Gigaclear broadband deals

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Why choose Gigaclear?
Full fibre for rural areas: Get internet speeds up to 13x faster than the UK average.
No surprises or extra upfront costs: Free activation and standard installation.
Great for gaming: With no data limits, low latency and great coverage, Gigaclear is designed for gamers.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Gigaclear is one of the fastest-growing providers of full fibre broadband. It focuses on helping poorly connected communities get access to a broadband connection that is up to 11x faster than the UK average.
Established in 2010, Gigaclear's network now reaches over 500,000 homes and businesses in dozens of UK counties throughout the South West, South East, and Midlands.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Gigaclear operates the UK’s largest fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network. This means it can bring ultrafast broadband right up to the boundary of your property, ready to be connected.
You can then use Gigaclear’s helpful customer care team to choose one of its broadband packages or sign up to have your service delivered by one of Gigaclear’s trusted partners.
There will always be a package to suit your needs. Currently, the options are:
Gigaclear’s customer service team is available 8am-8pm on weekdays and 10am-5pm on weekends at 01865 591 131 or support@gigaclear.com. For more help, you can also visit its website and use its Chatbot, Gigi, or go to the support pages.
Gigaclear powered by Linksys allows you to add additional routers (sometimes referred to as nodes) to increase coverage and performance throughout your home. Its Smart Wi-Fi with Mesh technology works seamlessly to provide reliable coverage throughout the home. A family of connected routers means you can move around your home and be confident that you’ll always receive the best available connection.
Parental controls can be easily added, and you can even set up Guest Wi-Fi access. It can all be managed via The Linksys App, which makes configuring and managing your network a breeze. You can set it up in minutes, manage it from anywhere and easily add extra routers.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.