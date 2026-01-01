Starlink broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing Starlink broadband deals available to you:
Some of our best broadband deals - November 2026
- Starlink Residential 100 Mbps100Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Starlink Residential Max400Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Starlink Residential 200 Mbps200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
How our site works
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Can I get Starlink at my address?
Starlink’s internet coverage is technically nationwide, so its signal will almost certainly reach your address.
However, for a Starlink satellite to work properly, it needs to have a clear view of the sky and have a secure mounting spot. As a result, you need to ensure that your home is compatible with these requirements, and that you have the relevant permission from the building owner in order to install it.
This means that if you live in a densely populated area, or in a multi-dwelling flat block with lots of other buildings around you, your home may struggle to support Starlink compared to more residential neighbourhoods. Even in less urban environments, you’ll need to ensure the signal isn’t blocked by surrounding trees or other infrastructure.
Plus, if you rent or have a leasehold or shared-ownership property, you’ll need to get permission to install it first.
When you’re signing up, Starlink will also run a local capacity check on your address, as a lot of users within a small area can use up the available bandwidth. In these rare cases, you’ll be placed on a waiting list with a refundable deposit until capacity opens up.
How much does Starlink cost in the UK?
Starlink broadband deals tend to be available from around £40 a month. However, it’s worth noting that Starlink has slightly different prices depending on where your property is located, so it’s worth checking your address to see which price point you can get. If you’re in an area with low fibre availability, you may see a lower monthly cost than if you lived in an area with more competition.
Its lowest-priced deal will usually be for its Residential 100 package, then Residential 200, and then Residential Max.
Regardless, this is noticeably more expensive than most traditional broadband deals at equivalent speeds, as Starlink’s satellite internet requires new, costly technology to operate, and demand mostly comes from people for whom Starlink is the only fast broadband option.
Starlink doesn’t usually charge an installation or equipment fee for its fixed Residential deals, but if you need to purchase a wall mount for your satellite dish, you should expect to pay between £35 and £80 yourself, depending on whether you buy directly or through a retailer like Currys or John Lewis.
What contract options does Starlink offer?
Starlink broadband deals available on Uswitch are on a rolling monthly contract. While the monthly price can be higher on this type of deal, it means that you are able to cancel your service free of charge within just one month’s notice.
Longer contracts, like 12- or 24-month terms, usually have lower monthly rates, but they tie you in for that fixed period and don’t allow you to leave early without paying an early exit fee, even with mid-contract price increases. And while Starlink may also increase its prices in the future, its monthly rolling agreement means you can decide whether to cancel your contract straight away should your monthly cost change.
How do I switch to Starlink?
Switching to Starlink mostly works in the same way as any other provider. Once you’ve compared its deals in our results table and selected your chosen deal, simply go through the normal sign-up process, add your payment details, and select a convenient date and time for your Starlink equipment to be delivered. If you select an engineer installation, then you will have to choose a time slot for them to visit.
Three key things to note before you switch to Starlink:
Starlink is not part of Ofcom’s One Touch Switch automatic switching programme. This means that if you sign up for a Starlink deal, you still need to contact your old provider to cancel your existing service. Ensure you are out of contract with your current provider before you switch to Starlink, as if you’re not, you will likely be charged an early exit fee.
Starlink does not provide a home phone service. If you use a landline and want to continue making calls, you will need to port your phone number to a standalone Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider, such as Voipfone, Vonage or BT Digital Voice, and continue paying them separately for line rental.
If you select Starlink’s top-tier Residential Max deal, you’ll get a professional installation free of charge.
What equipment do you get with Starlink?
If you order Starlink for a DIY installation, your package will arrive with the following items:
- Starlink outdoor satellite dish
- Kickstand (for placing the satellite dish on flat ground)
- Wi-Fi router
- 15-metre Starlink connecting cable
- Power cable
If you plan on affixing your outdoor Starlink satellite dish to an external wall or somewhere not on flat ground, you have further options to add to your order for an additional cost:
- Wall mount (for exterior vertical walls)
- Pivot mount (for slanted surfaces such as a roof)
- Ridgeline mount (for roof ridges in case you don’t want to drill into roof tiles)
- Pipe adapter (for existing masts or poles)
- Longer Starlink connecting cable (30 or 45 metres)
- Additional weatherproofing equipment
- Wi-Fi mesh nodes for better indoor coverage
If you cancel your Starlink contract at any point, you’ll need to return your kit. Just repackage the equipment and select the ‘Return’ option in your Starlink account to receive a label to affix to your package. You can then hand it into the assigned courier.
Can I use my own router with Starlink?
Yes. As long as you connect your own Wi-Fi router to the Starlink dish and enable ‘Bypass Mode’ on the Starlink app, you can use the Starlink connection on your personal router or mesh Wi-Fi router instead.
Is Starlink good for gaming and streaming?
Yes, Starlink’s broadband connection can easily support online gaming and streaming. Its download speeds (100Mbps+, depending on the package) are more than enough for both activities, and while its upload speeds and latency aren’t as strong as what you’ll get with full fibre broadband, you shouldn’t notice too much of a difference when gaming in particular.
Where Starlink’s connectivity and upload speed may impact you is if you’re a competitive gamer who relies on a very low ping rate, or if you’re a regular live streamer where you need a good, strong upload speed to provide a good broadcast. In these niche cases, you should consider full fibre broadband instead if it’s available to you.
Does Starlink have a social tariff?
No – Starlink doesn’t offer a discounted social tariff among its broadband plans. If you’re on Universal Credit or another type of government financial support, you will need to seek a broadband social tariff from other broadband providers that are available at your home.
View our detailed list of providers offering broadband social tariffs.
How to contact Starlink customer service
Starlink primarily provides customer support through its mobile app or website. It hasn’t published a UK customer service phone number.
- Starlink App: Sign in to the app on your phone, then go to Settings > Messages > Contact Starlink Support to open a conversation with its support assistant and log an issue.
- Website: Sign in to the Starlink website, then go to My Account > Messages > New Ticket to report your issue.
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