Broadband issues can be an inevitable part of modern life from time to time.

Faulty connection lines, high internet traffic or changes in internet speed, can already be frustrating. But sometimes an issue on your provider’s side could cause your internet connection to drop completely, rendering most of your devices unusable.

If you’re affected by an EE broadband outage, here are the steps you should take to keep access to the internet and report the issue to your provider.

What to do during an EE broadband outage

If your broadband has suddenly stopped working for more than a few minutes, it may be down to a network connection problem on EE’s side. Here’s what you should first do in this situation.

1. Use your mobile to get online

Most UK homes will be in an area with a good mobile internet signal, so there’s a high chance you can still access the internet on your phone.

As long as you’re happy to use up some of your mobile data allowance, you could try to finish some immediate online tasks that the outage interrupted. You could even ‘tether’ another Wi-Fi-connected device to your phone to continue what you were doing on the same device for now.