How to make a claim on your travel insurance

What details do I need to make a claim?

To make a travel insurance claim, you’ll need your key documents. These may include:

Your policy documents

Flight details

Your passport

Any relevant visas

Other supporting evidence, such as proof of cancellation or delay.

Before you travel, make copies of each document and keep them with you. You may also want to leave a copy with a family member or friend back home.

How to claim on your travel insurance

Most insurers let you make a claim through their online portal or mobile app, and some also accept claims by phone or post. When making a claim, you may be asked to:

Explain what happened

Share your policy number and travel details

Provide supporting evidence such as receipts, photos, or reports.

In some cases, you may also need to contact the relevant authorities - for example, filing a police report if your luggage is stolen. Keep copies of any documents you send to your insurer.

If you’re unsure where to start, check your policy documents for contact details and instructions.

What should I do if I have a medical emergency?

Medical emergencies are handled differently from standard claims. Your insurer will provide an emergency medical assistance number - make sure it’s saved on your phone or written down somewhere easy to access before you travel.

If you need urgent treatment or are taken to a hospital, contact your insurer as soon as possible. Their medical assistance team can confirm coverage, approve treatment, and communicate with the hospital if needed.

In many cases, showing your policy documents or proof of insurance (such as a digital copy) is enough for treatment to begin. Sometimes, depending on the location and type of treatment, you may be asked to pay upfront. If this happens, keep all receipts and medical paperwork so you can claim the costs back later.

Having your emergency number handy ensures your insurer can guide you quickly and support you effectively.

What can I claim for on my holiday insurance?

What you can claim for depends on the level of travel cover you chose and the terms of your policy. Standard travel insurance usually covers a range of unexpected problems before or during a trip, such as:

Medical treatment and emergency care abroad - for sudden illness or injury

- for sudden illness or injury Medical repatriation - returning home for treatment if necessary

- returning home for treatment if necessary Cancelled or cut-short trips - for reasons outside your control

- for reasons outside your control Travel delays or missed departures - coverage can differ between policies, so check your documents for the limits and conditions

- coverage can differ between policies, so check your documents for the limits and conditions Stolen belongings - including luggage, passports, and money; always check which items and amounts are covered.

Some policies also cover specific situations, such as winter sports, cruises, or higher-risk activities like rock climbing. These can usually be added when arranging your quote.

Always check your policy documents to understand what’s covered, what’s excluded, and any limits that apply. Contact your insurer if you’re unsure.

How long does a travel insurance claim take?

The time it takes to process a claim can vary depending on the type of claim, how complex it is, and how quickly you provide the required documents. Simple claims, like minor delays or lost luggage, may be settled in a few days, while more complex claims, such as medical treatment or cancelled trips, can take several weeks.

Providing all relevant information upfront - receipts, medical reports, and proof of travel - can help speed up the process.

What if my travel insurance claim is rejected?

If your claim is turned down, there are steps you can take to understand why and, if possible, challenge the decision.

Check the reason - review the insurer’s rejection letter carefully and make sure you understand the reason your claim was declined.

- review the insurer’s rejection letter carefully and make sure you understand the reason your claim was declined. Review your policy - compare the rejection with your policy documents to see if the decision aligns with your cover, exclusions, and limits.

- compare the rejection with your policy documents to see if the decision aligns with your cover, exclusions, and limits. Gather additional evidence - if you think your claim was wrongly rejected, collect any missing receipts, reports, or supporting documents that strengthen your case.

- if you think your claim was wrongly rejected, collect any missing receipts, reports, or supporting documents that strengthen your case. Contact your insurer - speak with your insurer to clarify the decision or provide further information; sometimes a simple discussion can resolve misunderstandings.

- speak with your insurer to clarify the decision or provide further information; sometimes a simple discussion can resolve misunderstandings. Escalate if needed - if your insurer still won’t reconsider, you can contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (in the UK) or the relevant authority in your country to lodge a formal complaint.

Following these steps can help you challenge a rejected claim or at least understand the decision more clearly.

Tips when making a claim

Making a travel insurance claim can feel overwhelming, but a few simple steps can help make the process quicker and smoother.

Keep all documentation : receipts, invoices, booking confirmations, medical reports, and any other proof.

: receipts, invoices, booking confirmations, medical reports, and any other proof. Contact your insurer early : report issues as soon as possible to avoid delays.

: report issues as soon as possible to avoid delays. Be honest and accurate : provide full details about the incident and the value of any losses.

: provide full details about the incident and the value of any losses. Follow guidance : check your policy documents for specific instructions or claim forms.

: check your policy documents for specific instructions or claim forms. Take photos if relevant: photographic evidence can support claims for damaged items or accidents.

Following these tips will help you provide the right information and give your claim the best chance of success.