excpetional photos in all settings - even low light. There's also far-reaching 10x zoom feature and a Nightography dark mode.

And in a new development, the Samsung Galaxy S22 also comes with the S Pen stylus, so you can jot, tap, and note down ideas on the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is right for you if:

You want the best Android phone you can get, with premium materials, and classic Samsung design

You want one of the best cameras ever seen on a smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available to pre-order now.

2 - Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a lot going for it. Upgraded camera, big bright screen, premium design - it's easily one of the best Android smartphones phones you can buy.

With a 6.6-inch display, it’s considerably bigger than the regular S22 - so it's better for streaming Netflix, playing games, or jumping from app to app using the split-screen feature. If content is your thing, the S22 Plus is a winner.

The S22+ has 5G connectivity, a three-camera set up on the back which includes ultrawide and telephoto lenses, 10MP selfie camera on the front, and a battery that lasts the whole day.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is right for you if:

You love watching content on a big smartphone display

The standard S22 isn't big enough but you don't need the extra camera features that come with the Ultra

3 - Samsung Galaxy S22

The regular S22 is the entry smartphone of the S22 range. It's the smallest of all three phones, but its 6.1-inch display is still the perfect size for many people - especially people who are keen to be able to fit their mobile phone into a pocket and use it with one hand. Specs wise, you'll be looking at a bright FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The S22's camera set up is comprised of three lenses on the rear - 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide and 10 MP telephoto. Flip it over and you can take selfies with a 10MP camera on the front.

All the phones in the S22 range come with 5G connectivity, as well as industry-standard wsaterproof and dustproof rating. The battery won't need charging untill the end of the day at the earliest (unless you're a very heavy smartphone user).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is right for you if:

You want Samsung's latest flagship smartphone but don't need the bigger screen

You don’t want to splash out on the more expensive models

4 - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 improves on the previous Z Flip to make a folding phone that truly stands out. It’s got everything that’s great about smartphones - big display, HD screen, fun and useful apps - with a design that folds down into a classic look that you can easily fit into a pocket or bag.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a clamshell-style look that folds out into a 6.7-inch Full HD+, 120Hz display. Fold the Flip down and there’s a smaller 1.9-inch screen you can use to check alerts and take pictures

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera array is just as good as a regular smartphone - there’s 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the back with 10x digital zoom.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is packing a 3,300mAh battery that you can count on to keep you going throughout the day before you need to charge. It even supports wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is right for you if:

You want a stylish smartphone with a flip design

You want a compact device that's easy to carry, store and use

5 - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a massive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex screen when folded out - it’s bordering on tablet size and is spectacular for watching content and streaming shows.

The Samsung Z Fold 3 also boasts a set of handy cameras for all your smartphone photography needs. There are three 12MP cameras on the back made up of a wide-angle, ultra wide, and telephoto lens. You can even preview photos on one side while you continue taking pics on the other thanks to the Fold 3’s big screen.

With Flex mode you can actually take photos just by waving your hand after you’ve placed the Fold on a flat surface.

Multitasking apps is where the Fold 3 really comes into its own, you can run up to three apps at the same time thanks to that huge screen - and it never feels overcrowded. The Fold 3 is also compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, so it really is a smartphone that aids productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is right for you if:

You want a flip phone that doubles up as a tablet

You want a smartphone phone that works with a stylus

Not sure which Samsung Galaxy folding phone to buy? This comparison review of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 should help.

6 - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The S21 Ultra is Samsung’s latest and greatest handset, the top-of-the-range phone in the new S21 line-up. It packs a bigger screen than its S21 siblings (a mammoth 6.8 inches), as well as more advanced cameras: as well as a ridiculous 40-megapixel selfie camera, there’s a quad camera set-up on the back, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with a 100x space zoom.

It has a bigger battery too, and comes in a 512GB model (the other two top out at 256GB), giving you more storage. It also works with the S Pen stylus, making it the first of Samsung’s handsets outside the Galaxy Note range to do so.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review for more info.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is right for you if:

You want the best S21 of the range

You want a big smartphone that offers the best Samsung mobile tech

7 - Samsung Galaxy S21+

Like the other phones in the S21 range, the S21+ has 5G connectivity for super speedy web access, downloads and streaming. With a 6.7-inch screen, it’s smaller than the S21 Ultra, but only a smidge, and it has the same cameras as the standard S21 – that’s a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, and a triple-camera rear array (a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens).

The battery is also bigger than the standard S21’s (a bigger screen is more of a power drain), but not quite as big as the S21 Ultra’s.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is right for you if:

You want a bigger screen, but don’t need the extra camera options of the S21 Ultra

The standard S21 isn’t quite powerful enough for you

8 - Samsung Galaxy S21

The S21 is the standard option in the S21 range. While smaller than the S21+ and S21 Ultra, the screen is still a very respectable 6.2 inches big, and it has the same 120Hz refresh rate as its siblings (that’s higher than Apple’s iPhones, and means fast-moving action like sports and games won’t blur).

It has the same waterproof and dustproof rating as the others in the S21 family, and the same camera set-up as the S21+. The battery is also a little smaller than the S21+’s, but so is the screen, so you shouldn’t notice much drop in battery life.

For most of us, the S21 is more than enough smartphone. And of course, 5G comes as standard.

Find out more in our detailed Galaxy S21 review.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is right for you if:

You want the latest Samsung smartphone without an oversized screen

You don’t want to spend as much as the S21+ and S21 Ultra command

9 - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The S20 range launched last year, but that doesn’t mean it’s old hat. Far from it, especially with the S20 Ultra – it’s 2020’s top-of-the-range model, packing many of the same features as the S21 Ultra.

Like the S21 Ultra, it has a bigger screen than its stablemates (6.9 inches), 5G, a 40-megapixel front-facing camera and a ridiculous 100x space zoom for really getting up close and personal.

It doesn’t work with a stylus – this is a new feature for the S21 Ultra (previously only Samsung’s Galaxy Note range worked with the S Pen stylus). That means you can’t write, sketch, doodle or draw on the screen.

Many will love the 6.9-inch screen, but for some it will be just too big. Our advice? Try it for yourself if you can before you buy. Two-handed phone use is not for everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is right for you if:

You want a big-screen phone but don’t need the S21 Ultra's extra features

You’re very into your smartphone photography

10 - Samsung Galaxy S20+

Another phone from last year, this is the bigger take on the standard S20. The screen is a little smaller than the S20 Ultra, and the cameras are a bit less powerful.

It has plenty of power under the hood – with 12GB of RAM at your disposal, menus will load in the blink of an eye. You can record video in 8K, which is a stunningly high resolution. And the bigger battery will last you all day long and then some.

You don’t get some of the highest-spec camera features of the S20 Ultra. There’s no 100x space zoom, for example, or 108-megapixel selfie snapper. Though many would find those overkill anyway – do you really want to take selfies in that much detail? Check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is right for you if:

You want a big-screen Samsung without the extra photography skills

You need expandable storage for more films, photos, games and songs

11 - Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 is the standard entrant in the S20 range. It’s smaller than the S20+ and Ultra, but at 6.2 inches it’s still anything but small. The battery is smaller too, but because of the smaller screen, it saps power less quickly.

It’s a flagship Samsung phone, so there’s plenty to like. Such as? The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so fast-moving action like games and sports will have minimal blur. 5G is on board for super speedy browsing, streaming and downloads (Netflix addicts, rejoice!). And the cameras do everything most of us could ask of them.

It misses out on some of the best features of Samsung’s pricier phones – there’s no time-of-flight camera, for instance, so it loses some of the more advanced photography abilities.

There’s also no 512GB model, which is a shame if you have a lot of content to cart around with you. Instead, you’re limited to 128GB. Though you can always slot in a memory card to add more storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is right for you if:

You want a flagship Samsung experience without a massive screen

Smaller phones don’t quite do it for you

You enjoy games and sports on your phone

12 - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

FE stands for ‘Fan Edition’ – this is basically a stripped-back version of the S20, offering many of then same features and an almost identical shell for significantly less money. It came out towards the end of last year.

It’s a cheaper take on the S20, saving you some money. It comes in either 4G or 5G models, so you can decide depending on your network provider and how much you rely on an internet connection out and about. And it has a superb AMOLED screen, with the 120Hz refresh rate making light work of fast-moving action.

Wireless charging comes as standard, as does the same waterproof rating as the rest of the S20 range.

It also has three cameras on the back, giving you plenty of shooting options, and a very powerful selfie snapper on the front. Say cheese.

At 6.5 inches, the screen is a little smaller than some models of S20, and it’s not quite as sharp, either. The device also feels less premium than the standard S20 phones – the back feels a little plasticky rather than the usual build quality we would expect from a premium Samsung phone.

The cameras are less advanced than the rest of the range, and there’s less power under the bonnet.

Read our detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is for you if:

You want a cheaper version of the Galaxy S20

Photography isn’t your priority

You don’t mind a less premium-feeling phone

13 - Samsung Galaxy S10+

The S10+ launched back in 2019 – that makes it pretty old in terms of smartphones. But the upside of that is that it’ll be a lot cheaper than the newer Samsung models. As the + name suggests, it’s bigger than the standard S10, and shares many of the same features.

It’s just like the Galaxy S10, only more so. That means you get a slightly bigger screen (6.4 inches to the standard S10’s 6.1 inches), a bigger battery and wireless charging, plus the ability to juice up another device wirelessly by just placing it on top of the S10+. Neat.

It also comes with the option of a whopping 1TB of internal storage (in the Performance edition), which is more than most laptops. And the front camera is more advanced too, with dual snappers for better selfies.

While the screen is big, bright and beautiful, it actually loses a little sharpness because of its bigger size. Though whether that’s noticeable to the naked eye is debatable.

It’s not as big as later ‘+’ variants, and because it’s older, it doesn’t support the S Pen stylus either.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is for you if:

You want a phone that’s big, but not too big

Wireless charging appeals to you

You like your selfies to be on point

14 - Samsung Galaxy S10

A great screen, superb operating system and awesome camera setup resulted in rave reviews for the Samsung Galaxy S10. And two years after it first launched, it’s still a great option.

The 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display is an absolute beauty to behold, and its resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels gives it a pixel-per-inch sharpness of 550ppi. That’s actually higher than the bigger, pricier Galaxy S10+.

It’s an Infinity-O display, too. That means it has a cut out in the top corner to house the front-facing camera, resulting in even slimmer borders and more screen for you to enjoy. It’s the same style of screen as seen on the newer S20 models.

Wireless fast charging is onboard, and you can use the device as a wireless power bank to juice up another device just by placing it on top. And the triple rear camera array maintains the usual excellent Samsung standard.

Because it’s older, its camera arrangement lacks some snazzier features, like the ability to see what other lenses could capture from within the viewfinder itself while shooting with a different camera. The battery is also quite a bit smaller than more recent models, which could prove noticeable in day-to-day use.

We review the Galaxy S10's camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is for you if:

You want the core Galaxy S experience without newer features

You’re never far from a power socket to recharge

15 - Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is cheaper than the standard S10, the tradeoff being that it’s lower specced too. But slight compromises in the screen and battery department don’t detract from what is still a very capable smartphone indeed.

That price, for starters. For that, you get a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen whose size many will prefer, finding it more pocketable than its larger siblings. Wireless charging is here, as is fast wireless charging which juices the handset up in even less time.

You get two storage options too, along with a memory card slot for loading on more films, games, pics and tunes. And the cameras are eminently capable with plenty of shooting options.

Not only is the screen smaller than the standard S10, it’s a lower resolution too, so images won’t look quite as sharp. The battery is smaller as well, which could mean shorter times between needing a recharge.

While you do get 128GB and 256GB storage options, there’s no 512GB model, so you might find yourself reaching for that memory card sooner than you’d like. And there are only two rear cameras, not three like on the S10, so your shots won’t come out quite as stunning.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is for you if:

You want a Galaxy phone without spending big

You want a smaller Galaxy S handset

You’re happy to use a memory card to store content

16 - Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

This was something of a landmark: the first Samsung smartphone to have 5G capabilities, which means faster web browsing, downloading and streaming. Back in 2019 that was quite groundbreaking, but now that 5G coverage is more widespread, 5G phones are ten a penny.

But 5G isn’t the only thing setting this apart from the standard S10...

5G is much faster than 4G speeds, which means greater connectivity to the internet. That means films will load quicker when streaming, your downloads will take less time, and general web browsing will be much slicker.

The S10 5G has a bigger screen than the normal S10 – it stands 6.7 inches across – at the same stunningly high resolution. And it has four rear cameras, while the standard S10 can only manage three. It has a much bigger battery, too.

The screen might be bigger, but because it has the same number of pixels as the S10, they’re spread over a wider area, meaning the image will be a little less sharp. The cameras, while advanced, aren’t quite as powerful as on newer models. And there’s no 128GB model (just 256GB and 512GB), so you’re out of luck if you’d rather pay less for less storage.

Read our detailed review of the Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is for you if:

You want 5G without spending big on a newer Galaxy phone

You prefer a bigger screen

All-day battery life is a must

17 - Samsung Galaxy S9+

The S9+ launched back in 2018. It has an older screen design than the current models, a smaller battery and fewer bells and whistles generally. But it’s still a fine phone. And you can now pick one up at a bargain price.

A Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display is the order of the day here, which makes whatever appears on it look stunning. It supports microSD cards for adding extra storage, and it’s a little more powerful than the standard Galaxy S9.

The cameras still stand up today, and it packs Super slow-mo video support, which really lets you get creative when making home movies.

The screen is an Infinity Display – that’s a slightly older design than the Infinity-O displays Samsung currently uses. The battery is smaller than on more recent models, too, and it can’t charge up wirelessly.

While you do get microSD card support, you’re going to need it – internal storage is limited to 64GB, which will soon fill up if you take a lot of photos or like to take plenty of films with you. And while still decent, there are only two rear cameras, not three or even four as seen on newer Galaxy S models.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is for you if:

You want a mid-sized Galaxy S phone

You don’t mind the older design

You are happy using memory cards for more storage

What is the best Samsung phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the latest and greatest Samsung smartphone. It's got a huge 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, a five camera set up and premium materials. Compare deals for the Samsung S22 Ultra today.

Which Samsung phone is best for me?

The Galaxy S22 range has an option for everyone, whether it's the standard S22, the supersized S22+ or the even bigger and super-specced S22 Ultra (complete with an S Pen stylus).

What is the best budget Samsung phone?

Samsung has an excellent range of mid-range devices that suit smartphone users who would rather save a bit of money as opposed to splashing out on a premium model like the S22. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is our pick of the best budget devices.

What is the best Samsung camera phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra undoubtedly has the best camera set up ever seen on a Samsung smartphone. It's got a five camera set up made up of a 12MP Ultra-wide lens, 108MP wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 10MP telephoto lens (with 10x optical zoom) and a 40MP selfie camera lens.