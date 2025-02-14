Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 12GB of RAM, making it one of the fastest smartphones on the market.

I pushed the S25 Ultra pretty hard to see what it was capable of, flipping between over a dozen open apps—including Chrome, Spotify, and Photos—and the experience stayed very smooth throughout.

When it comes to gaming, the S25 Ultra truly excels. “Dungeon Hunter 6” ran flawlessly, even with swarms of enemies on screen. As I used all of my power moves to fight goblins and fire-breathing monsters, the frame rate held steady, with no stuttering or slowdowns and the gameplay was always incredibly responsive to my commands. The only thing that let it down in the gaming department was the fact the phone got very hot with as little as five minutes of use, despite having a larger vapour chamber than the S24.

But overall, if raw power and gaming performance are your priorities, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most capable flagship phones you can buy.

Battery

Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra has the same 5,000 mAh battery as its predecessor, I wasn’t expecting major improvements in battery life—and that turned out to be the case. While it was perfectly acceptable and lasted me most of the day, it wasn’t noticeably longer than what I’m used to.

During my typical 9 AM to 6 PM weekdays, the S25 Ultra consistently ended the day with 20% or lower, even with 4+ hours of screen-on time. While that’s decent, it’s not particularly impressive, especially compared to devices like the OnePlus 13R, which can easily last up to two days.

Given the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, I had high hopes for the S25 Ultra’s battery life. On paper, the new processor should bring better power efficiency, but in my experience, the battery life feels about the same as before.

Currently, the S25 Ultra sticks with 45W wired charging, which is fast but far from industry-leading. Some brands already offer 100W+ charging, and for a phone that costs over £1,000, it would be great to see Samsung push those limits in future models.

The One UI 7 update is currently an exclusive for the S25 series (at the time of writing) and cannot be found on any other Samsung phones. It focuses heavily on AI enhancements and includes some welcome usability improvements.

One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned Quick Settings and notifications layouts. Now, a swipe from the top left brings down notifications, while a swipe from the top right reveals Quick Settings. It’s a cleaner, more intuitive setup—reminiscent of Apple’s Control Center, but tailored for Samsung’s ecosystem.

One of my favourite AI-powered additions unique to the UI 7 update is the Call Transcript feature which informs both people on the line that the conversation is being recorded. Once a call ends, you can see a full transcript of the conversation, and for longer calls, you can even request an AI-generated summary—which I found a handy tool for keeping track of important details.

On the longevity front, it’s great to see Samsung backing the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 7 years of software and security updates—matching Google’s commitment to its Pixel devices. That makes the S25 Ultra one of the longest-supported Android phones available on the market today.

Final thoughts