Compare ski insurance

Can I get ski insurance for over-65s?

Yes, winter sports cover is often available for over-65s.

Some insurers may see older travellers as higher risk than younger skiers, particularly for medical claims. This can affect the price or which insurers are able to offer cover, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get insured.

When you get a quote, you’ll enter details such as your age and medical history, then select winter sports cover as an optional extra. Based on the information you provide, you’ll only be shown policies from insurers that are able to offer you cover.

It’s important to be honest and accurate when answering questions, especially about medical conditions. If information is missing or incorrect, your policy could be invalid, which may mean a claim wouldn’t be paid.