Samsung Galaxy A56 Review

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series treads a careful line between affordability and aspiration, and the Galaxy A56 5G is the latest example of that equilibrium in motion.

It’s a mid-range smartphone designed for real-world users - the kind who prioritise a great display, dependable battery life, strong day-to-day performance and longevity, all wrapped in a familiar, reliable package.

This isn’t a phone built to wow spec sheet obsessives - rather, it’s been crafted to quietly deliver, day in and day out, for years to come.

Design and specifications

The Galaxy A56 looks and feels refined. It’s made with a brushed aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, and a matte finish that’s both fingerprint-resistant and subtly stylish.

There’s a thoughtful ergonomic touch on the right-hand edge where the power and volume buttons sit: a shallow indentation down the length of the device makes the phone easier to grip and more comfortable for one-handed use.

The device measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm and weighs 198g, giving it a sturdy but manageable in-hand feel.

It’s IP67-rated for water and dust and is available in a quartet of understated pastel colours including Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink.

It runs on the Exynos 1580, a 4nm chip built with a balanced octa-core architecture and paired with the Xclipse 540 GPU - a graphics unit based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. Performance is supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

There’s no microSD slot, so that amount of space - very much the baseline for most mid-tier smartphones - is all you get.