Jafar Hassan

Now living in Canada, Jafar previously wrote and edtied British consumer finance news and guides for Uswitch.
He has provided spokesperson comments to media publications including The Guardian, Daily Mail, The Telegraph and The Sun on a broad range of personal finance topics and also directed content strategy for Money.co.uk, Uswitch's sister site.
Have you checked your credit rating and found incorrect information on credit report? Read our guide to learn how to dispute your credit report, and prevent errors from damaging your credit score.Learn more
Finding the right insurance policy can allow you to relax in the knowledge that your family is protected. Compare, buy or switch life insurance policies within minutes.Learn more
Compare 0% balance transfer credit cards with Uswitch - our guide answers your key questions, such as how do balance transfer credit cards work? Follow our top tips to find out the best balance transfer credit cards for you.Learn more
Many credit cards come under the umbrella over a wider banking group. Find out who owns your credit card provider, such as NewDay, American Express and Barclaycard and why knowing your banking groups could be important.Learn more
Uswitch explains how to find the best savings rates. Find the best savings account for you with our tips for getting the best saving ratesLearn more
Read the Uswitch bank account guide - find the right bank account available to help you manage your money.Learn more
Want to know more about child savings accounts and how to find the best children's bank accounts around? Use Uswitch to find the best accounts for child savings.Learn more
Whether you're studying full-time for a degree, a degree-equivalent or a postgraduate course, compare the benefits of a student bank account, and find the best student account for you with Uswitch.Learn more
Looking to build up an investment portfolio without compromising on your ethical beliefs? Learn how with Uswitch's guide to ethical investingLearn more
New to the idea of investments but not sure where to start? Uswitch explains the basics of investing money and suggests further reading to help you.Learn more
Uswitch explains what an overdraft is, when to use one and where you can find an interest-free overdraft.Learn more
Find out the cash ISA basics, including how they work, the types of cash ISA available and how much you can invest tax-free.Learn more
Want to know how Junior ISAs can help you save? Read the Uswitch guide for choosing a Cash ISA and find out how to get the most out of your Junior Individual Savings Account (ISA).Learn more
A stocks and shares ISA can be a great way to invest, but it's not right for everyone. Uswitch explains the advantages and risks of stocks and shares ISAs.Learn more
There's more to driving abroad than keeping to the other side of the road - find out about the local rules and customs when driving on holiday.Learn more
We've answered common car insurance questions to help you understand what you need and to decide what car insurance is best for you.Learn more
Do you have dependents? You could benefit from life insurance. We explain what to consider when searching for cheap life insurance and how Uswitch can help.Learn more
Want to know how to buy stocks and shares and invest in the stock market? Our guide will explain what is a share, how to buy shares, and how risky are shares so that you can decide whether buying shares is a good idea for you.Learn more
Based on the details you provide, we'll get van insurance quotes from the UK's leading insurance providers and provide a list of van insurance policies.Learn more
Filter through the personal loans UK market using Uswitch's free and independent UK loans comparison service. Read more in our expert guides to loans.Learn more
Looking to find out how much would home insurance cost for your property? Read our guide and decide how much cover your home needs.Learn more
Many credit cards are described as 'instant decision' cards, but what does this actually mean and can you really get an instant credit card without the wait?Learn more
Finding cheap loans, whether they are personal or secured loans in the UK is easy with Uswitch. Compare all lenders rates, terms and monthly repayments.Learn more
I live in shared accommodation, will my housemate's credit rating affect my likelihood of getting a credit card? Read our credit reports Q&A to learn more.Learn more
There are plenty of cheap cars out there - don't ruin your bargain with an expensive car loan. Read our top tips for finding cheap car finance deals.Learn more
Charity credit cards allow you to donate to charity when you spend. Find out more about charity credit cards and how they compare to cashback credit cards.Learn more
Choosing the best life insurance policy can be confusing - read our life insurance tips before you compare and buy life insurance.Learn more
Find out about the cost of withdrawing cash using a credit card as well as the best alternatives to credit card cash withdrawals.Learn more
Understand how online banking works, and how to keep safe and secure whilst accessing your accounts.Learn more
Find out how to make a claim on your home insurance and the things you need to have to hand before you do.Learn more
Debt consolidation loans might sound like a great idea to ease a financial burden, but are they a wise choice for you? We reveal all.Learn more
Charge cards allow you to pay for goods and services on credit, as long as you pay off your balance in full at the end of every month.Learn more
Check our list of organisations, including debt charities in the UK, companies and government bodies that can help you take control of your debt.Learn more
Whether you're looking for a credit card, loan, or even a mobile phone deal, your credit score is important - find out whether phone contracts improve credit score, how to improve credit ratings.Learn more
Basic bank accounts tend to be used by people without access to standard bank current accounts - find out more about the basic current account advantages and disadvantages.Learn more
Compare cheap building and contents insurance quotes to see if you could save on your premium. Learn how to make buildings insurance cheaper.Learn more
Looking for the best interest rates on savings? We've found the highest interest savings accounts so you can beat inflation with high interest savings.Learn more
A return of 8.1% on your investment might sound too good to be true, but with social lending sites like Zopa it's possible. Find out how Zopa and social lending works.Learn more
Compare our best cash ISA rates and run a cash ISA comparison with Uswitch. Compare cash ISA rates on our tables.Learn more
Looking for good loan companies? The easiest way to go about it is to learn a bit about the loans market and decide what type of loan you need.Learn more
Make a free loan comparison with Uswitch.com and we'll find the best personal or secured loan for you. Why comparing loans is so important — and so easy.Learn more
Need a loan? Read our step-by-step guide on how to compare loans with Uswitch and apply online for a personal or secured loan todayLearn more
Airline credit cards help earn you Avios points the replacement for Airmiles when used for credit card purchasesLearn more
Your credit score can be a deciding factor when taking out credit. Find out how you can use your Experian credit report and score to your advantage.Learn more
I've been told that I should get a credit card to improve my credit rating. Is this true and how so? Read on to learn what can improve your credit rating.Learn more
Could applying for too many credit cards affect my credit rating? Read our guide to learn how credit card application affect your credit rating and score.Learn more
What is a statutory credit report? How do I get a free credit report? We show you some of the best free credit reports and explain how free credit reports work.Learn more
Get your credit rating and credit card questions answered by our money experts. I have a bad credit rating. Can I still get a credit card with rewards?Learn more
Don't be left confused by complicated terminology - read our car insurance jargon buster. From black boxes to underwriters, our guide simplifies key terms.Learn more
New research shows many people are thinking about dropping their cash ISAs. Uswitch explains why you should keep your ISALearn more
Home insurance that includes additional accidental damage insures the policyholder's possessions against spillages and breakages at home.Learn more
Find out how checking your credit report can help to protect you against identity fraud - read our top ten tips to protecting yourself against ID fraud.Learn more
If your home is at risk from flooding then it's a good idea to have contents as well as buildings insurance. Find out what you can do to help prepare for possible floods, and how it could affect your home insurance policy.Learn more
Over 50s life insurance could save you money and better protect your family. Our guide to life insurance for the over 50s can help you decide what you need.Learn more
Find out about level term life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness and more - compare life insurance online with Uswitch today.Learn more
Find out all you need to know about store cards and whether you could be better off with a reward or balance transfer credit card.Learn more
What different types of savings accounts are available? In this Uswitch guide we explore the different savings accounts & ISAs.Learn more
Your ISA questions answered - Uswitch answers ten of the most common questions about ISAs. Find out everything you need to know about ISAs.Learn more
Are your savings safe? Learn about the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and how to protect your savings with the Uswitch guide to the FSCS.Learn more
Looking for a cash ISA? Read Uswitch's top tips for choosing a cash ISA and find out how to get the most out of your cash ISA savings.Learn more
We speak to David Rodger, Managing Director of debt advice charity, Debt Advice Foundation about the importance of facing up to your financial problems.Learn more
How risky are certain kinds of investments likely to be and does that suit your risk profile? Read the basics of investment risk with this Uswitch guide.Learn more
Like the idea of investing in property but not sure where to start? Learn the basics of property investment and find investment property for sale.Learn more
Need an unsecured loan? Read our step-by-step guide to comparing personal loans with Uswitch and apply online for a personal loan today.Learn more
A small personal loan may be the obvious choice if you're looking for a small loan, but you've got more options than you might think.Learn more
Looking to find the best loan for bad credit? Uswitch.com can help with our guide on how to get the best loan for you.Learn more
Credit reports: what's your credit rating? Get free online access to your credit report with Uswitch and find out the facts about credit ratings.Learn more
Have you got a bad credit rating? Not sure what your bank account options are? Read the Uswitch guide to bad credit bank accounts.Learn more
Do you have a bad credit rating? Learn how to improve a bad credit report with UswitchLearn more
Finding discount home insurance may require luck but there are genuine steps you can take to find cheap home insurance policies.Learn more
Identity theft is a growing problem - but are you at risk from identity theft and how can you protect yourself? Find out with Uswitch.Learn more
Debt consolidation loans could help you to get in control of your debt by combining all your debts into one. But consolidating debt isn't right for everyoneLearn more
Debt Management Plans are one way to get free of debt. This Uswitch guide explores the benefits and drawbacks of debt management services.Learn more
What is bankruptcy? Bankruptcy is a form of insolvency, read on for bankruptcy information to help you consider your options.Learn more
An Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) is an alternative to bankruptcy as a debt management solution. But what is an IVA and how do they work?Learn more
Determined to get out of debt, but don't know where to start? Take control of your finances and beat debt with our Uswitch 7-step guide.Learn more
From September 2013, a new bank account switching service will make it faster and easier to switch provider - Uswitch looks into how it will work.Learn more
Compare MasterCard credit card deals with Uswitch - find the best low APR, balance transfer and cashback credit cards.Learn more
If you're confused about interest rates and current accounts, Uswitch can help - read about current account interest rates today.Learn more
Learn how the credit scoring system tends to work between credit reporting agencies and what affects credit rating and how to improve your credit score.Learn more
Low rate APR credit cards could save you more money in the long run - find out how and compare low rate credit cards with Uswitch to find a great deal.Learn more
Credit card cheques were a means of paying for goods or services without cash and when you couldn't use your credit card.Learn more
Checking your credit history means you can identify ways to improve your credit rating, which could help you to get a better rate.Learn more
What is a good credit rating and how can you improve your credit rating if you're struggling to get credit. We take a closer look and offer our top tips for improving your credit.Learn more
A rundown of some of the important questions you should ask yourself before you apply for credit - it could save you a fortune in the long-run.Learn more
Social networking privacy - how not paying attention to privacy settings on social networking sites can put you at risk and how to protect yourself.Learn more
Checking your credit rating can help you improve your credit score and protect you against fraud - read our top 10 reasons for checking your credit rating.Learn more
Are you liable for your partner's debts? Which debts should you pay off first? What action can your creditors take against you? Get these answers and more.Learn more
Find out how other people have got control over their debtLearn more
A Debt Relief Order (DRO) is an alternative to bankruptcy for people on a low income and with few assets. Find out if a DRO is right for you at Uswitch.comLearn more
Find out how to get out of debt and read about debt solutions with this Uswitch guide to debt management help.Learn more
Coping with debt is tough, but you're not alone - get advice on coping with debt stress and depression from Uswitch today.Learn more
Budgeting advice and tips for getting your finances in shape and clearing your debts faster. Includes downloadable budget planners.Learn more
An Administration Order is a way to pay off your debts in monthly instalments and can help stop calls from your creditors. Find out more with Uswitch.Learn more
What's the right current account for you? Use Uswitch to find the current accounts that make your money work harder and pick the right current account today.Learn more
Opening a new current account is easy. We talk you through what you need, what to look our for, and how long it will take.Learn more