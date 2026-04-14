Compare senior travel insurance quotes
Find policies designed for seniors, covering medical emergencies and pre-existing conditions, so you can travel with confidence.
Why should I compare senior travel insurance with Uswitch?
Here's some reasons why:
Access a range of providers
We work with many providers, so you can find one that suits your age, health, and travel plans.
Honest and impartial
We show policies that suit your needs, helping you make a clear, informed decision for your trip.
Save time and money
Getting a quote takes just a few minutes. You can see multiple prices and coverage levels in one place, making it easier to choose the right policy and save money.
Simple process
Declaring your medical history is straightforward. You answer a few questions about your conditions and medications, so you get an accurate quote and a policy that will cover you properly.
Travel insurers we work with
Compare travel insurance quotes from up to 46 leading UK travel insurance companies to find our best deals, including:
What is senior travel insurance?
Senior travel insurance is designed for travellers usually aged 60 and above, with policies that often include enhanced cover tailored to your needs.
Compared with standard travel insurance, senior policies can include:
- Higher medical cover - for emergencies, hospital stays, and treatment abroad
- Protection for pre-existing medical conditions - so your health history is covered
- Mobility aids - protection if yours are lost, stolen, or damaged
Some enhanced features might already be included in your policy, or you may need to choose them as an optional extra, known as an add-on. Always check your policy details to make sure your cover matches your needs.
What cover should senior travel insurance include?
You can expect the same cover as a standard travel policy, including:
- Trip cancellation or curtailment: You could get a refund if you need to cancel or cut short your trip.
- Lost, stolen, or damaged baggage and possessions: Covers luggage, medication, or valuables.
- Travel delays: You could be compensated for late flights or other transport.
- Personal liability: Provides coverage if you accidentally cause injury or damage.
- Emergency medical assistance: 24/7 support while abroad. This is usually a number in your policy documents - keep it handy or share it with a loved one.
As we’ve mentioned, senior travel insurance may also offer enhanced cover for older travellers, such as:
- Higher medical emergency cover: Generous limits for treatment, hospitalisation, and repatriation back to the UK.
- Extra protection for essential items: Covers mobility aids, medication, or other vital equipment.
What are the different types of senior travel insurance policies?
You can choose from different types of senior travel insurance, depending on your travel plans:
Single trip
Covers one holiday for a set period. Ideal if you usually take one main holiday a year, such as a week-long break, a short city trip, or visiting family abroad, and want insurance that covers that specific journey.
Annual multi-trip
Covers multiple holidays in a year, usually up to 31 days each. A good option if you travel more than once a year, whether for short breaks, visiting family, or exploring different destinations.
Cruise cover
Designed for holidays that include a cruise. It can be added to a standard policy or purchased separately. This cover protects you against cruise-specific situations such as medical care on board, missed port departures, or cabin confinement - essential if you’re going on a cruise.
Long-stay / Extended trip
For holidays that last longer than standard single or annual policies, such as several months abroad. This type of cover is useful if you’re planning an extended winter escape, visiting family for an extended period, or travelling at a slower pace.
"When choosing travel insurance, it’s important to get a policy that fits your needs. That way, you’re covered for things that matter to you - for example, medical expenses if you fall ill, or essential equipment like mobility aids if they’re lost or damaged. Having the right cover gives you reassurance so you can focus on enjoying your trip."
Can I get travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions?
Yes - you can usually get travel insurance even if you have a pre-existing medical condition.
Most standard policies won’t automatically cover these conditions unless you declare them, so it’s important to be upfront about your medical history to make sure your policy is valid and you’re protected while travelling.
Examples of pre-existing conditions can include:
- Heart disease
- Stroke
- Respiratory issues
For travellers with multiple or complex conditions, finding cover may be more challenging, and premiums could be higher. But suitable options are available, including specialist insurers.
If a policy isn’t available through Uswitch, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) can help. They provide a directory of travel insurers that can cover serious pre-existing conditions through Moneyhelper.
Why might travel insurance cost more for seniors?
Travel insurance prices are based on risk. As we get older, we’re more likely to need medical treatment abroad, so premiums can be higher.
Other factors that can affect cost include:
- Pre-existing medical conditions: Declaring these is essential. They may increase your premium, but it ensures you’re covered and any claim can be paid.
- Your trip: Some destinations, like the USA, may be more expensive because medical costs are higher there.
- Optional extras: Additional cover such as golf equipment or mobility aids can increase your premium. Only add extras you actually need.
Ways to help manage the cost
- Increase your voluntary excess - this is the amount you pay if you make a claim. A higher excess can lower your premium, but make sure it’s affordable.
- Consider an annual policy - if you travel more than once a year, this can be cheaper overall.
- Be selective with optional extras - only add the cover you actually need for your trip.
Are there any age limits for senior travel insurance?
"Senior" usually refers to travellers aged 60 and over, but there's no official maximum age for buying travel insurance.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Policies are generally available even at very advanced ages, though fewer insurers may cover you as you get older.
- Premiums often rise at certain milestones, typically around 70+, so specialist policies for older travellers can be helpful.
Even in your 70s and 80s, you can still get travel insurance that covers your health and trips.
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