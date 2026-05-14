Travel insurance for heart conditions

Can I get travel insurance with a heart condition?

Yes - in many cases you can get travel insurance, so long as it's been confirmed by a doctor that you're safe to travel.

Lots of people with heart conditions travel every year, and insurers may still be able to offer cover.

When you get a quote, you'll need to declare any pre-existing conditions you have, including your heart condition. Insurers may ask for more information as part of the quote process.

You will need specialist cover known as pre-existing medical condition travel insurance. This works like standard travel insurance but is tailored to your specific health needs.

It can sometimes cost more, as the cover is adjusted to reflect your medical history, but it is designed to provide more appropriate protection for your individual needs.

For more information on travel insurance for pre-existing medical conditions, you can read our guide.

Why is declaring your heart condition so important?

Declaring your heart condition can ensure you’re properly covered if you need to make a claim.

If a condition isn’t declared, your insurer could refuse a claim, leaving you to pay medical costs yourself.

What information do I need to declare?

When you get a quote, you’ll be asked about your health. This can include:

Your specific heart condition

Any medication you take

Recent treatments or procedures (for example, surgery or stents)

Any hospital admissions or recent medical care

Answering these questions fully and accurately means you’ll only see quotes from insurers who can cover you, making it easier to compare the right options.

What heart conditions can travel insurance cover?

Many specialist insurers offer cover for a wide range of pre-existing conditions - especially when they’re stable and well managed.

This can include:

Angina

Arrhythmias

Atrial fibrillation (AF)

Previous heart attacks

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Other diagnosed heart conditions

Before you buy, check the policy wording carefully so you know exactly what’s included.

Make sure you have a UK GHIC

The UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) gives you access to state-provided healthcare in many countries, helping you get medically necessary treatment while you’re abroad.

It can also cover treatment for pre-existing or chronic conditions, as long as you are not travelling specifically to receive medical care for that condition.

It’s useful to have alongside travel insurance, and some insurers may ask you to hold a valid GHIC as part of your policy requirements. However, it is not a replacement for travel insurance.

The UK GHIC does not cover:

Repatriation back to the UK

Trip cancellations

Lost or stolen baggage

Private medical treatment

This is why travel insurance is still essential for full protection when you travel.

The UK GHIC is valid in European Union (EU) countries, as well as in Switzerland and a small number of countries outside Europe that have reciprocal healthcare agreements with the UK.

You can apply for a GHIC on the NHS website before you travel if you don’t already have one.

What should my policy cover?

A standard travel insurance policy should cover the basics, including:

Baggage and personal belongings

Travel delays

Emergency medical expenses

Cancellation and curtailment

If you have a heart condition, you must declare it when getting a quote. This ensures the policies you see reflect your specific medical needs and provide appropriate protection.

If you have a heart condition, check for:

High emergency medical limits: Look for at least £2 million, ideally £5 million or more, as heart-related emergencies and hospital treatment abroad can be extremely costly.

Look for at least £2 million, ideally £5 million or more, as heart-related emergencies and hospital treatment abroad can be extremely costly. Medical repatriation: Make sure the policy explicitly covers the cost of returning you home under medical supervision if needed.

Make sure the policy explicitly covers the cost of returning you home under medical supervision if needed. Cancellation and curtailment linked to your condition: You should be covered if your condition worsens before travel or while you’re away.

With Uswitch, you can explore specialist policies tailored to your heart condition.

If you can’t find suitable cover through Uswitch, you’re not out of options - MoneyHelper offers a travel insurance directory for people with serious pre-existing health conditions, which can help you find alternative providers.