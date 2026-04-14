Can I get travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions?

Yes - you can usually get travel insurance even if you have a pre-existing medical condition.

Most standard policies won’t automatically cover these conditions unless you declare them, so it’s important to be upfront about your medical history to make sure your policy is valid and you’re protected while travelling.

Examples of pre-existing conditions can include:

Heart disease

Stroke

Respiratory issues

For travellers with multiple or complex conditions, finding cover may be more challenging, and premiums could be higher. But suitable options are available, including specialist insurers.

If a policy isn’t available through Uswitch, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) can help. They provide a directory of travel insurers that can cover serious pre-existing conditions through Moneyhelper.