100Mbps broadband deals

100Mbps broadband will let you do much more online than what you most likely currently can. Not only is it faster than the much older Openreach part-fibre network available to most of us, but having it available to you also means you can likely get broadband speeds well beyond this too.
This speed represents the new wave of ultrafast broadband that is quickly growing across the UK. The most popular broadband connections currently still rely on copper phone cables to get to your home, and the maximum speed they can offer is about 70Mbps.
However, much faster connections of 100Mbps and above are already available to over half of the country. And by the end of 2025, the vast majority of UK homes will be able to enjoy these significantly faster speeds. So it’s definitely worth checking to see if these deals are available to you.
In the simplest terms, 100Mbps is just a level of internet speed. It means a broadband connection that can transfer 100 megabits of data within one second. However, it means a lot more than this for people who can achieve these speeds at their home.
100Mbps isn’t achievable for everybody right now - you can only get it if your home can access full fibre, Virgin Media or 5G broadband. And since many households are still waiting for these types of broadband to be available, some people won’t be able to benefit from this speed just yet.
It allows you and your household to do a lot more with your time online than before. And even if your current broadband speed is plenty for your needs, you’ll notice a big difference if you go to download a large file or game, or try to stream TV in HD or 4K on multiple devices.
For many of us, 100Mbps will feel like a noticeably fast internet speed – far faster than the average broadband speeds of around 70Mbps you'd find in most homes.
So if you live in a busy household with lots of devices on the go at once, 100Mbps can help to free up bandwidth for everyone to be online without causing internet issues for others. This is especially useful if you work from home with multiple people, where a strong, consistent connection is a must.
However, this is by no means the fastest speed available. If you can get 100Mbps, you can likely get speeds of up to ten times this too, if you’re comfortable paying the higher price point that is. But keep in mind that only very few households would really notice a big difference once you go into broadband speeds that fast.
Most people in the UK can get 100mbps broadband, so it's likely you can too. The best way to tell if you can get 100Mbps is by putting your postcode and address into a broadband checker, like our one above.
Whether you can get 100Mbps broadband depends on whether any of the following three main types of broadband are available to your home.
Most people can access part-fibre, which still relies on slower copper cables and has a maximum speed of around 70Mbps.
Full fibre plugs fibre cables directly into your home, which makes the connection much faster. It offers speeds well over 1,000Mbps for people who can access it, and its coverage is quickly growing.
Virgin Media runs its own broadband network, which has been able to provide speeds of 100Mbps and above for years.
It was always the most widely-available 100Mbps provider, but with full fibre rapidly growing across the UK, it’s now available to roughly the same number of homes.
If you live in an area with a good 5G connection, you may be able to get over 100Mbps speeds with a 5G home broadband hub.
They operate just like normal Wi-Fi routers, but they connect to a 5G mobile network with the help of a SIM card instead. You can expect speeds up to around 300Mbps with this type of broadband.
Lots of providers offer broadband packages with speeds over 100Mbps. This includes large providers like Virgin Media, Sky, Plusnet and Vodafone, but it also includes many smaller providers that often charge lower monthly prices too.
Here’s a list of some providers that offer 100Mbps broadband.
Virgin Media is one of the longest-standing 100Mbps providers because it runs its own fast broadband network.
You can choose from multiple different speeds over 100Mbps from this provider, and decide whether you want extra TV, home phone or mobile services with your package too. However, it’s considerably cheaper to opt for one of its broadband-only offers.
|M125
|132Mbps
|M250
|264Mbps
|M350
|362Mbps
|M500
|516Mbps
|Gig1
|1.13Gbps (1,130Mbps)
Sky has been rolling out its Ultrafast full fibre products to customers for the last couple of years. You can choose from three Sky broadband deals over 100Mbps:
|Ultrafast Broadband
|145Mbps
|Ultrafast Plus Broadband
|500Mbps
|Gigafast Broadband
|900Mbps
Mobile network Vodafone has been rapidly growing in the broadband market in the last few years. And with the help of Openreach and full fibre network CityFibre, it offers many 100Mbps and above broadband deals:
|Full Fibre 100
|100Mbps
|Full Fibre 200
|200Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|900Mbps
Plusnet is known for good-value broadband deals and great customer service. But it’s recently rolled out some speedy broadband too, offering three full fibre packages above 100Mbps. Here’s a list of its ultrafast packages:
|Full Fibre 145
|145Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|900Mbps
The most value-led of the ‘big four’ broadband providers in the UK, TalkTalk also offers deals at 100Mbps and faster. The provider also uses full fibre network CityFibre to power its ultrafast broadband.
|Unlimited Full Fibre 150
|152Mbps
|Unlimited Full Fibre 500
|525Mbps
|Unlimited Full Fibre 900
|944Mbps
Hyperoptic is a full fibre provider that runs its own broadband network in a number of urban and new build areas across the UK. It offers ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps, at a considerably low price compared to larger providers.
Here are the Hyperoptic packages over 100Mbps:
|150Mb Fibre Broadband
|158Mbps
|500Mb Fibre Broadband
|522Mbps
|1Gb Fibre Broadband
|900Mbps
Another regional full fibre provider, Gigaclear also offers extremely fast broadband speeds for comparatively low prices to the bigger brands. Its products over 100Mbps include:
|Superfast 200 Broadband
|200Mbps
|Ultrafast 500 Broadband
|500Mbps
|Hyperfast 900 Broadband
|830Mbps
Community Fibre is a London-based full fibre provider, offering ultrafast broadband speeds over 100Mbps to homes across the UK’s capital. Because it uses its own network, its broadband service is also notably cheaper than the larger brands.
|150Mbps Fibre Broadband
|150Mbps
|500Mbps Fibre Broadband
|500Mbps
|1000Mbps Fibre Broadband
|920Mbps
There are a lot of benefits that come with a 100Mbps broadband speed, but given its availability across the country and the price point it can come with, it may not live up to the hype for everyone.
Great for working from home
Lets multiple people stream & game in a higher quality
Often means you can get up to 1Gbps broadband speeds too
Less availability across the UK than slower packages
Can be more expensive with some larger providers
May not be necessary for smaller households
If you’re a competitive gamer and need a strong, fast internet connection, 100Mbps is a great option to choose.
While it’s not the fastest speed possible, it’s noticeably faster than the most common broadband deals available, which offer between 30-70Mbps connections.
The minimum recommended internet speed for playing online is 3Mbps, so you could likely get away with gaming on a much slower speed than this. But if you’re a serious competitor and you want to get the edge over your opponents, you’ll not only need a faster speed but you’ll want better latency too.
Video game latency is affected by lots of different things, and internet download speed is only one factor. You’ll also need a good upload speed, an up-to-date Wi-Fi router placed near your console, and few other programs running at the same time. A 100Mbps full fibre package will help to achieve a lot of these things.
