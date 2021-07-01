POP Telecom broadband deals

About Pop Telecom broadband

Pop Telecom has been trading for over 20 years and leases a broadband network that covers 94% of the population.

Based on EE and Vodafone's networks, Pop Telecom's mobile coverage extends to 98% of the population.

It's often classed as a cheap internet provider, due to the good value deals it offers for comparably fast broadband speeds.

About Pop Telecom customer service

Pop Telecom operates a UK-based customer service line, as well as an online chat feature.

Opening hours for Pop Telecom's customer services department are 9am until 6pm on Mondays through Fridays.

Equipment

All Pop Telecom home broadband customers get a free wireless router when they sign up.

Extras

Pop Telecom’s big ‘sell’ is its price. Under the terms of its offer, customers can get broadband for £1 per month if they pay their line rental upfront.

Customers can also opt to pay on a monthly basis, but if they do so are charged in line with standard pricing for broadband.

Pop Privilege Cards are free to customers and entitle them to discounts at select brands and retailers.