Our best early Black Friday broadband and TV deals

headshot of uswitch author max beckett
Take a look at Uswitch's latest and greatest Black Friday broadband and TV deals for 2022.
uswitch black friday deals roundup for 11th november

It's two weeks before the big day, yet some broadband providers have already unveiled their Black Friday broadband and TV deals for 2022.

From the great-value offers of Plusnet, to the premium broadband and TV bundles of Virgin Media, to the super speedy full fibre connections of Community Fibre and Gigaclear, there is already a wide range to choose from this Black Friday.

Find out if a broadband tariff from any of these providers is right for you.

Choose early Black Friday broadband deals from...

Please note: Postcode availability may vary for each broadband deal.

Plusnet Black Friday 2022 deals

Plusnet is making its low-cost broadband deals even cheaper this Black Friday, with heavy discounts on its monthly prices and even a £50 reward card for certain offers.

You can find Black Friday promotions on both its superfast fibre and its full fibre deals, which is great news for almost everyone looking for a new broadband package this November.

Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre and Unlimited Fibre Extra deals are available to about 97% of all UK homes, so you will very likely be able to get up to 66Mbps internet speed with this provider. This is plenty of bandwidth for most homes to stream, work or game online, so the opportunity to grab this deal for cheap might be too good to miss.

And if you're one of the lucky households to have its full fibre connections available, you could even benefit from up to 145Mbps internet speeds with Plusnet this Black Friday, which will allow multiple people to stream and game in 4K quality at the same time.

Browse our Plusnet deals:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband & Phone Line

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
36Mb
Per month
£21.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra & Phone Line

Black Friday Deal
£50 reward card
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
66Mb
Per month
£23.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Plusnet Full Fibre 74

Black Friday Deal
£50 reward card
Contract length
24 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
74Mb
Per month
£23.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Plusnet Full Fibre 145

Black Friday Deal
£60 reward card
Contract length
24 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
145Mb
Per month
£27.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Virgin Media Black Friday 2022 deals

Virgin Media's early Black Friday offers are a great opportunity to snap up a top-quality broadband and TV bundle.

If you're an avid TV watcher, especially of blockbuster US shows and live sport, both of Virgin Media's Black Friday bundles could provide what you need. And if you currently foot separate bills for your TV and broadband, you could save a lot of money per month by combining them in a single monthly payment under one provider.

Virgin's Bigger Bundle + Phone package includes a wide range of entertainment TV, as well as BT Sport, which give you access to Champions League and Premier League football. And with a 350Mb broadband connection, everyone at home will be able to stream in the highest quality possible.

Its Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, on the other hand, really is the full package. You'll get gigabit broadband, access to the best TV channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, a home phone connection and an unlimited O2 SIM.

Browse our Virgin Media deals:

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£9.99
Average speed*
362Mb
Per month
£39
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£9.99
Average speed*
1Gb
Per month
£79
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Community Fibre Black Friday 2022 deals

If you live in London, Community Fibre is one of the cheapest and fastest broadband providers around. And this Black Friday, that's no different.

Not only are many of its connections heavily discounted this November, but some are even half-price for the first several months of the contract. And to add to that, you'll get a voucher between £75-85 depending on which deal you choose.

You can pick from 150Mb internet speed - which is already more than double the UK average - up to an ultrafast 500Mb connection from the full fibre provider, which can download a 100GB game in under half an hour.

Browse our Community Fibre deals:

Community Fibre 500Mbps Fibre Broadband - 12 Months

Black Friday Deal
£85 Amazon voucher
Contract length
12 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£9.95
Average speed*
500Mb
Per month
£19.75
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Community Fibre 150Mbps Fibre Broadband

Black Friday Deal
£75 Amazon voucher
Contract length
24 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
150Mb
Per month
£19.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Community Fibre 150Mbps Fibre Broadband - 12 Months

Black Friday Deal
£75 Amazon voucher
Contract length
12 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
£9.95
Average speed*
150Mb
Per month
£21.99
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Gigaclear Black Friday 2022 deals

Full fibre provider Gigaclear has an incredibly low-cost broadband deal on offer this November — ultrafast 500Mb internet at just £19 per month.

Most providers charge more for deals that are ten times slower. So if you can access Gigaclear's network - and you only care about having a broadband - only connection for streaming, working and gaming - then this might be an offer too good to miss.

Browse our Gigaclear deals:

Gigaclear Ultrafast 500 Broadband

Black Friday Deal
Contract length
18 Months
Download limit
Unlimited
Upfront cost
No setup cost
Average speed*
500Mb
Per month
£19
See deal
Black Friday Deal

Many more broadband providers are expected to announce Black Friday deals in the coming fortnight. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals page to keep track of all of our latest offers as they come through.

