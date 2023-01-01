Compare conveyancing solicitors

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Conveyancers and solicitors who specialise in conveyancing are experts in a complicated legal area with a complex process. A conveyancer will need to:
Review all legal documents
Manage local authority and environmental searches
Check contracts drawn up by a seller’s conveyancer
Work with your mortgage lender to make sure all the necessary information has been provided
Pay any related fees and register you as the new owner with the Land Registry
Legal experts have negligence insurance to protect you if things go wrong, which can happen during a complex home transaction. If you try to handle conveyancing on your own, you might be personally responsible for any errors, leading to unexpected legal expenses.
The conveyancing process can be long and complex, but with an experienced solicitor, it becomes hassle-free. An experienced conveyancing solicitor will take on that burden and turn it into a seamless process. They’ll keep you well-informed throughout the buying or selling journey. It’s not worth taking the risk of trying to do it yourself, when any mistakes can cause delays or cost you significant amounts of money.
You won't need to contact the other party's solicitor directly. Your solicitor will handle all communication on your behalf. They're experts in asking the right questions, acting in your best interests, and skilfully negotiating for your benefit to ensure a smooth home transaction.
Fundamentally, they both provide a similar service when it comes to buying and selling a property. Conveyancers will specialise in property law, with intricate knowledge of buying and selling properties. A solicitor is a qualified lawyer who might offer a range of legal expertise including, but not limited to, property law. So it’s worth checking their experience specifically with property transactions. Both are regulated, but by different bodies. Conveyancers are regulated by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, whereas solicitors are regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. So you have protections whichever you decide to use. Mortgage lenders can also stipulate they’ll only work with conveyancers with certain accreditations. So be sure to check beforehand. Due to their range of legal expertise, solicitors can have higher fees but may be able to advise if your sale or purchase has more complexity.
The conveyancing process will typically take several weeks when buying a home. It all depends on the complexity of the purchase. For selling a home, it typically takes around 12 to 16 weeks for the legal process to complete. It can take longer if you’re part of a long chain or a complex sale. The Yourkeys network of accredited conveyancers will keep you up to date on progress
