Compare ski insurance

Why choose skiing travel insurance?
Standard travel insurance doesn’t always include skiing as standard. If you’re heading on a ski holiday, you’ll usually need to add winter sports cover, AKA ski insurance, to your travel insurance to make sure you’re protected on the slopes.
Here's a few reasons to add it on:
Secure medical cover
Ski insurance ensures your policy covers medical emergencies and repatriation if you’re injured on the slopes
Protect your gear
Covers your lost, stolen, or damaged ski and snowboard equipment, and can include cover for any gear you hire too
Cover the unexpected
Protects you against non-refundable costs if bad weather or lack of snow forces slope closures, or if you lose your ski pass
What's covered by ski insurance?
With winter sports cover added, ski insurance can include:
Medical expenses and repatriation
Cover if you’re injured or become ill while skiing, including the cost of emergency treatment and getting you home.
Ski and snowboard equipment
Protection for personal or hired gear, such as skis, snowboards, boots, and poles, if they’re lost, stolen, or damaged.
Piste closure
Help with prepaid costs like lift passes or accommodation if runs close due to snow conditions, wind, or avalanche risk.
Off-piste skiing
Often covered on marked runs, or off-piste when skiing with a qualified guide.
Lift passes and ski school
Refunds for unused lift passes, lessons, or equipment hire if injury or illness cuts your trip short.
“Medical treatment on the slopes can be costly, especially if you need to be airlifted or taken to hospital. Without winter sports cover added to your travel insurance, you could be left to pay these costs yourself.”
Can I get ski insurance for over-65s?
Yes, winter sports cover is often available for over-65s.
Some insurers may see older travellers as higher risk than younger skiers, particularly for medical claims. This can affect the price or which insurers are able to offer cover, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get insured.
When you get a quote, you’ll enter details such as your age and medical history, then select winter sports cover as an optional extra. Based on the information you provide, you’ll only be shown policies from insurers that are able to offer you cover.
It’s important to be honest and accurate when answering questions, especially about medical conditions. If information is missing or incorrect, your policy could be invalid, which may mean a claim wouldn’t be paid.
