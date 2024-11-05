What is a student bank account and do you need one?

If there is one thing this student hub highlights, it’s that there’s a lot to sort out before going to university – from choosing accommodation to buying all the essential amenities you need to make you feel at home from day one.

But one thing you mustn’t forget is to set up a student bank account. Not only are they packed full of perks, but they also give you access to generous overdrafts, which can make your university experience far less stressful.

What is a student account?

Put simply, student bank accounts are bank accounts designed exclusively for people in higher education. They let you put money in and take it out like a normal bank account but have additional benefits, such as interest-free overdrafts or more favourable interest rates on money in the account than on standard accounts.

With more than a third (39%) of students maxing out their overdraft by the end of their first year, it’s important to pick the right account for you and your spending habits. If you’re worried about getting into debt and dipping into your overdraft, our student budgeting guide outlines various methods and tools to help avoid this.

How to set up a student bank account?

Applying for a student bank account could not be simpler, and you can set one up from the comfort of your home.

It’s recommended that you open a student bank account before you start your first year of university. Once you’ve finished your A-Levels and are assured of your university place, look online and compare student current accounts to get the best deal for you.

Steps to set up your own student bank account: