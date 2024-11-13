Why are Worcester Bosch boilers so popular?

High-efficiency ratings

All Worcester Bosch boilers are A-rated, meaning they’re over 90% efficient. So, getting a new Worcester Bosch boiler may have a positive impact on your energy bills and your carbon footprint.

Warranty

For added peace of mind, Worcester Bosch boilers come with up to 10 years warranty when installed by accredited engineers.

Features

Worcester Bosch’s range consists of system boilers, regular boilers and combi boilers, designed to suit different homes and water demands.

Some appliances include handy features, such as modulation (the ability to decrease the boiler’s output based on demand), to conserve energy and reduce bills.

Reliability and durability

The brand has built a reputation for manufacturing reliable and durable boilers that can stand the test of time and meet home heating demands for years to come.

Worcester Bosch consistently scores highly in customer satisfaction surveys, and it’s rated excellent on Trustpilot.

Which? Best Buy

As well as receiving positive feedback from customers, Worcester Bosch has received recognition and industry awards, including winning Which? Best Buy awards for the last 15 years.

Why should you use Worcester Bosch boilers with Uswitch?

For over 20 years, we’ve been helping customers like you compare prices to get the best deal possible, whether you’re looking for home insurance, broadband or boiler repairs.

We only work with reputable suppliers and installers. So you can rest assured that the quotes you receive are from reliable companies.

So, if you want to change to a trustworthy new boiler and save while doing so, you’re best comparing Worcester Bosch boilers with Uswitch.

How much do Worcester Bosch boilers cost?

Worcester Bosch boilers vary in price depending on the type of boiler and size you require.

Prices for smaller combi boilers that are designed for homes with one or two bedrooms will be cheaper than larger conventional boilers.

As well as the cost of the appliance, you must also consider installation costs, which may be up to £2,000.

While Worcester Bosch boilers may have a more premium price point compared to some of their competitors, the brand does offer long warranties, and their reliability goes some way to justifying this.

Thanks to Uswitch, you can access great deals on Worcester Bosch boilers and get one installed for as little as PRICE.

Heating and hot water are necessities, so if your current boiler breaks down, you need a new one quickly. To help you get warmed up, we partner with providers who offer finance packages.

This way, you can spread the cost of your new Worcester Bosch boiler over a period that works for you.

How long should a Worcester Bosch boiler last?

Worcester Bosch boilers typically come with seven or ten-year warranties, but with proper servicing and maintenance, they can last much longer, up to or even beyond 15 years.

How do you reset a Worcester Bosch boiler​?

To reset your Worcester Bosch boiler:

Locate the reset button. These are typically found on the front control panel. Once you’ve found the reset button, press and hold it for up to 10 seconds or until the boiler begins to restart. After resetting, you need to wait a couple of minutes for the boiler to restart. When everything is back on, turn on your central heating and a hot water tap and check the boiler’s display to ensure it’s working properly.

If it’s still showing an error code or the boiler doesn’t restart properly, you may need to call a Gas Safe registered engineer.

Where are Worcester Bosch boilers made​?

Worcester Bosch boilers are made in the UK in two locations. Gas boilers are made at its headquarters in Warndon, Worcestershire, while oil boilers are made in Clay Cross, Derbyshire.

The company has even received a Royal Warrant for supplying boilers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate. So, if you buy a Worcester Bosch appliance, you can be happy in the knowledge it’s fit for royalty.

Are Worcester Bosch boilers reliable​?

Worcester Bosch boilers are regarded as some of the most reliable in the UK, with the brand being so confident in their durability that some appliances come with 10-year warranties.

This ensures customers are protected should anything go wrong with the boiler and highlights Worcester Bosch’s confidence in their appliances.

To ensure complete confidence and avoid potentially expensive repairs, compare boiler and central heating cover with Uswitch. Or, for more insight and information, check out our boiler guides.