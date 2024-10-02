Read our A to Z glossary of car insurance terms, so that when it's time to compare car insurance, you have a better idea of what you're getting and what you need for you and your car.

What is black box insuance?

This entails having a small device fitted to your car to allow insurers to factor in your acceleration, mileage and other areas of your driving into the cost of your premiums. This type of insurance is often popular among young drivers as it's a relatively simpler way of getting cheaper car insurance.

As many aspects of your driving are monitored it means the insurer can also offer you a cheaper package if you agree to, say, drive fewer miles per month. See also: telematics insurance and pay as you go car insurance.

For more information head over to our guide on black box insurance.

What is a certificate of insurance?

The certificate of insurance is a document issued by your insurer that proves you have valid car insurance. It also includes information such as who can drive the car and under what circumstances it can be used for.

You'll need to have this available should you be involved in an accident, or should the police ask to see it, or for when the vehicle needs to be taxed.

The certificate of motor insurance is one of the first documents you'll receive when you buy car insurance, so make sure that the facts are all correct so you can amend any inaccuracies as soon as possible.

What is comprehensive car insurance?

Comprehensive car insurance, or ‘fully-comprehensive’ insurance, is the highest level of cover available and insures you against the cost of repairing or replacing your car if it’s involved in an accident, regardless of blame.

Essentially, even if the car accident was your fault, you'll still be covered under a comprehensive car insurance policy, but this could increase the cost of your premiums, so drive carefully. If you'd like to learn more about comprehensive insurance policies then head over to our guide on the different types of car insurance.

What is a car insurance claim?

A car insurance claim is the formal application you make to your insurer for payment for a loss that’s covered by your policy, for example if you're involved in an accident.