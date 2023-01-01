Compare conveyancing solicitors

Are conveyancers and solicitors different?

Fundamentally, they both provide a similar service when it comes to buying and selling a property. Conveyancers will specialise in property law, with intricate knowledge of buying and selling properties. A solicitor is a qualified lawyer who might offer a range of legal expertise including, but not limited to, property law. So it’s worth checking their experience specifically with property transactions. Both are regulated, but by different bodies. Conveyancers are regulated by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, whereas solicitors are regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. So you have protections whichever you decide to use. Mortgage lenders can also stipulate they’ll only work with conveyancers with certain accreditations. So be sure to check beforehand. Due to their range of legal expertise, solicitors can have higher fees but may be able to advise if your sale or purchase has more complexity.