Gigaclear broadband deals

Please note: Broadband providers may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract.
Gigaclear is one of the fastest growing providers of full fibre broadband. It focuses on helping poorly-connected communities get access to a broadband connection that is up to 11x faster than the UK average.
It has heavily invested in its fully fibre network, meaning that it now operates in more than 22 counties throughout the South West, South East and the Midlands.
Gigaclear operates the UK’s largest fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network. This means it can bring ultrafast broadband right up to the boundary of your property, ready to be connected.
You can then choose one of Gigaclear’s broadband packages using its helpful customer care team or sign-up to have your service delivered by one of Gigaclear’s trusted partners.
There will always be a package to suit your needs. Currently the options are:
Gigaclear also has a range of business broadband packages to suit everyone, from small businesses through to heavy data users with cloud-based applications.
Gigaclear’s customer service team is available 8am-8pm on week days and 10am-5pm on weekends at 01865 591 131 or support@gigaclear.com. You can also head to its website and use its Chatbot, Gigi, or go to the support pages for more help.
Gigaclear powered by Linksys provides the flexibility to add additional routers (sometimes referred to as nodes) to increase your coverage and performance throughout your home. Its Smart Wi-Fi with Mesh technology works seamlessly to provide reliable coverage throughout the home. A family of connected routers means you can move around your home and be confident that you’ll always receive the best available connection.
Parental controls can be easily added, and you can even set up Guest Wi-Fi access. It can all be managed via The Linksys App, which makes configuring and managing your network a breeze. You can set it up in minutes, manage it from anywhere and easily add extra routers.
Gigaclear designs, builds and operates a full fibre, ultrafast broadband network in rural areas across central and southern England. Established in 2010, its network now reaches homes and businesses in more than 450 communities across 22 counties – and growing.