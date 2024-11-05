How to budget as a student: Saving tips and planning guide

One of the main things you have to adjust to as a student is managing your finances. For potentially the first time in your life you have independence, and the temptation to blow your maintenance loan on a new wardrobe or concert tickets can be strong. But you need to be careful as money is likely to be in short supply. In fact, statistics from Save The Student show that more than a third (35%) of students use their overdraft as a source of income.

That’s why as part of our student hub, we’ve collated this handy student budgeting guide so that you can keep track of your outgoings, while also leaving room for a little extra spending money at the end of each month. So if you’re keen to find out how to save money as a student then read on.

Work out your income

Before you begin spending your loan, you need to work out how much money you have to play with. This will vary from person to person and be based on various factors, such as family background and whether or not you had a job before university.

Your student loan will likely be your main source of income at university. Tuition fees typically cost £9,250 per year and the bulk of your loan is designed to pay for these. The part that you need to be concerned about during your time at university is the maintenance loan. This is designed to cover all your essential costs, including accommodation, food, books and equipment.

The average student receives about £496 a month for their maintenance loan, while the maximum for students living away from home outside of London is £10,227 a year.