100Mbps broadband deals

100Mbps broadband will let you do much more online than what you most likely currently can. Not only is it faster than the much older Openreach part-fibre network available to most of us, but having it available to you also means you can likely get broadband speeds well beyond this too.

This speed represents the new wave of ultrafast broadband that is quickly growing across the UK. The most popular broadband connections currently still rely on copper phone cables to get to your home, and the maximum speed they can offer is about 70Mbps.

However, much faster connections of 100Mbps and above are already available to over half of the country. And by the end of 2025, the vast majority of UK homes will be able to enjoy these significantly faster speeds. So it’s definitely worth checking to see if these deals are available to you.

What is 100Mbps broadband?

In the simplest terms, 100Mbps is just a level of internet speed. It means a broadband connection that can transfer 100 megabits of data within one second. However, it means a lot more than this for people who can achieve these speeds at their home.

100Mbps isn’t achievable for everybody right now - you can only get it if your home can access full fibre, Virgin Media or 5G broadband. And since many households are still waiting for these types of broadband to be available, some people won’t be able to benefit from this speed just yet.

It allows you and your household to do a lot more with your time online than before. And even if your current broadband speed is plenty for your needs, you’ll notice a big difference if you go to download a large file or game, or try to stream TV in HD or 4K on multiple devices.

Is 100Mbps fast?

For many of us, 100Mbps will feel like a noticeably fast internet speed – far faster than the average broadband speeds of around 70Mbps you'd find in most homes.

So if you live in a busy household with lots of devices on the go at once, 100Mbps can help to free up bandwidth for everyone to be online without causing internet issues for others. This is especially useful if you work from home with multiple people, where a strong, consistent connection is a must.

However, this is by no means the fastest speed available. If you can get 100Mbps, you can likely get speeds of up to ten times this too, if you’re comfortable paying the higher price point that is. But keep in mind that only very few households would really notice a big difference once you go into broadband speeds that fast.