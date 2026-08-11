How do you choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal?

Selecting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal for you depends on two key considerations: the amount of data you require and your monthly and upfront budget.

If you want to opt for one of the cheaper deals available through Uswitch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, O2 currently has a great offer. You can get the Z Fold 5 with 25GB of monthly data at a small upfront cost of £30.00, for £98.50 per month.

Your total cost over the 12-month contract period is £1,219.20, excluding any potential annual price adjustments based on today's rates.

Remember that the displayed monthly cost is subject to an annual increase every April.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What's the difference?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a distinctive book-style design, setting it apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's clamshell approach reminiscent of old flip phones.

The Fold 5 has a larger display, offering a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 6.1-inch cover display for quick tasks. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 6.7-inch internal 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 3.4-inch cover display.

While the numerical difference in inches might seem modest, the Fold 5's aspect ratio contributes to a considerably taller and broader display, creating an experience more akin to using a tablet.

This expansive screen enhances content consumption, like watching YouTube videos, and facilitates efficient split-screen multitasking—a feature our reviewer found particularly compelling on the Fold 5 compared to other Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the difference?

The Samsung Z Fold 5 includes a revamped hinge design that brings the screens closer when folded, minimising the noticeable gap and crease compared to the Fold 4 and 3. It's thinner and approximately 1cm smaller than the Fold 4, weighing 253g.

In contrast, the Fold 4, weighing the same, is thicker and heavier than the average smartphone. It measures 15.51cm in height, 0.63cm when open, and 1.58cm when closed—more than double the thickness of the average smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is slightly larger and heavier than the Fold 4, weighing 271g. While the weight difference may seem minor, it becomes noticeable during prolonged use. Fold 3 has a height increase of 0.3cm compared to Fold 4, which has a similar width and thickness.

The Fold 5 stands out with improvements in both interior and exterior aspects—it is lighter and more compact, features a faster processor, and has an energy-efficient screen.

If those improvements don’t completely satisfy you, the Fold 4 remains a viable choice. However, bear in mind its shorter lifespan, as the Fold 5 will receive software and security updates for an extended period.

We still have lots of deals from providers like Three and O2 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an impressive array of display features. The inner 7.6-inch screen maintains the Fold 4's 2,176-by-1,812-pixel resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Fold 5's peak brightness is 1,750 nits, a notable improvement from the Fold 4's 1,000 nits. While the crease remains visible, it's least noticeable in a 50/50 split-screen scenario and most apparent with an all-black display.

The Z Fold 5's 4MP under-display camera retains its placement from the Fold 4, appearing inconspicuous and resembling a dried water spot rather than a camera. Like the crease, it becomes more visible on a black screen. The 6.2-inch outer screen mirrors the Fold 4 with a resolution of 2,316 by 904 pixels, a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.