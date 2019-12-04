 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
O2 international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 04 December 2019
o2 Mobile Logo

From 15th June, all existing O2 pay monthly, pay as you go and business customers will get inclusive roaming in 47 European destinations.

Which destinations are covered by O2's free roaming policy?

O2 customers can use their allowances for free in these locations:

  • Austria
  • Azores
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canary Islands
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guiana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar (UK)
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Reunion Islands
  • Romania
  • Saint Barthelemy
  • Saint Martin (French)
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • The Netherlands
  • Vatican City

Are any destinations outside the EU included in O2's free roaming?

Free roaming in destinations outside the EU/EEA, such as Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Monaco and Switzerland, are also included for O2 customers on monthly contracts and business contracts.

What's O2's fair usage policy?

O2's free roaming is intended for customers who are visiting any of the above countries for a short holiday or business trip.

Customers who use roaming in the Europe Zone for a prolonged period of time are likely to exceed O2's fair usage policy and may incur further charges. O2 uses the example of roaming for 60 days or more in a four-month period as being beyond reasonable holiday and travel patterns and will therefore fall outside of the fair usage policy.

O2 has said that using roaming for an extended period of time will be judged on a case-by-case basis. Customers are encouraged to notify their provider before they travel.

O2 doesn't impose a data cap for roaming in the Europe Zone for any of its pay monthly, pay and go and business customers.

Pay as you go customers on the £30 Big Bundle tariff, however, will be able to use up to 10GB of their 20GB allowance while roaming in the Europe Zone.

Catherine Hiley

