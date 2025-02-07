Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra redefines what tablets can achieve, targeting professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

With a focus on performance and versatility, it continues Samsung’s dominance in the high-end tablet market.

Design and specifications

Samsung has crafted the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a sleek aluminium frame, making it both stylish and durable.

At just 5.4mm thick and weighing 718g, it is incredibly slim for a tablet of this size...which is an aspect of this device that cannot be ignored.

It is a frankly whopping 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches, making for a device that can put a number of laptops to shame in terms of size and girth...but with a screen and specs that make it worthwhile.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset - an interesting alternative given the long successful relationship between Samsung and Snapdragon processors - supported by up to 16GB of RAM and between 256GB and 1TB of storage, expandable via microSD.

The included S Pen enhances productivity and creativity, making it ideal for professionals and students alike and an IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance - a feature rarely seen in tablets - lending an extra layer of durability.

A notable security addition is an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature not commonly found in tablets and delivers a fast and secure unlocking experience.

Despite its large size, the Tab S10 Ultra's design remains practical.

A magnetic strip on the back securely holds and charges an included S Pen, eliminating the need for an external storage solution...but it does sometimes feel a little precarious being exposed out there on the rear.

The narrow bezels around the display contribute to a modern, immersive look, ensuring users get the most out of the screen real estate.

The only break in the sleek lines comes from a notch on the 'top' when in landscape - the right side in portrait - which makes room for a pair of front-facing cameras.

With variants supporting SIM cards and all manner of keyboard accessories turning it into a fully fledged laptop, the Tab S10 Ultra is an uncompromising Android productivity powerhouse!