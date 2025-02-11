Samsung Galaxy S25 Review

AI features

Almost all of the upgrades of the S25 range centred on Galaxy AI, offering a more seamless and intelligent smartphone experience. With the S24 series, Samsung introduced a range of AI-powered productivity applications, including Circle to Search with Google, Photo Editor, and its AI Translator.

With the S25 range, you could tell while using the device there was a strong focus on ensuring that all these impressive AI features are fully integrated into your phone, working seamlessly across Google and Samsung apps. The goal is to make your life easier and the time you spend on your phone more efficient.

This is definitely the case, if you know which features to use and how to use them. The more you use AI, the more helpful and more personalised it can be.

Now Brief

The big attraction of the S25 series is the Now Brief, which offers personalised and easy-to-check daily insights on your home screen throughout the day. This includes everything from weather and traffic updates to scores from your favourite sports team.

Once you’ve set up your phone, you’ll get periodic updates throughout the day. This felt like a nice way for my phone to send me little reminders and keep me on track without being too invasive. Weather updates, especially in the middle of UK winter, were helpful in that they would remind me that even though it’s sunny, it’s single-digit cold outside.

Audio Eraser

In the same way the AI photo editor can erase images, the new Audio Eraser can clean up recorded audio and erase distracting background sounds, making dialogue sound crystal clear.

ProScaler

The size and specs of the S25 screen haven’t changed dramatically, but the inclusion of ProScaler technology drastically improves the viewing experience. AI upscaling increases the image quality to produce a crisp image despite the original resolution.

Gemini

Gemini isn’t exclusive to Samsung as it was developed by Google, but it has been fully integrated and is set as the main AI assistant. So long, Bixby.

The most impressive jump in capabilities is Gemini's conversational tone. Gemini Live lets you chat, brainstorm and ask questions instead of Googling them. I mumbled ideas, gave short responses, and spoke to my phone like I would a friend or colleague, and not once was it stumped.

I was never faced with those frustratingly robotic responses that you’re used to getting from other assistants, “Sorry, I didn’t quite get that.”

The more you use Gemini, the better it gets, so don’t be afraid to open your phone and chat.