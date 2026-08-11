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SamsungGalaxy Z Fold5 deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Bestselling Samsung phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Galaxy Z Fold5 deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    150 GB of 5G data

    36 month contract

    £63.25 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£95.00 upfront cost

    £2333.80 total cost

    via Three

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the large foldable in Samsung’s 2023 lineup, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the Flip 5 folds into a compact clamshell, the Fold 5 opens like a book, transforming from a standard phone into a 7.6-inch tablet.

It's an upgrade over the Z Fold 4, including a lighter, thinner design, a stronger hinge that folds completely flat, and improved Gorilla Glass. With top-tier specs, it’s one of the best foldables on the market and well worth the price. However, it does miss out on the AI features you can find on the Fold 6 and Fold 7.

Price

  • 256GB - £1,749
  • 512GB - £1,849
  • 1TB - £2,049

Display and design

  • 7.6-inch foldable display
  • 6.2-inch cover screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Cameras

  • 50MP wide
  • 12MP ultra-wide
  • 10MP second camera

Pros and cons of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pros

  • Stunning and versatile folding screen

  • Powerful performance

  • Great camera array

  • Support for S Pen

  • Improvements to design and durability

Cons

  • Remains aimed at the premium segment

  • Comfort can be compromised after prolonged use

  • Everyone will want to have a play…

  • The upgraded Fold 6 and Fold 7 now available

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

  • 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 6.2-inch cover screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
  • 4400mAh battery
  • A Triple camera setup on the back
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 50 MP main camera, 10 MP second camera, 12 MP ultra-wide third camera
  • Colours: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 additional perks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has cutting-edge technology, top-of-the-range features, and exclusive perks that will give tech heads a great mobile experience.

With the improved Multi-Active Window feature, you can effortlessly navigate between applications and tasks and unleash your creative potential with the integrated S Pen. Whether taking notes, sketching, or editing documents, the S Pen will make your Fold 5 a powerful creative tool.

If you love playing around with different apps on your phone, then you will no doubt benefit from complimentary access to a curated selection of premium apps available on the Galaxy Store.

For a more in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, see our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review.

How do you choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal?

Selecting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal for you depends on two key considerations: the amount of data you require and your monthly and upfront budget.

If you want to opt for one of the cheaper deals available through Uswitch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, O2 currently has a great offer. You can get the Z Fold 5 with 25GB of monthly data at a small upfront cost of £30.00, for £98.50 per month.

Your total cost over the 12-month contract period is £1,219.20, excluding any potential annual price adjustments based on today's rates.

Remember that the displayed monthly cost is subject to an annual increase every April.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: What's the difference?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a distinctive book-style design, setting it apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's clamshell approach reminiscent of old flip phones.

The Fold 5 has a larger display, offering a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 6.1-inch cover display for quick tasks. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 6.7-inch internal 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 3.4-inch cover display.

While the numerical difference in inches might seem modest, the Fold 5's aspect ratio contributes to a considerably taller and broader display, creating an experience more akin to using a tablet.

This expansive screen enhances content consumption, like watching YouTube videos, and facilitates efficient split-screen multitasking—a feature our reviewer found particularly compelling on the Fold 5 compared to other Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the difference?

The Samsung Z Fold 5 includes a revamped hinge design that brings the screens closer when folded, minimising the noticeable gap and crease compared to the Fold 4 and 3. It's thinner and approximately 1cm smaller than the Fold 4, weighing 253g.

In contrast, the Fold 4, weighing the same, is thicker and heavier than the average smartphone. It measures 15.51cm in height, 0.63cm when open, and 1.58cm when closed—more than double the thickness of the average smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is slightly larger and heavier than the Fold 4, weighing 271g. While the weight difference may seem minor, it becomes noticeable during prolonged use. Fold 3 has a height increase of 0.3cm compared to Fold 4, which has a similar width and thickness.

The Fold 5 stands out with improvements in both interior and exterior aspects—it is lighter and more compact, features a faster processor, and has an energy-efficient screen.

If those improvements don’t completely satisfy you, the Fold 4 remains a viable choice. However, bear in mind its shorter lifespan, as the Fold 5 will receive software and security updates for an extended period.

We still have lots of deals from providers like Three and O2 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an impressive array of display features. The inner 7.6-inch screen maintains the Fold 4's 2,176-by-1,812-pixel resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Fold 5's peak brightness is 1,750 nits, a notable improvement from the Fold 4's 1,000 nits. While the crease remains visible, it's least noticeable in a 50/50 split-screen scenario and most apparent with an all-black display.

The Z Fold 5's 4MP under-display camera retains its placement from the Fold 4, appearing inconspicuous and resembling a dried water spot rather than a camera. Like the crease, it becomes more visible on a black screen. The 6.2-inch outer screen mirrors the Fold 4 with a resolution of 2,316 by 904 pixels, a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera?

Mirroring the Fold 4, the Z Fold 5 has five cameras, featuring three rear cameras, a standard selfie camera on the external screen, and a 4MP camera discreetly tucked beneath the folding screen—primarily designed for video calls.

The main cameras, including the 3x telephoto lens, deliver impressive image quality across various lighting situations. The Fold 5 showcases its versatility by allowing users to capture selfies using the main cameras and facilitating hands-free photography and video recording by propping up the device.

The camera system on the Z Fold 5 performs well, comparable to those on Samsung's S23. The Galaxy S23 has a 50 MP wide sensor, a 10 MP telephoto sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP front camera.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4400mAh battery, which makes for a commendable battery life, especially considering the expansive and high-quality screens it features.

Under moderate use, the Z Fold 5 can easily last a full day, while heavy usage extends to approximately 10 hours, depending on settings and usage patterns.

The device's charging options include 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging via the Qi standard, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which provide a convenient and versatile way to charge the device.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for gaming and entertainment?

Armed with formidable processing power, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has serious gaming prowess. Despite the slightly unconventional aspect ratio in any configuration, the expansive screen proves to be a gaming haven, especially for the best mobile games.

Games like Diablo Immortal and Magic Arena benefit significantly from the larger screen, providing enhanced visibility and a more immersive gaming experience. The combination of a high-resolution display and a GPU ensures that games run seamlessly.

The generously sized screen improves the Z Fold 5's game streaming capabilities. If your internet connection can handle it, it offers a fantastic way to indulge in gaming without monopolising your living room screen.

If you are interested in what games are perfect for mobile, check out our mobile gaming index guide.

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 support dual-SIM and eSIM?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has eSIM and dual-sim support.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 out in the UK?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released on August 11, 2023, in the UK.

Where can I find other mobile phone deals on Uswitch?

As well as S24 deals, you can find plenty of other deals like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 on our mobile phones deals page.