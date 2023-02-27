 Skip to main content
Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023 shortlist announced

See the shortlisted providers, networks, TV brands and smartphone manufacturers for this year's Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
uswitch telecoms awards 2023

Uswitch has unveiled the latest shortlist of providers for its annual Telecoms Awards, which are set to be announced on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

The awards recognise excellence in various areas of the UK telecoms industry, with a particular focus on broadband, mobiles and TV. They highlight the best-in-class in multiple categories, including customer service, reliability, value for money and product innovation.

And they also reveal Uswitch's biggest accolades. Broadband Provider of the Year went to BT in 2022, and Network of the Year currently belongs to giffgaff.

Here is this year's shortlist for the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023.

BroadbandShortlisted providers(in alphabetical order)
Broadband Provider of the Year - LargeEEPlusnetVodafone
Broadband Provider of the YearGigaclearHyperopticThree Broadband
Best Provider for Customer ServiceEEPlusnetShell Broadband
Best Value for Money Broadband ProviderNOW BroadbandPlusnetVodafone
Most Reliable Broadband ProviderBTPlusnetSky Broadband
Best Alternative Network (Altnet)Community FibreGigaclearSee The Light
Most Popular Broadband ProviderSkyVirgin MediaVodafone
MobilesShortlisted providers(in alphabetical order)
Network of the YearEEgiffgaffTesco Mobile
Best Pay Monthly Value for MoneySky MobileTesco MobileVirgin Mobile
Best SIM Only Value for MoneygiffgaffSky MobileTesco Mobile
Best Network for Customer ServiceEESky MobileTesco Mobile
Best Network for DataEEVirgin MobileVodafone
Best Network for RoamingEEgiffgaffO2
Fastest Mobile Network Overall (OpenSignal)EEVodafone(only two shortlisted)
Most Popular Mobile NetworkO2ThreeVodafone
Best Pay Monthly NetworkEEO2Tesco Mobile
Best Pay As You Go NetworkEEgiffgaffTesco Mobile
Best SIM Only NetworkBTgiffgaffTesco Mobile
Handset of the YearApple iPhone 14 Pro MaxGoogle Pixel 7 ProSamsung S22 Ultra
TV & industryShortlisted nominees(in alphabetical order)
Best TV ContentAll 4 (Channel 4)Disney+Netflix
Best Telecoms InnovationApple iPhone Emergency SOSSky StreamVodafone Pro II Broadband
Best Refurbished Gadgets CompanyBack MarketMusicMagpieReboxed

