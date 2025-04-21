Samsung Galaxy A56 Review

Samsung Galaxy A56 pros and cons
Bright and vivid 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung’s unrivalled six years of software and security updates.
AI camera and productivity tools arrive fully at mid-range pricing
No expandable storage via microSD.
No wireless charging, despite near-flagship design.
Exynos 1580 chipset suboptimal for power users.
Samsung’s Galaxy A-series treads a careful line between affordability and aspiration, and the Galaxy A56 5G is the latest example of that equilibrium in motion.
It’s a mid-range smartphone designed for real-world users - the kind who prioritise a great display, dependable battery life, strong day-to-day performance and longevity, all wrapped in a familiar, reliable package.
This isn’t a phone built to wow spec sheet obsessives - rather, it’s been crafted to quietly deliver, day in and day out, for years to come.
Design and specifications
The Galaxy A56 looks and feels refined. It’s made with a brushed aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, and a matte finish that’s both fingerprint-resistant and subtly stylish.
There’s a thoughtful ergonomic touch on the right-hand edge where the power and volume buttons sit: a shallow indentation down the length of the device makes the phone easier to grip and more comfortable for one-handed use.
The device measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm and weighs 198g, giving it a sturdy but manageable in-hand feel.
It’s IP67-rated for water and dust and is available in a quartet of understated pastel colours including Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink.
It runs on the Exynos 1580, a 4nm chip built with a balanced octa-core architecture and paired with the Xclipse 540 GPU - a graphics unit based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. Performance is supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.
There’s no microSD slot, so that amount of space - very much the baseline for most mid-tier smartphones - is all you get.
Display and audio quality
Samsung’s mastery of displays continues here.
The Galaxy A56 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz, delivering smooth animations, fluid scrolling and a generally delightful user experience.
Brightness is impressive. In standard use it’s bright enough, but in auto mode under direct sunlight, the panel can reach up to 1,213 nits – enough to comfortably view maps, messages or video even on the sunniest of days.
HDR10+ support brings richer colours and contrast to streaming content, and the curved-edge glass lends the display a premium finish.
Stereo speakers deliver well-balanced, clear audio with enough punch for media and calls. There’s no headphone jack, but wireless audio via Bluetooth is clean and consistent.
Camera performance
The Galaxy A56 brings a dependable triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a wide 123° field of view, and a 5MP macro camera for up-close shots.
Images from the main camera are vibrant, crisp and generally reliable.
Samsung’s processing tends to add a little punch, but never too much – skin tones and dynamic range are both well managed.
Ultra-wide shots stay consistent with good detail, though there’s expected edge softness. The macro lens is handy for close-up detail, but not a showstopper.
The front-facing 12MP camera handles selfies with sharpness and natural tones.
It supports 4K video capture, as does the rear camera, making the A56 a solid choice for video calls and content creators who don’t want to pay over the odds for a decent mid-range blower.
Performance and software
Powered by the Exynos 1580 and supported by the RDNA-based Xclipse GPU, the A56 handles multitasking and everyday use with confidence.
Games run well at medium to high settings, and apps open smoothly.
This won’t compete with premium flagships for raw performance, but it won’t let you down in daily use.
The phone runs One UI 6.1, built on Android 15 - clean, fluid, and loaded with customisation.
Samsung’s ecosystem integrations work brilliantly here, with seamless pairing to Galaxy Buds, SmartThings automation, and Link to Windows desktop sync.
Importantly, this generation of Galaxy A now benefits from the same long-term support as Samsung’s flagships: four OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
That means you can keep this phone well into 2030 without worrying about missing out on new features or fixes...however likely that might be.
Nonetheless, the all-important peace of mind is present and correct.
Samsung Galaxy A56 AI features
This year sees AI trickle down into Samsung’s mid-range devices in a real and tangible way.
The Galaxy A56 includes several genuinely useful smart features - initially in the imaging arena.
Object Eraser lets you remove unwanted people or objects from photos in seconds.
Best Take captures a group shot and intelligently blends faces to ensure everyone looks their best.
There’s enhanced scene optimisation for low light and night portraits, and even Samsung Notes offers AI handwriting recognition and summaries.
These aren’t half-baked either - they’re the same features you’ll find on flagship Galaxy S and Fold models, and they work just as effectively here.
Battery and charging
Battery life is dependable and long-lasting. The 5000mAh cell easily stretches through a full day and into the next with moderate use.
Streaming, satellite navigation and photography don’t drain it quickly, and screen-on time comfortably lands in the 7 - 9 hour range, depending on your refresh rate settings.
When it’s time to recharge, 45W Super Fast Charging (charger not included) gets the phone from flat to 65% in 30 minutes and fully charged in just over an hour.
Wireless charging isn’t supported, which we'd be more forgiving about if the fast charging came close to competing devices...it's a miss here in a phone which shines in so many other areas.
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G UK pricing and availability
The Galaxy A56 5G is priced at £499 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage configuration at the time of writing.
It’s widely available from Samsung’s online store and major UK retailers including Amazon, Argos, Currys as well as the mobile networks.
As part of its introductory launch bundle, Samsung is currently offering a free Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker, a 45W Super Fast Charger, and a silicone case – at a combined value of around £140.
It’s a strong set of incentives for early buyers, not to mention a practical one too.
Final verdict
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G doesn’t chase flagship thrills, but that’s what makes it such a strong contender.
It’s confident, consistent, and built for people who just want a good phone that lasts.
You get a beautiful screen, great battery life, excellent long-term software support and smart, useful AI features – all wrapped in a durable, ergonomic design.
For most users, that’s everything that matters, and the Galaxy A56 delivers it without the unnecessary extras.
This is one of the most well-rounded Android phones at a shade under £500, and is to all intents and purposes Samsung's effort is the best supported mid-ranger you can buy in 2024.
All hail the affordable AI revolution!