Can I get travel insurance for cancer patients?

You can simplify the search for specialist travel insurance for cancer patients and compare providers using our online comparison tool. You’ll be able to see which plans include complex medical conditions, including cancer, and you can choose the level of cover to best suit your needs.

When selecting your cover, honesty is key. To make sure your chosen plan is valid, it’s important to be upfront with your provider and explain any medical conditions you have, including cancer.

Providing details such as the date of your diagnosis, the stage and type of cancer you have, your prognosis, and information about any ongoing treatment you are receiving will ensure your policy is watertight.

Why do I need specialist insurance with cancer?

While it depends on the provider, most standard travel insurance plans don’t cover claims related to cancer and other pre-existing medical conditions if you haven't declared them. For serious conditions like cancer, you might need a specialist policy.

With a specialist plan, you can enjoy your trip away knowing that your plan includes all the essentials: think emergency medical expenses, trip cancellations, and curtailment, should you need to cut your trip short.

A cancer diagnosis doesn't have to put an end to travelling abroad. But having a policy that’s tailored to you and your condition will take away the stress of unforeseen bills and give you total peace of mind while you’re away.

If you're finding it difficult to get a travel insurance policy that suits you, you still have options. MoneyHelper has a travel insurance directory that lists providers that specialise in travel insurance for medical conditions and can help you find the right cover.

What does travel insurance for cancer cover?

If you’re choosing specialist travel insurance and you have a pre-existing medical condition such as cancer, there are four key essentials to look out for:

Emergency medical expenses: Covers cancer-related complications and emergencies, including hospital stay, doctor fees and necessary treatment while you’re away. Repatriation: If you’re too ill to travel on your planned return date, this will cover the cost of bringing you back to the UK. Cancellation and curtailment: Sometimes plans change. If you need to cancel your trip or cut your travels short because of your health, having this included in your plan is key. Medication and equipment: Covers lost or damaged medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, as well as any essential medication.

Knowing what isn’t included in your plan is important, too. Even if you have specialist travel insurance, you won’t be covered if you travel against a doctor’s advice or travel to certain high-risk countries. It’s also unlikely your plan will cover any non-emergency treatment that could have been carried out in the UK.

Where can I get travel insurance for?

Which countries you can travel to—and how much your travel insurance will cost—can vary depending on the severity of your medical condition. However, you can still get holiday insurance for cancer patients for lots of different destinations.

If you’re travelling to a country where medical care is more expensive, such as the USA, Canada, or the Caribbean, the overall price of your plan will be higher. Typically, trips to European destinations are less costly to insure.

Types of travel insurance

Depending on your travel plans, you can either buy insurance for a single trip or for multiple trips within a set timeframe.