Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023 shortlist announced

Uswitch has unveiled the latest shortlist of providers for its annual Telecoms Awards, which are set to be announced on Wednesday 8th March 2023.
The awards recognise excellence in various areas of the UK telecoms industry, with a particular focus on broadband, mobiles and TV. They highlight the best-in-class in multiple categories, including customer service, reliability, value for money and product innovation.
And they also reveal Uswitch's biggest accolades. Broadband Provider of the Year went to BT in 2022, and Network of the Year currently belongs to giffgaff.
Here is this year's shortlist for the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2023.
|Broadband
|Shortlisted providers
|(in alphabetical order)
|Broadband Provider of the Year - Large
|EE
|Plusnet
|Vodafone
|Broadband Provider of the Year
|Gigaclear
|Hyperoptic
|Three Broadband
|Best Provider for Customer Service
|EE
|Plusnet
|Shell Broadband
|Best Value for Money Broadband Provider
|NOW Broadband
|Plusnet
|Vodafone
|Most Reliable Broadband Provider
|BT
|Plusnet
|Sky Broadband
|Best Alternative Network (Altnet)
|Community Fibre
|Gigaclear
|See The Light
|Most Popular Broadband Provider
|Sky
|Virgin Media
|Vodafone
|Mobiles
|Shortlisted providers
|(in alphabetical order)
|Network of the Year
|EE
|giffgaff
|Tesco Mobile
|Best Pay Monthly Value for Money
|Sky Mobile
|Tesco Mobile
|Virgin Mobile
|Best SIM Only Value for Money
|giffgaff
|Sky Mobile
|Tesco Mobile
|Best Network for Customer Service
|EE
|Sky Mobile
|Tesco Mobile
|Best Network for Data
|EE
|Virgin Mobile
|Vodafone
|Best Network for Roaming
|EE
|giffgaff
|O2
|Fastest Mobile Network Overall (OpenSignal)
|EE
|Vodafone
|(only two shortlisted)
|Most Popular Mobile Network
|O2
|Three
|Vodafone
|Best Pay Monthly Network
|EE
|O2
|Tesco Mobile
|Best Pay As You Go Network
|EE
|giffgaff
|Tesco Mobile
|Best SIM Only Network
|BT
|giffgaff
|Tesco Mobile
|Handset of the Year
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Samsung S22 Ultra
|TV & industry
|Shortlisted nominees
|(in alphabetical order)
|Best TV Content
|All 4 (Channel 4)
|Disney+
|Netflix
|Best Telecoms Innovation
|Apple iPhone Emergency SOS
|Sky Stream
|Vodafone Pro II Broadband
|Best Refurbished Gadgets Company
|Back Market
|MusicMagpie
|Reboxed
See the nominees and winners of our annual Uswitch Telecoms Awards for broadband, mobiles and TV.
Uswitch has revealed the winners of its Broadband and TV Awards for 2022. Find out which providers are considered the best at what they do.Learn more