24 month contract
£1493.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
- 3 months Free Disney+
24 month contract
£1493.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1708.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1006.45 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1114.34 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1253.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1373.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1468.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1588.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£886.46 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£946.45 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the smaller foldable in Samsung’s lineup, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While the Z Fold 5 expands into a tablet for productivity, the Z Flip 5 folds into a compact, stylish device.
The fifth generation in Samsung's seven-edition flipable range, the Flip 5, includes some upgrades over the Z Flip 4, including a completely flat fold, a tougher hinge, and a larger outer display. It's durable and sleek, with an IPX8 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Gapless design for the first time
Large and user-friendly cover display
Brilliant foldable display - bright, colour-accurate, 120Hz, HDR
Great all-around camera quality
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
No DEX support
Not many features are in place for dust protection
It has an average battery life and charging speeds
Poor app continuity between screens
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in summer 2023, and pre-orders followed shortly after.
It officially went on sale in the UK the following month, and at launch, it cost £1,049 for 256GB of storage or £1,149 for 512GB. This was a £50 increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch price, but you did get more storage (with Samsung getting rid of the 128GB model).
The table above offers a range of deals for the Z Flip 5. If you can afford to pay some of the cost upfront, you can usually reduce the total cost. It’s also important to consider how much data you need each month. Paying for the amount of data you actually use is a great way to lower the price.
The first thing you notice about the Flip 5 is the screen size. The Flip 5 has a large 3.4-inch screen on the outside - almost three times larger than its predecessors. The Flip 5 also has a new hinge, removing the previous gap between the two screens when you fold the device.
Compare this to the 1.9-inch screens on Flip 4 and Flip 3, and the fact that when you fold the phones, there’s a small gap between the screens, making them more delicate than their predecessors.
The Flip 5 also has a long lifespan in terms of software. When purchasing it, you’ll receive a yearly Android update until 2027, ensuring its speed and efficiency. Furthermore, you’ll get regular security updates until 2028.
The lifespan of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 3 is shorter than that of the Flip 5, with the phones only receiving software updates until 2026 and 2025, respectively. Similarly, with the security updates, you will only get them until 2027 with the Flip 4 and 2025 with the Flip 3.
On Uswitch, you can compare deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, with deals starting at around £30. You can also use filters on our site to prioritise features like unlimited data or save money by paying less upfront.
On our Samsung Galaxy deals page, you can also compare deals for a variety of Samsung phones, including the Flip 4, 5, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 had more upgrades in its display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Flip 5’s outer cover display was enlarged to 3.4 inches, a good improvement over the Z Flip 4's smaller 1.9-inch Super AMOLED setup.
The Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, both equipped with 120Hz refresh rates and AMOLED panels. This display is great for those prioritising video streaming or gaming, as the Z Fold 5's primary display offers a more immersive experience than the Z Flip 5's 6.7-inch main display.
Initially, there was a ton of buzz about the cameras in these two foldables, but it turns out they're pretty much rocking the same camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems to be edging ahead as the better phone, mainly because it's sticking with the same triple-camera setup as before. That means you're getting a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide angle, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.
Now, the cool thing is the Z Fold 5's triple-camera setup offers more versatility compared to the Z Flip 5's dual-camera setup, which just includes a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide one. Both foldables let you snap selfies easily in Flex Mode using their rear cameras instead of relying on the front-facing ones.
On our mobile phone deals page, you can compare a range of mobile phone deals on Uswitch, including for brands like Apple, Google and Samsung.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
On average, the Flip 5 can handle over 200,000 folds and unfolds. So, if you're opening and closing it around 100 times a day, you can expect the device to stick around for more than five years.
Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still worth buying in 2025. The design feels more sturdy, the camera takes more colourful photos, and the company provides Android version updates for a longer period of time.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn’t waterproof but it does have an IPX8 rating. This means it can easily handle splashes and rain and even survive a dunk in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for 30 minutes.
Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does work on the 5G network, depending on availability in the area.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a SIM tray equipped with just one slot for a SIM card. This means that to utilise the Dual SIM capability on the Flip 5 device, you’d need to have one physical SIM alongside one eSIM.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 does come with a built-in screen protector for its interior screen. But the front screen doesn't have a screen protector, so it is worth adding a screen protector to the front screen.