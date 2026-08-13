Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 4 vs. Z Flip 3: What's the difference?

The first thing you notice about the Flip 5 is the screen size. The Flip 5 has a large 3.4-inch screen on the outside - almost three times larger than its predecessors. The Flip 5 also has a new hinge, removing the previous gap between the two screens when you fold the device.

Compare this to the 1.9-inch screens on Flip 4 and Flip 3, and the fact that when you fold the phones, there’s a small gap between the screens, making them more delicate than their predecessors.

The Flip 5 also has a long lifespan in terms of software. When purchasing it, you’ll receive a yearly Android update until 2027, ensuring its speed and efficiency. Furthermore, you’ll get regular security updates until 2028.

The lifespan of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 3 is shorter than that of the Flip 5, with the phones only receiving software updates until 2026 and 2025, respectively. Similarly, with the security updates, you will only get them until 2027 with the Flip 4 and 2025 with the Flip 3.

On Uswitch, you can compare deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, with deals starting at around £30. You can also use filters on our site to prioritise features like unlimited data or save money by paying less upfront.