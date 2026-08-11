36 month contract
£2333.80 total cost
36 month contract
£2333.80 total cost
Deals last updated on:
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the large foldable in Samsung’s 2023 lineup, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the Flip 5 folds into a compact clamshell, the Fold 5 opens like a book, transforming from a standard phone into a 7.6-inch tablet.
It's an upgrade over the Z Fold 4, including a lighter, thinner design, a stronger hinge that folds completely flat, and improved Gorilla Glass. With top-tier specs, it’s one of the best foldables on the market and well worth the price. However, it does miss out on the AI features you can find on the Fold 6 and Fold 7.
Stunning and versatile folding screen
Powerful performance
Great camera array
Support for S Pen
Improvements to design and durability
Remains aimed at the premium segment
Comfort can be compromised after prolonged use
Everyone will want to have a play…
The upgraded Fold 6 and Fold 7 now available
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has cutting-edge technology, top-of-the-range features, and exclusive perks that will give tech heads a great mobile experience.
With the improved Multi-Active Window feature, you can effortlessly navigate between applications and tasks and unleash your creative potential with the integrated S Pen. Whether taking notes, sketching, or editing documents, the S Pen will make your Fold 5 a powerful creative tool.
If you love playing around with different apps on your phone, then you will no doubt benefit from complimentary access to a curated selection of premium apps available on the Galaxy Store.
Selecting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal for you depends on two key considerations: the amount of data you require and your monthly and upfront budget.
If you want to opt for one of the cheaper deals available through Uswitch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, O2 currently has a great offer. You can get the Z Fold 5 with 25GB of monthly data at a small upfront cost of £30.00, for £98.50 per month.
Your total cost over the 12-month contract period is £1,219.20, excluding any potential annual price adjustments based on today's rates.
Remember that the displayed monthly cost is subject to an annual increase every April.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a distinctive book-style design, setting it apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's clamshell approach reminiscent of old flip phones.
The Fold 5 has a larger display, offering a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 6.1-inch cover display for quick tasks. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 6.7-inch internal 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 3.4-inch cover display.
While the numerical difference in inches might seem modest, the Fold 5's aspect ratio contributes to a considerably taller and broader display, creating an experience more akin to using a tablet.
This expansive screen enhances content consumption, like watching YouTube videos, and facilitates efficient split-screen multitasking—a feature our reviewer found particularly compelling on the Fold 5 compared to other Android smartphones.
The Samsung Z Fold 5 includes a revamped hinge design that brings the screens closer when folded, minimising the noticeable gap and crease compared to the Fold 4 and 3. It's thinner and approximately 1cm smaller than the Fold 4, weighing 253g.
In contrast, the Fold 4, weighing the same, is thicker and heavier than the average smartphone. It measures 15.51cm in height, 0.63cm when open, and 1.58cm when closed—more than double the thickness of the average smartphone.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is slightly larger and heavier than the Fold 4, weighing 271g. While the weight difference may seem minor, it becomes noticeable during prolonged use. Fold 3 has a height increase of 0.3cm compared to Fold 4, which has a similar width and thickness.
The Fold 5 stands out with improvements in both interior and exterior aspects—it is lighter and more compact, features a faster processor, and has an energy-efficient screen.
If those improvements don’t completely satisfy you, the Fold 4 remains a viable choice. However, bear in mind its shorter lifespan, as the Fold 5 will receive software and security updates for an extended period.
We still have lots of deals from providers like Three and O2 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an impressive array of display features. The inner 7.6-inch screen maintains the Fold 4's 2,176-by-1,812-pixel resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Fold 5's peak brightness is 1,750 nits, a notable improvement from the Fold 4's 1,000 nits. While the crease remains visible, it's least noticeable in a 50/50 split-screen scenario and most apparent with an all-black display.
The Z Fold 5's 4MP under-display camera retains its placement from the Fold 4, appearing inconspicuous and resembling a dried water spot rather than a camera. Like the crease, it becomes more visible on a black screen. The 6.2-inch outer screen mirrors the Fold 4 with a resolution of 2,316 by 904 pixels, a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Mirroring the Fold 4, the Z Fold 5 has five cameras, featuring three rear cameras, a standard selfie camera on the external screen, and a 4MP camera discreetly tucked beneath the folding screen—primarily designed for video calls.
The main cameras, including the 3x telephoto lens, deliver impressive image quality across various lighting situations. The Fold 5 showcases its versatility by allowing users to capture selfies using the main cameras and facilitating hands-free photography and video recording by propping up the device.
The camera system on the Z Fold 5 performs well, comparable to those on Samsung's S23. The Galaxy S23 has a 50 MP wide sensor, a 10 MP telephoto sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP front camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4400mAh battery, which makes for a commendable battery life, especially considering the expansive and high-quality screens it features.
Under moderate use, the Z Fold 5 can easily last a full day, while heavy usage extends to approximately 10 hours, depending on settings and usage patterns.
The device's charging options include 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging via the Qi standard, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which provide a convenient and versatile way to charge the device.
Armed with formidable processing power, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has serious gaming prowess. Despite the slightly unconventional aspect ratio in any configuration, the expansive screen proves to be a gaming haven, especially for the best mobile games.
Games like Diablo Immortal and Magic Arena benefit significantly from the larger screen, providing enhanced visibility and a more immersive gaming experience. The combination of a high-resolution display and a GPU ensures that games run seamlessly.
The generously sized screen improves the Z Fold 5's game streaming capabilities. If your internet connection can handle it, it offers a fantastic way to indulge in gaming without monopolising your living room screen.
If you are interested in what games are perfect for mobile, check out our mobile gaming index guide.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has eSIM and dual-sim support.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released on August 11, 2023, in the UK.
As well as S24 deals, you can find plenty of other deals like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 on our mobile phones deals page.