Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Flip8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The Fold8 Ultra is the flagship device and a new entrant to the Fold family. Like Samsung’s other Fold devices, it opens like a paperback book, with a cover screen and a much larger screen inside. Its 8-inch interior screen is the equivalent of two 6.5-inch displays side by side. This makes it ideal for multitasking, as it’s like having two phones next to each other.

This screen boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it the brightest Samsung Galaxy smartphone ever (brighter even than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra), as well as an anti-reflective coating that makes it easier to see in bright sun.

Despite its improvements over the Galaxy Fold7 that preceded it, it measures just 4.1mm slim when open, making it the thinnest Galaxy Fold ever. (For reference, the iPhone 17 is 7.95mm thick.)

The Z Fold8 Ultra has a new hinge with new magnets and a new mechanism, making it easier to open and more durable over time.

It benefits from a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra wide and 10MP telephoto. The big improvement here is the ultra wide – the Galaxy Fold7’s equivalent was only 12MP, meaning the new model should deliver landscape shots with more detail and impact.

It also has the ProVisual Engine with advanced AP processing for Nightography video, and the same Horizontal Lock features as the Galaxy S26 – this helps you create steady videos with no blur, keeping the recording level even if you angle the phone. You can quickly present your videos in one of four cinematic presets (like romance, thriller etc), letting you play director with none of the training.

The Z Fold8 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy – the same processor at the heart of the Galaxy S26. Its 5,000mAh battery gives you 27 hours of video playback, and charges up to 67 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes.