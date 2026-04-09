The S26’s battery is bigger than the S25’s, but only slightly. (Which sums up this phone really – it’s better, but only marginally.) The 4,300mAh battery does outlast the S25’s 4,000mAh unit, but it still lags behind the competition: the Google Pixel 10’s battery is 4,970mAh, while the Xiaomi 17 is a whopping 6,330mAh.

Samsung has optimised the software to run more efficiently, which does help extend the battery life. But if you’re using the S26 for anything even vaguely intensive, it will need a charge come bedtime. That probably won’t be a problem for most customers interested in the S26, but it’s worth knowing that this handset is better in this regard.

The same is true of its charging speeds. Because while the jump to 25W wireless charging is an improvement on the S25’s 15W, it still lags behind what else is available. It also won’t ’snap’ into place on a magnetic wireless charger unless you use a compatible case. That leaves it behind even the much cheaper iPhone 17e, which now has MagSafe wireless charging as standard.

Software: In it for the long haul

The Android 16 operating system comes on board, with Samsung’s OneUI 8.5 layered over the top. It will look familiar to anyone who’s used a Samsung phone in the last few years, though the move from gestures to on-screen navigation buttons (so instead of swiping back to go to the previous screen, you tap the back button in the bottom-right corner) will take some getting used to.

The AI – one of the phone’s big selling points – is a bit of a mixed bag. Now Brief (which surfaces relevant information depending on your location, calendar appointments and so on) and Now Nudge (which suggests actions based on what’s on screen) are of limited use – the former proved not much more than a glorified weather app, while the latter produced nothing I found genuinely useful.

That said, there are some useful additions, like Call Screening (an AI-powered personal assistant that asks unknown callers their reason for calling and transcribes it for you so you can decide whether to answer or not – the same feature is also found on the iPhone). And the Bixby voice assistant is also smarter than ever – tell it that the screen is hurting your eyes, and it’ll take you straight to the brightness settings, rather than just telling you how to access them.

But the AI can prove confusing. With Bixby, Google Gemini, Now Brief and Now Nudge, there’s a lot going on under a lot of different names. I can’t help but think that a simplified, more unified approach would be more straightforward.

Still, the S26 should last you. It comes with seven new iterations of Android guaranteed, alongside seven years of security updates. Anyone currently rocking a seven-year-old phone will be using the Galaxy S10, which should ram home just how long seven years is in smartphone terms.

Verdict: A nice-to-have, rather than a must-have