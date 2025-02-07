Redmagic Nova pros and cons
Blistering gaming performance, courtesy of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version.
Silky-smooth 144Hz display, perfect or gaming.
Cutting-edge cooling system with a hefty internal fan.
Considerably bulkier than a standard tablet.
No 3.5mm headphone jack.
Cameras are serviceable, rather than impressive.
The RedMagic Nova is unapologetically built for one purpose - gaming domination.
This isn’t a sleek productivity tablet masquerading as a gaming device - it’s a performance powerhouse that prioritises frame rates, cooling, and immersion over everything else.
RedMagic’s pedigree in gaming hardware shines through brilliantly here, with the Nova pushing mobile gaming to new heights through raw power, a buttery-smooth 144Hz display, and a seriously aggressive cooling system.
While it doesn’t pretend to be a versatile device, what it does, it does brilliantly - keeping mobile gamers locked into ultra-smooth, uncompromised gameplay.
Design and specifications
One look at the RedMagic Nova, and it’s clear that this isn’t your average tablet.
The semi-transparent back panel exposes the inner workings of the device, with an RGB-lit cooling fan pulsing away under the surface, setting the tone for a no-nonsense gaming aesthetic.
The aluminium frame gives it a premium, sturdy feel, but at 530 grams and 7.3mm thick, this is not a lightweight device by any means.
It’s built to house serious performance hardware, and the bulk is the price you pay for sustained gaming at peak power.
The lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack may raise eyebrows - especially among those who prefer low-latency wired audio for competitive gaming.
Display and audio
If high refresh rates and razor-sharp visuals are what you crave, the Nova’s 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel delivers in spades.
With a 2880 x 1800 resolution, it strikes a balance between crisp detail and power efficiency, while the 144Hz refresh rate ensures silky-smooth motion.
Where the Nova does falter slightly is brightness. Peaking at 550 nits, it holds up indoors but struggles against direct sunlight.
An OLED panel would have been a welcome upgrade, especially for deeper blacks and better contrast, but the LCD’s rapid response time ensures input lag stays at a bare minimum.
Immersive sound is crucial for gaming, and RedMagic has loaded the Nova with four symmetrical speakers enhanced by DTS-X Ultra audio technology.
The spatial effect creates a bigger soundscape, making it easier to pinpoint enemy footsteps or soak in the atmosphere of open-world games.
While the sound profile leans towards clarity and volume, bass response isn’t as deep as you’d find on premium entertainment tablets.
While Bluetooth options are improving, a wired connection remains king for latency-free audio, making this a questionable omission in a gaming-first device.
Camera capabilities
Let’s be honest - cameras are not the priority here. The Nova houses a 50MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera, which are serviceable, but not amazing.
The rear sensor captures reasonable detail in good lighting, but low-light performance is forgettable.
Meanwhile, the front camera is solid for video calls and streaming, but if you’re expecting flagship-level image processing, the Nova isn't the one.
Processor and performance
At the heart of the RedMagic Nova is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, one of the most powerful chipsets ever squeezed into a gaming tablet.
Paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the Nova blitzes through even the most demanding titles with ease.
Whether it’s Genshin Impact at max settings, Call of Duty Mobile running at 120fps, or Diablo Immortal pushing ray-traced effects, the Nova delivers flawless performance without a hitch.
Of course, power equals more heat, and that’s where RedMagic has gone all-in on cooling technology.
The 20,000 RPM fan, combined with a nine-layer heat dissipation system, keeps temperatures under control, preventing the kind of thermal throttling that tanks frame rates on lesser devices.
This aggressive cooling setup means the Nova can sustain peak performance for hours - something that very few mobile gaming devices can boast.
Software and user interface
Running on RedMagic OS 9.5 (Android 14), the Nova delivers a clean, snappy interface with minimal bloatware. The Game Space 9 interface is where things get serious, offering a dedicated performance control centre that allows users to customise fan speeds, optimise network stability, and tweak performance settings per game.
Unlike some gaming devices that overcomplicate their software, RedMagic keeps things streamlined, ensuring you spend less time fiddling with settings and more time gaming at full throttle.
UK pricing and availability
In the UK, the RedMagic Nova starts at £439 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the 16GB RAM + 512GB version retailing at £559.
At this price, it comfortably undercuts rivals like the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, delivering gaming-first performance at a fraction of the cost.
It’s available directly from RedMagic’s official website and select online retailers, with launch offers occasionally including free RedMagic gaming earbuds or discounted accessories.
Verdict
The RedMagic Nova is an unapologetic gaming beast. It delivers desktop-level performance in a portable form factor, with cutting-edge cooling, a 144Hz display, and rapid-charging tech that outpaces most competitors. However, the bulkier frame, lack of a headphone jack, and mid-tier cameras mean this is not a general-purpose tablet - and that’s exactly the point.
For mobile gaming diehards, the Nova is pound-for-pound one of the best dedicated gaming tablets available right now.
If your top priority is raw performance and uninterrupted gameplay, the Redmagic Nova is a great option for gaming on the go.