Which are the cheapest broadband providers?

Each of the major broadband providers in the UK have cheap broadband deals on offer. In most cases, this is for their standard ADSL broadband packages, which provide you with basic internet access for prices as low as £17.50 a month.

Providers like Plusnet, TalkTalk, POP Telecom and Direct Save Telecom often feature some of the cheapest broadband deals on the market, and are well-known for offering excellent customer service as well.

However, if you want a faster connection, you can still get a cheap broadband deal with faster speeds without paying too much more.

Most providers offer fibre broadband deals with superfast internet speeds from around £20 a month. That's only around £2.50 per month more than the cheapest ADSL deals, which are usually much slower than fibre.

It's also worth remembering that cheap broadband deals still jump up in price after your initial fixed-term contract ends. This means that if you're currently outside your fixed-term contract and still on an ADSL connection, you may be able to get an even cheaper deal on a new fibre broadband package.

Cheap broadband deals on Uswitch.com in June 2021

What's the cheapest broadband deal?

The cheapest broadband deal will vary from week to week as providers update their latest deals and offer different discounts and promotions throughout the year.

Extras and bill credits

It's important to look beyond monthly prices — many providers will often throw in extras, such as vouchers, gift cards and bill credits that can bring the overall cost down.

For example, a cheap broadband deal could cost £20 a month for a 12-month contract, but if it comes with a £50 voucher or reward card to spend as well, this effectively works out to £15.83 a month. That's quite a saving.

Just make sure that the deal is right for you before you make a purchase. There's no point in snapping up a discounted deal if you end up having to pay more to upgrade it in a few months' time, or end up spending money on services you never use.

Bundle offers

If you also pay separate bills for other services like digital TV or a mobile phone contract, a cheap broadband deal could also be a bundle that offers a group of services for a single monthly price.

If that total is less than a number of your separate bills put together, it might work out cheaper to group them together under one provider.

Contract terms

Remember to compare the length of the contract and if the provider guarantees no price rises during the minimum term.

A cheap broadband deal with a longer contract and a guarantee of no price rises will save you more in the long-term. A shorter contract may sound better, but monthly prices might be higher than what you're comfortable with, and your bill could increase significantly once the minimum term is over.

This is why it pays to compare cheap broadband deals to see what the total cost will be, factoring in setup fees and any other discounts or special offers.

Can I get a cheaper broadband deal if I get a bundle deal?

As previously mentioned, if you only want internet access, a cheap broadband-only deal is likely to work out less expensive than a bundle deal.

But if you want to add on home phone, TV services or mobile phone contracts, or you already pay for these services from other providers, it normally pays to compare broadband bundle deals from a single provider to see if it works out cheaper.

For instance, if you opt for a cheap broadband-only deal that comes with phone calls on a pay-as-you-go basis, you'll need to think about how often you actually use the phone. But if you're frequently chatting with friends and family, a bundle deal that gives you unlimited calls for a fixed price may work out cheaper in the long run, even if the headline cost per month is more expensive.

Can you find cheap fibre broadband deals?

It's easier than you might think to find cheap fibre broadband deals.

Our Uswitch deals tables regularly show fibre broadband deals for £25 a month or under, often with vouchers or cashback rewards for new customers. But with so many offers and discounts available, it's sensible to check what deals are available at the moment. Many providers offer time-limited discounts, so comparing cheap broadband deals is a must.

Don't worry if you do miss out on a certain offer though — it's always possible to find a good broadband deal at a great price, and some providers often run similar promotions regularly throughout the year. Just make sure you don't waste time and money by waiting too long to find one if you're currently paying hefty out of contract prices.

How to compare cheap broadband deals

Here are our tips for finding the right cheap broadband offer for you.

Find the right broadband speed

Cheap broadband deals are best suited for those on a tight budget or living in a small household, such as students, those who don't use the internet for much, or people in 1-2 person properties. This is why it's important to consider what you intend to use your broadband for.

The cheapest broadband deals will have relatively slow speeds, averaging around 10-11Mbps depending on your location. If you're only planning to use your internet for browsing the web, checking emails and social media, or doing some online shopping, you should look for deals that offer these average speeds.

However, if you want or need to download large files, stream good quality video or TV, play bandwidth-hungry online games or have a household of more than two people, you may need a faster connection. They're usually a little more expensive, but are often worth the money for what you can do with the jump in speed.

Watch out for download limits

You should also be aware of any limits on what you can download. These days, almost every package will offer unlimited usage, but some providers may have certain traffic management policies that restrict the speeds you can get at certain times, such as a Fair Usage Policy.

These shouldn't be an issue for most light users, but it's worth checking if you expect to be downloading large files or TV episodes at peak times (usually between 8-10pm), or use services like peer-to-peer file sharing.

Keep extra costs in mind

Finally, don't forget to see if there are any extra expenses, such as setup fees, line installation, delivery charges or the need to buy a router that will add to the upfront cost of the service.

It may be the case that a certain deal is a little extra per month than you wanted, but it could work out cheaper if it has free setup and no other additional charges.

Find out more about how to switch your broadband with our dedicated guide.

Cheap broadband in my area

Most cheap broadband providers and packages are available on the Openreach network, which is available to the vast majority of UK properties. Therefore, you shouldn't run into any issues finding a cheap broadband deal in your area.

Openreach's copper phone line network provides ADSL broadband for 99% of UK homes, and its superfast fibre connections reach over 95% of the country. Both host the cheapest broadband deals available, so the best thing to do is search your postcode on our Broadband Postcode Checker and then sort the results by 'Cost (low to high)' to see what options you have.