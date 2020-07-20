 Skip to main content
<Authors
Jafar Hassan

Jafar Hassan

Personal Finance Expert Contributor

About the Author

Now living in Canada, Jafar previously wrote and edtied British consumer finance news and guides for Uswitch.

He has provided spokesperson comments to media publications including The Guardian, Daily Mail, The Telegraph and The Sun on a broad range of personal finance topics and also directed content strategy for Money.co.uk, Uswitch's sister site.

Articles written by Jafar

What is an overdraft?
04 October 2022

What is an overdraft? Uswitch explains

Uswitch explains what an overdraft is, when to use one and where you can find an interest-free overdraft.

Learn more
Student bank accounts
30 September 2022

How to Choose the Best Student Bank Account for your needs

Whether you're studying full-time for a degree, a degree-equivalent or a postgraduate course, compare the benefits of a student bank account, and find the best student account for you with Uswitch.

Learn more
Should you pay annually or monthly for your home insurance? coin purse
28 September 2022

Bank accounts available - Find the right account

Read the Uswitch bank account guide - find the right bank account available to help you manage your money.

Learn more
Pen and notebook written with ISA (individual saving account) on white wooden background.
16 September 2022

Share ISA rules and Stock ISA rules

A stocks and shares ISA can be a great way to invest, but it's not right for everyone. Uswitch explains the advantages and risks of stocks and shares ISAs.

Learn more
How to improve your credit rating and credit score
13 September 2022

How to improve your credit score and credit history

Whether you're looking for a credit card, loan, or a mobile phone deal, your credit score is important - find out how to improve your credit rating.

Learn more
Bad credit rating - How to improve credit rating
13 September 2022

How to dispute your credit report | Uswitch

Have you checked your credit report and found incorrect information? Read our guide to learn how to dispute your credit report and prevent errors and fraud from damaging your credit score.

Learn more
How to buy stocks and shares
21 July 2022

Stocks and shares | Buying shares and what to do

Want to know how to buy stocks and shares and invest in the stock market? Our guide will explain what is a share, how to buy shares, and how risky shares are so that you can decide whether buying shares is a good idea for you.

Learn more
Laptop on white table
20 July 2022

Personal loans UK - Find a Personal Loan Now

Filter through the personal loans UK market using Uswitch's free and independent UK loans comparison service. Read more in our expert guides to loans.

Learn more
cheap-car-loan
13 July 2022

Uswitch's Top Tips To Find The Best Car Finance Deals

There are plenty of cheap cars out there - don't ruin your bargain with an expensive car loan. Read our top tips for finding cheap car finance deals.

Learn more
13 July 2022

Life insurance tips | Choose the best life insurance

Choosing the best life insurance policy can be confusing - read our life insurance tips before you compare and buy life insurance.

Learn more
Credit card cash advanced withdrawals
11 July 2022

Credit Card Advance Cash Withdrawals - The Costs

Find out about the cost of withdrawing cash using a credit card as well as the best alternatives to credit card cash withdrawals.

Learn more
Online Banking Explained
11 July 2022

Online Banking Explained - How To Stay Safe Online

Understand how online banking works and how to keep safe and secure while accessing your accounts.

Learn more
Home insurance claims
11 July 2022

Home insurance claims - Know what to do with Uswitch.com

Find out how to make a claim on your home insurance and the things you need to have to hand before you do.

Learn more
Debt consolidation loans
11 July 2022

Debt consolidation loans - How do they work?

Debt consolidation loans might sound like a great idea to ease a financial burden, but are they a wise choice for you? We reveal all.

Learn more
24 June 2022

Car Insurance: Your Questions Answered

We've answered common car insurance questions to help you understand what you need and to decide what car insurance is best for you.

Learn more
Charge cards close up
21 June 2022

Charge Cards UK | Find The Best Charge Credit Cards | Uswitch

Charge cards allow you to pay for goods and services on credit, as long as you pay off your balance in full at the end of every month.

Learn more
Choosing the right secured loan for you
15 June 2022

Choosing a secure loan with Uswitch.com

Finding cheap loans, whether they are personal or secured loans in the UK is easy with Uswitch. Compare all lenders rates, terms and monthly repayments.

Learn more
Debt advice companies and charities
14 June 2022

Free debt advice companies and charities

Check our list of organisations, including debt charities in the UK, companies and government bodies that can help you take control of your debt.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
09 June 2022

Basic bank accounts - find out about basic bank accounts

Basic bank accounts tend to be used by people without access to standard bank current accounts - find out more about the basic current account and its advantages and disadvantages.

Learn more
17 May 2022

Comparing and Switching Life Insurance Policies

Finding the right insurance policy can allow you to relax in the knowledge that your family is protected. Compare, buy or switch life insurance policies within minutes.

Learn more
Guide on how do balance transfer cards work?
16 May 2022

How balance transfer credit cards work

Compare 0% balance transfer credit cards with Uswitch - our guide answers your key questions, such as how do balance transfer credit cards work? Follow our top tips to find out the best balance transfer credit cards for you.

Learn more
Who owns your credit card?
13 May 2022

Who owns your credit card?

Many credit cards come under the umbrella over a wider banking group. Find out who owns your credit card provider, such as NewDay, American Express and Barclaycard and why knowing your banking groups could be important.

Learn more
Guide - Top tips for getting the most from your cash ISA
11 May 2022

Best savings rates: Uswitch's tips to get the best saving rates

Uswitch explains how to find the best savings rates. Find the best savings account for you with our tips for getting the best saving rates

Learn more
coins education
27 April 2022

Child Savings Accounts: A Guide To Children's Bank Accounts

Want to know more about child savings accounts and how to find the best children's bank accounts around? Use Uswitch to find the best accounts for child savings.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
20 April 2022

Ethical investments | Socially responsible investments

Looking to build up an investment portfolio without compromising on your ethical beliefs? Learn how with Uswitch's guide to ethical investing

Learn more
Investment: the Uswitch guide
19 April 2022

Investment guide - Learn the basics of investing money

New to the idea of investments but not sure where to start? Uswitch explains the basics of investing money and suggests further reading to help you.

Learn more
Junior ISAs - the basics
30 March 2022

Junior ISAs - the basics

Want to know how Junior ISAs can help you save? Read the Uswitch guide for choosing a Cash ISA and find out how to get the most out of your Junior Individual Savings Account (ISA).

Learn more
Guide - Top tips for getting the most from your cash ISA
30 March 2022

Cash ISAs - What is a cash ISA?

Find out the cash ISA basics, including how they work, the types of cash ISA available and how much you can invest tax-free.

Learn more
Couple in a car driving into sunset on holiday abroad
28 January 2022

Driving abroad - what you need to know | Uswitch

There's more to driving abroad than keeping to the other side of the road - find out about the local rules and customs when driving on holiday.

Learn more
How to buy cheap life insurance
31 March 2021

How to buy cheap life insurance

Do you have dependents? You could benefit from life insurance. We explain what to consider when searching for cheap life insurance and how Uswitch can help.

Learn more
Commercial delivery vans in row at parking place of transporting carrier shipping service company
23 February 2021

5 steps to finding van insurance using Uswitch

Based on the details you provide, we'll get van insurance quotes from the UK's leading insurance providers and provide a list of van insurance policies.

Learn more
How to Calculate Home Insurance Costs
27 November 2020

How to Calculate Home Insurance Costs

Looking to find out how much would home insurance cost for your property? Read our guide and decide how much cover your home needs.

Learn more
Instant decision credit cards - Quirky credit card image
27 November 2020

Find instant decision credit cards

Many credit cards are described as 'instant decision' cards, but what does this actually mean and can you really get an instant credit card without the wait?

Learn more
Charity credit cards
09 November 2020

Compare Charity Credit Cards

Charity credit cards allow you to donate to charity when you spend. Find out more about charity credit cards and how they compare to cashback credit cards.

Learn more
Guide to buildings and contents insurance cover
10 September 2020

Building and Contents Insurance Quotes

Compare cheap building and contents insurance quotes to see if you could save on your premium. Learn how to make buildings insurance cheaper.

Learn more
Stack of coins
26 August 2020

High Interest Savings Accounts

Looking for the best interest rates on savings? We've found the highest interest savings accounts so you can beat inflation with high interest savings.

Learn more
Zopa - make money with social lending
03 August 2020

Zopa social lending - Is it suitable for you?

A return of 8.1% on your investment might sound too good to be true, but with social lending sites like Zopa it's possible. Find out how Zopa and social lending works.

Learn more
woman holding jar of coins signifying savings
20 July 2020

Best Cash ISA Rates Find ISA Rates ISA comparison

Compare our best cash ISA rates and run a cash ISA comparison with Uswitch. Compare cash ISA rates on our tables.

Learn more
Loan companies - Find the best loan company
29 September 2019

Loan companies - Find the best loan company for you

Looking for good loan companies? The easiest way to go about it is to learn a bit about the loans market and decide what type of loan you need.

Learn more
Tablet hand writing
13 February 2019

How to Run a Loan Comparison

Make a free loan comparison with Uswitch.com and we'll find the best personal or secured loan for you. Why comparing loans is so important — and so easy.

Learn more
Compare loans: step-by-step
13 February 2019

Compare loans: step-by-step

Need a loan? Read our step-by-step guide on how to compare loans with Uswitch and apply online for a personal or secured loan today

Learn more
Airline credit cards - Airmiles & Avios points
19 December 2018

Airline Credit Cards | Airmiles & Avios points

Airline credit cards help earn you Avios points the replacement for Airmiles when used for credit card purchases

Learn more
Driving in the UK on a non-UK licence
29 August 2018

The car insurance jargon buster - Uswitch.com

Don't be left confused by complicated terminology - read our car insurance jargon buster. From black boxes to underwriters, our guide simplifies key terms.

Learn more
Pen and notebook written with ISA (individual saving account) on white wooden background.
02 August 2018

Uswitch explains: why you should stick with your ISA.

New research shows many people are thinking about dropping their cash ISAs. Uswitch explains why you should keep your ISA

Learn more
Home insurance accidental damage cover
16 July 2018

Home & Contents Insurance Accidental Damage Cover

Home insurance that includes additional accidental damage insures the policyholder's possessions against spillages and breakages at home.

Learn more
Guide to home insurance in flood risk areas
24 May 2018

Flood Risk Home Insurance - Getting the Right Cover

If your home is at risk from flooding then it's a good idea to have contents as well as buildings insurance. Find out what you can do to help prepare for possible floods, and how it could affect your home insurance policy.

Learn more
Getting life insurance after surviving a critical illness
04 May 2018

Finding life insurance companies|Life insurance types

Find out about level term life insurance, mortgage protection, critical illness and more - compare life insurance online with Uswitch today.

Learn more
Over 50s life insurance | Life insurance over 50
04 May 2018

Over 50s life insurance | Life insurance over 50

Over 50s life insurance could save you money and better protect your family. Our guide to life insurance for the over 50s can help you decide what you need.

Learn more
Store Cards
02 May 2018

Store Cards | Learn The Benefits And The Alternatives

Find out all you need to know about store cards and whether you could be better off with a reward or balance transfer credit card.

Learn more
What is a cash ISA? Top ten ISA questions answered
06 April 2018

What is an ISA allowance, what is the cash ISA allowance?

Your ISA questions answered - Uswitch answers ten of the most common questions about ISAs. Find out everything you need to know about ISAs.

Learn more
Jar of coins on table
06 April 2018

Savings accounts & ISAs: the Uswitch guide

What different types of savings accounts are available? In this Uswitch guide we explore the different savings accounts & ISAs.

Learn more
Guide - Top tips for getting the most from your cash ISA
06 April 2018

Cash ISAs: Uswitch's top tips for getting the most from cash ISAs

Looking for a cash ISA? Read Uswitch's top tips for choosing a cash ISA and find out how to get the most out of your cash ISA savings.

Learn more
Guide - Top tips for getting the most from your cash ISA
06 April 2018

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Are your savings safe? Learn about the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and how to protect your savings with the Uswitch guide to the FSCS.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
05 December 2017

How To Take Action on Debt

We speak to David Rodger, Managing Director of debt advice charity, Debt Advice Foundation about the importance of facing up to your financial problems.

Learn more
Property investment
30 November 2017

Investing in property - investment property for sale

Like the idea of investing in property but not sure where to start? Learn the basics of property investment and find investment property for sale.

Learn more
Investment risk
30 November 2017

Investment Risk: Your Essential Guide to Investments and Risk

How risky are certain kinds of investments likely to be and does that suit your risk profile? Read the basics of investment risk with this Uswitch guide.

Learn more
Small loans: what are your options?
29 September 2017

Small loans: what are your options?

A small personal loan may be the obvious choice if you're looking for a small loan, but you've got more options than you might think.

Learn more
fingers screen
29 September 2017

Step by Step Guide to Comparing Personal Loans

Need an unsecured loan? Read our step-by-step guide to comparing personal loans with Uswitch and apply online for a personal loan today.

Learn more
Loans for bad credit and poor credit
27 September 2017

Loans for bad credit and poor credit

Looking to find the best loan for bad credit? Uswitch.com can help with our guide on how to get the best loan for you.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
30 January 2017

Bad credit bank accounts: your options explained

Have you got a bad credit rating? Not sure what your bank account options are? Read the Uswitch guide to bad credit bank accounts.

Learn more
coloured doors
08 November 2016

Seven steps to cheap home insurance

Finding discount home insurance may require luck but there are genuine steps you can take to find cheap home insurance policies.

Learn more
Debt consolidation loans explained
13 July 2016

Debt Consolidation Loans | Learn About Consolidating Debt

Debt consolidation loans could help you to get in control of your debt by combining all your debts into one. But consolidating debt isn't right for everyone

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
13 July 2016

Debt Management Plans | Debt management services and help

Debt Management Plans are one way to get free of debt. This Uswitch guide explores the benefits and drawbacks of debt management services.

Learn more
What is bankruptcy? Bankruptcy explained
28 June 2016

What is bankruptcy? Going bankrupt and bankruptcy

What is bankruptcy? Bankruptcy is a form of insolvency, read on for bankruptcy information to help you consider your options.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
23 June 2016

IVA debt advice - Individual voluntary arrangement and debt tips

An Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) is an alternative to bankruptcy as a debt management solution. But what is an IVA and how do they work?

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
23 May 2016

Getting out of debt - tips and help with debt problems

Determined to get out of debt, but don't know where to start? Take control of your finances and beat debt with our Uswitch 7-step guide.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
28 April 2016

The current account switching service - learn more

From September 2013, a new bank account switching service will make it faster and easier to switch provider - Uswitch looks into how it will work.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
27 April 2016

Find The Best MasterCard Credit Cards

Compare MasterCard credit card deals with Uswitch - find the best low APR, balance transfer and cashback credit cards.

Learn more
Credit card cheques
13 April 2016

Credit Card Cheques - What is a Credit Card Cheque? - Uswitch

Credit card cheques were a means of paying for goods or services without cash and when you couldn't use your credit card.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
13 April 2016

How current account interest rates work Uswitch explains

If you're confused about interest rates and current accounts, Uswitch can help - read about current account interest rates today.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
13 April 2016

Low Rate APR Credit Cards

Low rate APR credit cards could save you more money in the long run - find out how and compare low rate credit cards with Uswitch to find a great deal.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
19 June 2015

Help with debt: Find out how to get out of debt | Uswitch guides

Find out how to get out of debt and read about debt solutions with this Uswitch guide to debt management help.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
19 June 2015

Dealing With Debt: How Others are Finding Their Feet

Find out how other people have got control over their debt

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
19 June 2015

Debt Questions and Answers | Find debt help with our Q&A

Are you liable for your partner's debts? Which debts should you pay off first? What action can your creditors take against you? Get these answers and more.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
19 June 2015

Debt Relief Orders: What is a DRO and Who Can Get One?

A Debt Relief Order (DRO) is an alternative to bankruptcy for people on a low income and with few assets. Find out if a DRO is right for you at Uswitch.com

Learn more
Administration Orders explained
19 June 2015

Budgeting tips to help you shrink your debt and save money

Budgeting advice and tips for getting your finances in shape and clearing your debts faster. Includes downloadable budget planners.

Learn more
Eight tips for dealing with debt stress
19 June 2015

Dealing with debt | How to deal with debt stress and anxiety

Coping with debt is tough, but you're not alone - get advice on coping with debt stress and depression from Uswitch today.

Learn more
Seven steps to get out of debt
18 June 2015

Administration Orders: what is an admin order?

An Administration Order is a way to pay off your debts in monthly instalments and can help stop calls from your creditors. Find out more with Uswitch.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
11 June 2015

Current Accounts: Your Essential Guide From Uswitch

What's the right current account for you? Use Uswitch to find the current accounts that make your money work harder and pick the right current account today.

Learn more
Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse
11 June 2015

Opening a new current account with Uswitch.com

Opening a new current account is easy. We talk you through what you need, what to look our for, and how long it will take.

Learn more