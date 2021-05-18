Which broadband provider has the best customer service?

When choosing a new broadband provider, the first things you’ll probably look at are price, speed and contract length. But one factor that’s often hard to gauge in advance is customer service.

If there is a problem with your broadband connection, or you have a query about your bill, good customer service will mean that your concerns are addressed quickly and efficiently, which makes your overall experience with your provider much better.

We've got a few quick fixes that may help you if you’re experiencing internet connection problems, but if you're sure you can’t fix the problem yourself, it’s time to get in touch with your provider’s customer service team.

What is good customer service for broadband?

Customer service includes any point of contact you have with your internet service provider, and it falls on them to help answer your concerns as effectively as possible. A big part of that is having knowledgeable customer care staff that can answer your questions quickly and in detail.

Another is that you should be able to contact them quickly and on your own terms, whether it's by phone, email or live chat.

Ultimately, the best broadband service is one you can trust and feel comfortable using. If you're able to contact your broadband provider when needed and discuss any concerns or queries, you’re more likely to feel valued as a customer.

How good is my broadband provider’s customer service?

Here are a few things that show what good customer service looks like, and what to consider when judging your own broadband provider’s customer service:

Finding contact details

Are you able to find your provider’s contact details easily? If they’re hidden or hard to find then the whole process of contacting your provider will take longer and be more stressful than it should.

See our guide on how to contact your broadband provider to find the quickest ways you can get in touch with the right customer service team.

Call wait times

Telephone is still the most popular way of contacting broadband companies (85% of customer contacts are via telephone, according to Ofcom). Having to wait an hour on hold just to speak to someone about your latest bill would hardly qualify as good customer service.

Getting through to the right team

Is it easy to get connected with the right department? Are there endless, confusing options to get through before you even get to speak to someone? And is that the right person to deal with your query? This can sometimes be easier with smaller broadband providers.

Complaints handling

How well is your complaint handled once you get through to someone? Was the customer service representative knowledgeable and understanding? Did they actually help to ease or resolve your issue?

Politeness of customer service staff

This is an obvious one. If the customer service staff appear rude, you wouldn’t exactly call that a good service, would you?

Complaint resolution

Were you able to actually get your problem resolved? If the customer service team isn't able to help you directly, do they arrange the support you need from another department?

For example, if an engineer visit needs to be arranged, the customer service representative should be able to arrange that directly, without keeping you on hold for a long time or asking you to call another department.

Ofcom broadband complaints report

Ofcom, the telecoms industry regulator, releases a quarterly report highlighting the broadband providers that received the most (and fewest) complaints per 100,000 customers.

This is one of the best measures of the most reliable broadband providers in the UK. It names and shames providers that received the most complaints over the previous few months and highlights those with the most customer satisfaction that had the fewest customer complaints, too.

What issues get the most complaints?

While the number of complaints per provider changes with each report, there are often similar trends in the top causes for those complaints.

Most recently, the majority of customer complaints were for faults, service and provisioning issues, complaints handling and issues relating to billing, pricing and charges.

Broadband complaints report, April 2021

The most recent Ofcom complaints report looked at complaints received during the second UK lockdown, from October-December 2020.

While schools and universities remained open in this period, the majority of the UK went back to working from home in November and became almost entirely dependent on their broadband for their entertainment and socialising.

While the overall number of complaints that Ofcom received remained the same, the number of complaints about fixed broadband services increased. The main cause for complaint about broadband was faults, service and provisioning issues, and this quarter the biggest offender was Vodafone.

You can see more details about the latest Ofcom complaints data here.

