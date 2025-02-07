The RedMagic Nova is unapologetically built for one purpose - gaming domination.

This isn’t a sleek productivity tablet masquerading as a gaming device - it’s a performance powerhouse that prioritises frame rates, cooling, and immersion over everything else.

RedMagic’s pedigree in gaming hardware shines through brilliantly here, with the Nova pushing mobile gaming to new heights through raw power, a buttery-smooth 144Hz display, and a seriously aggressive cooling system.

While it doesn’t pretend to be a versatile device, what it does, it does brilliantly - keeping mobile gamers locked into ultra-smooth, uncompromised gameplay.

Design and specifications

One look at the RedMagic Nova, and it’s clear that this isn’t your average tablet.

The semi-transparent back panel exposes the inner workings of the device, with an RGB-lit cooling fan pulsing away under the surface, setting the tone for a no-nonsense gaming aesthetic.

The aluminium frame gives it a premium, sturdy feel, but at 530 grams and 7.3mm thick, this is not a lightweight device by any means.

It’s built to house serious performance hardware, and the bulk is the price you pay for sustained gaming at peak power.

The lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack may raise eyebrows - especially among those who prefer low-latency wired audio for competitive gaming.