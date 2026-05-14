Travel insurance for heart conditions
Key takeaways
- You can often still get travel insurance with a heart condition, as long as you’re medically fit to travel.
- Always declare your condition when getting a quote so your cover is valid.
- Insurers may ask about medication, treatments, and recent medical history.
- Check your policy includes high medical cover and medical repatriation.
- A UK GHIC provides access to state healthcare abroad but does not replace travel insurance. Having both offers the best protection.
Can I get travel insurance with a heart condition?
Yes - in many cases you can get travel insurance, so long as it's been confirmed by a doctor that you're safe to travel.
Lots of people with heart conditions travel every year, and insurers may still be able to offer cover.
When you get a quote, you'll need to declare any pre-existing conditions you have, including your heart condition. Insurers may ask for more information as part of the quote process.
You will need specialist cover known as pre-existing medical condition travel insurance. This works like standard travel insurance but is tailored to your specific health needs.
It can sometimes cost more, as the cover is adjusted to reflect your medical history, but it is designed to provide more appropriate protection for your individual needs.
For more information on travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions, you can read our guide.
Why is declaring your heart condition so important?
Declaring your heart condition can ensure you’re properly covered if you need to make a claim.
If a condition isn’t declared, your insurer could refuse a claim, leaving you to pay medical costs yourself.
What information do I need to declare?
When you get a quote, you’ll be asked about your health. This can include:
- Your specific heart condition
- Any medication you take
- Recent treatments or procedures (for example, surgery or stents)
- Any hospital admissions or recent medical care
Answering these questions fully and accurately means you’ll only see quotes from insurers who can cover you, making it easier to compare the right options.
What heart conditions can travel insurance cover?
Many specialist insurers offer cover for a wide range of pre-existing conditions - especially when they’re stable and well managed.
This can include:
- Angina
- Arrhythmias
- Atrial fibrillation (AF)
- Previous heart attacks
- Heart bypass surgery
- Heart failure
- Other diagnosed heart conditions
Before you buy, check the policy wording carefully so you know exactly what’s included.
Make sure you have a UK GHIC
The UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) gives you access to state-provided healthcare in many countries, helping you get medically necessary treatment while you’re abroad.
It can also cover treatment for pre-existing or chronic conditions, as long as you are not travelling specifically to receive medical care for that condition.
It’s useful to have alongside travel insurance, and some insurers may ask you to hold a valid GHIC as part of your policy requirements. However, it is not a replacement for travel insurance.
The UK GHIC does not cover:
- Repatriation back to the UK
- Trip cancellations
- Lost or stolen baggage
- Private medical treatment
This is why travel insurance is still essential for full protection when you travel.
The UK GHIC is valid in European Union (EU) countries, as well as in Switzerland and a small number of countries outside Europe that have reciprocal healthcare agreements with the UK.
You can apply for a GHIC on the NHS website before you travel if you don’t already have one.
What should my policy cover?
A standard travel insurance policy should cover the basics, including:
- Baggage and personal belongings
- Travel delays
- Emergency medical expenses
- Cancellation and curtailment
If you have a heart condition, you must declare it when getting a quote. This ensures the policies you see reflect your specific medical needs and provide appropriate protection.
If you have a heart condition, check for:
- High emergency medical limits: Look for at least £2 million, ideally £5 million or more, as heart-related emergencies and hospital treatment abroad can be extremely costly.
- Medical repatriation: Make sure the policy explicitly covers the cost of returning you home under medical supervision if needed.
- Cancellation and curtailment linked to your condition: You should be covered if your condition worsens before travel or while you’re away.
With Uswitch, you can explore specialist policies tailored to your heart condition.
If you can’t find suitable cover through Uswitch, you’re not out of options - MoneyHelper offers a travel insurance directory for people with serious pre-existing health conditions, which can help you find alternative providers.
FAQs
How soon can I fly after a heart attack?
If you have had a heart attack, you may be able to travel after 7 to 10 days, provided there have not been any complications. If the blocked artery that caused the heart attack has been successfully unblocked, it may be possible to fly after as little as 2 to 3 days. Always check with your cardiologist or GP before travelling, and some airlines may require a fit-to-fly certificate.
Can I get travel insurance for a child with a heart condition?
Yes, you can. Insurers will ask for details about your child’s condition, medications, recent hospital visits or procedures, and any follow-up care. Providing this information accurately helps ensure the policy gives the right level of cover for your child’s needs.
You can use Uswitch to compare policies, including those that consider pre-existing health conditions, helping you find cover that works for your child and your trip.
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