Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra pros and cons
Stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Exceptional for multitasking and productivity.
Includes S-Pen stylus, with magnetic attachment.
Firmly premium in terms of price.
Size makes it unwieldy after prolonged use.
Many apps unoptimised for unique size and aspect ratio.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra redefines what tablets can achieve, targeting professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
With a focus on performance and versatility, it continues Samsung’s dominance in the high-end tablet market.
Design and specifications
Samsung has crafted the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a sleek aluminium frame, making it both stylish and durable.
At just 5.4mm thick and weighing 718g, it is incredibly slim for a tablet of this size...which is an aspect of this device that cannot be ignored.
It is a frankly whopping 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches, making for a device that can put a number of laptops to shame in terms of size and girth...but with a screen and specs that make it worthwhile.
The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset - an interesting alternative given the long successful relationship between Samsung and Snapdragon processors - supported by up to 16GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB of storage, expandable via microSD.
The included S Pen enhances productivity and creativity, making it ideal for professionals and students alike and an IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance - a feature rarely seen in tablets - lending an extra layer of durability.
A notable security addition is an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature not commonly found in tablets and delivers a fast and secure unlocking experience.
Despite its large size, the Tab S10 Ultra's design remains practical.
A magnetic strip on the back securely holds and charges an included S Pen, eliminating the need for an external storage solution...but it does sometimes feel a little precarious being exposed out there on the rear.
The narrow bezels around the display contribute to a modern, immersive look, ensuring users get the most out of the screen real estate.
The only break in the sleek lines comes from a notch on the 'top' when in landscape - the right side in portrait - which makes room for a pair of front-facing cameras.
With variants supporting SIM cards and all manner of keyboard accessories turning it into a fully fledged laptop, the Tab S10 Ultra is an uncompromising Android productivity powerhouse!
Screen display and audio
The 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is undoubtedly the centrepiece of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. With a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1750 nits, visuals are razor-sharp, vibrant, and smooth. The anti-reflective coating further enhances usability in bright environments, reducing glare and making outdoor use more practical.
For gamers, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an absolute beast. With a 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency, and a powerful processor, it handles graphically demanding games effortlessly. Paired with Samsung's Game Booster, the tablet optimises performance, reduces lag, and extends battery life.
The large display and immersive audio also make it a fantastic device for watching movies, streaming content, and playing cloud-based games.
Samsung has also focused heavily on audio quality, integrating quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG. These speakers deliver crisp highs, deep bass, and a spatial audio experience that makes the tablet an ideal companion for media consumption. Whether you're watching a 4K movie or engaging in a video call, the sound quality is rich, immersive, and well-balanced.
Camera capabilities
Tablets are rarely known for their camera prowess, but Samsung has ensured the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a capable setup.
- Rear Cameras: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide, delivering sharp and detailed images.
- Front Cameras: Dual 12MP wide + ultra-wide lenses, ideal for video calls, online meetings, and group selfies.
Samsung has also integrated AI-driven enhancements, including auto-framing, which automatically adjusts the camera view to keep users in focus during calls, and low-light optimization for improved video quality.
While it won’t replace a flagship smartphone camera, the front-facing cameras outperform most tablets, making it a great choice for remote work and content creation.
S Pen functionality
One of the standout features of Samsung's premium tablets is the S Pen, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra includes it at no extra cost.
Key improvements to the S Pen include:
- Lower latency for real-time writing and drawing.
- AI-assisted handwriting recognition and note conversion.
- Air Actions, allowing users to control presentations, media, and apps with simple gestures.
For professionals, artists, and students, the S Pen transforms the tablet into a digital notebook, canvas, or whiteboard, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Processor and performance
At the heart of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a powerful 4nm processor built for speed and efficiency. With configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage (expandable via microSD), the tablet handles intensive workloads, video editing, and gaming with ease.
A key upgrade in this model is Samsung’s AI-powered software integration. Features like:
Note Assist, which can transcribe, summarize, and organize notes automatically.
Sketch to Image, allowing users to transform basic sketches into detailed digital artwork.
Enhanced multitasking, with Samsung DeX mode, which transforms the tablet into a desktop-like experience with resizable windows and full keyboard and mouse support.
The One UI 6.1.1 interface on top of Android 14 provides a smooth and highly customisable experience, ensuring both power users and casual users can tailor the device to their needs.
Battery life
A massive 11,200mAh battery powers the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, providing over 14 hours of continuous video playback. This ensures users can work, watch, and create without constantly worrying about battery life.
When it's time to recharge, 45W fast charging gets the tablet back to full power in just over an hour. However, Samsung has opted not to include a charger in the box, which might be disappointing for some buyers.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra UK pricing and availability
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at £1,099 in the UK and is available through Samsung’s official website and major retailers.
For early adopters, Samsung offered bundled discounts on accessories like the Book Cover Keyboard, which adds to its productivity capabilities.
While the price is undeniably high, for those seeking a premium Android tablet with cutting-edge features, the investment is justified.
Verdict
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a standout device that redefines what a high-end Android tablet can offer. With its stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display, AI-enhanced software, and powerful performance, it’s a compelling option for professionals, creatives, and those who demand the very best from their tech.
The S Pen integration, Samsung DeX, and multitasking features make it a true productivity powerhouse, while its immersive display and quad speakers ensure a first-class entertainment experience. The inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor enhances security, adding a level of convenience that’s often overlooked in tablets.
However, its large size and premium price tag may not suit everyone. It’s a device that excels when used with a keyboard or stand, but for casual browsing or one-handed use, a smaller model might be more practical. Limited app optimisation for larger screens remains an issue, particularly when compared to Apple’s ecosystem.
For those who need a versatile, high-performance tablet that can replace a laptop in many scenarios, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is arguably the best Android option available today. If you can justify the cost, it’s an investment that delivers on both innovation and long-term usability.