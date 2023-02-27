Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023 shortlist announced

Uswitch has unveiled the latest shortlist of providers for its annual Telecoms Awards, which are set to be announced on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

The awards recognise excellence in various areas of the UK telecoms industry, with a particular focus on broadband, mobiles and TV. They highlight the best-in-class in multiple categories, including customer service, reliability, value for money and product innovation.

And they also reveal Uswitch's biggest accolades. Broadband Provider of the Year went to BT in 2022, and Network of the Year currently belongs to giffgaff.

Here is this year's shortlist for the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023.