Squirrel Internet broadband deals
- Squirrel Red 900Mbps900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Brown 300Mbps and Landline Light300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Grey 150Mbps150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Grey 150Mbps and Landline Light150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Red 900Mbps and Landline Light900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Orange 500Mbps500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Squirrel Brown 300Mbps300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
* Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
§ Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
Who is Squirrel Internet?
Don’t go nuts, but Squirrel broadband is getting a lot of attention in many parts of the UK as an alternative internet provider offering high-quality full fibre broadband.
The provider is praised for its customer service and affordability, and it also provides phone services and can even get you deals on your Three or O2 mobile contract.
Introduction to Squirrel broadband
- 100% full fibre broadband – no phone line rental required
- No mid-contract price rises
- Download speeds of up to 900Mbps
- Multizone Wi-Fi system to ensure your whole house is covered
- Fully symmetric upload and download speeds
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee
If you’re looking for a new broadband provider and Squirrel Internet is an option, it might be worth a closer look. All of its full fibre packages come with unlimited downloads and its latest generation Wi-Fi 6 Squirrel router.
Plus, if you’re already connected to one of their many networks, setting up can be entirely remote and won’t need an engineer to visit. Otherwise, if you own your property (or if you have permission from the landlord) you might be able to arrange an engineer to visit and get full fibre installed directly to your home.
As with any provider, it’s a good idea to make sure you know all the details. Here’s the breakdown for Squirrel Internet.
What speeds are offered by Squirrel Internet?
If you’re looking for a broadband service only, Squirrel Internet provides its full fibre broadband in four squirrel-coloured tiers, organised by download speed:
- Grey: upload and download speeds up to 200Mbps
- Brown: upload and download speeds up to 400Mbps
- Orange: upload and download speeds up to 600Mbps
- Red: upload and download speeds up to 900Mbps
Since Squirrel broadband is 100% full fibre, its internet service never relies on the less reliable copper wiring that can limit download speeds. Even at the lower end of the range, Squirrel Internet broadband at 200Mbps means you could stream high-resolution 4K video on multiple devices without buffering.
It’s worth remembering, too, that the fastest speeds are usually only possible with a wired ethernet connection.
Does Squirrel Internet have mid-contract price rises?
No. Squirrel Internet promises that when you sign a 24-month contract, you’ll be fixed at the same monthly rate for the entire length of the contract.
Unlike most big providers, which hike their prices every April, Squirrel Internet stands out as one of the few independent broadband providers that won’t.
How does Squirrel Internet compare to larger broadband providers?
Squirrel Internet has an impressive rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot as of June 2025, placing it in the ‘Excellent’ category. Compare this with some of the biggest providers in the UK, which currently have a rating of around 1.3 out of 5.
The most common mentions among positive Squirrel reviews are the high quality customer service, the easy installation and the reasonable price.
What types of deals are offered by Squirrel broadband?
In addition to its full fibre broadband, Squirrel also offers other services. In particular, it’s easy to add a digital phone line to your package that gives you unlimited minutes to UK numbers for just £7 a month. You can also keep your old phone number if you let them know beforehand, and they also offer reasonable prices for international calls.
If you’re a customer of O2 or Three, or you're thinking of joining them, you can even bundle your broadband with your mobile and get access to all of their perks. For O2 specifically, this includes O2 Priority and free EU roaming, without needing to sign up for a separate contract.
What areas in the country does Squirrel Internet cover?
Squirrel Internet began as a retail ISP in the Hull area, as part of the MS3 broadband network. It has since expanded to the Gigaclear and FullFibre (previously called Fibre Heroes) networks, which extended its reach across 17 counties and over 190 towns across the UK.
In 2024, it announced that it would join Freedom Fibre, expanding its full fibre network to thousands more homes in the northwest of England.
With so many locations, the best way to see if you can get Squirrel Internet in your home is to use our broadband postcode checker above.
Is it easy to switch to Squirrel Internet?
It is. Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact Squirrel Internet
If you’d like to learn more about Squirrel Internet broadband from the provider itself, or if you have any issues with its service, you can reach them on 03333 408 555.
