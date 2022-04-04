How to switch broadband

How to switch your broadband provider
If you're searching for faster, cheaper, or more reliable internet, here are the main things you should know about switching providers.
Switch provider in three easy steps
Check your postcode: Enter your postcode and address into the box on our Uswitch broadband page to see what's available in your area.
Compare broadband packages: Browse a range of broadband deals available to you and find one that suits you best.
Select the right deal for you: Click on your chosen broadband package and make the purchase on the provider's website.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
Is it easy to switch broadband provider?
The switching process is almost wholly managed for you by your new provider. Once you provide your details to your new provider and select a contract start date, the rest is done for you.
You'll still likely get some leaving documents sent to you by your old provider, but you no longer have to cancel your old contract with them.
Do I need to cancel my current broadband contract when I switch providers?
As of September 2024, you should never need to tell your current broadband provider to cancel your connection when you move to a new deal. Thanks to a new industry process called One Touch Switch, the provider you sign up with must now manage this whole process for you.
As broadband providers like BT, Sky, NOW Broadband, Plusnet and EE all operate on the same Openreach broadband network, switching between them has always been very straightforward.
Thankfully, it's now just as simple to switch to a provider with its own network like Virgin Media, Hyperoptic, Community Fibre, or other full fibre-only providers. You previously would've needed to cancel your current contract yourself, but this is no longer the case.
All new providers have adopted this process, which means it's never been simpler to switch to a new provider, regardless of the broadband network they use.
When can I switch broadband without penalty?
You're free to switch broadband providers as soon as your contract term comes to an end.
Most broadband contracts last for a couple of years. Once you've signed up, it's hard to leave the contract early without paying an early exit fee, even if your price goes up mid-contract.
There are some rare cases in which you could switch broadband early for free:
- If your provider makes a significant change to your contract terms while you're still in your initial contract period.
- If you're with a provider like Sky or NOW Broadband, whose price increase terms allow you 30 days to switch away if your price goes up.
- If you have a complaint or dispute with your provider and, after escalating it to Ofcom or the ombudsman, both parties agree to end the contract early.
The most important thing is to know when your broadband contract ends. If you're out of contract, your monthly price will likely be significantly higher – you can reset your bills by switching to a new broadband provider.
How long does it take to change providers?
Although there’s no official length of time, the general rule of thumb for the process is two weeks from when you signed up. But that doesn't mean you'll be offline until the switch happens. You'll remain on your current connection until the day your new one is activated.
When that day comes, you likely won't even notice much downtime unless you're changing to a new type of broadband. In these cases, an engineer may need to visit and install the connection, but this usually only takes about an hour.
Regardless of the process, it's very simple these days. When you're signing up with a new provider, you should be able to set an installation date that’s convenient for you. From there, they will coordinate the contract cancellation date with your current provider to keep your offline time to an absolute minimum.
What happens after I switch broadband?
Switching providers is often a quick, easy process, and it's almost always worth the short process it takes – especially when you consider the money you could save, or the better experience you could get from a different provider.
Here's what happens after you select a broadband deal on Uswitch:
- Once you've chosen a deal, you'll be taken to the provider's website to sign up for it.
- Add your address, confirm the deal you want and select any add-ons you'd like.
- When you sign up, your new provider will display all the charges you should expect to pay during your contract, including your out of contract price when it ends.
- You can also choose the date you want to start your new contract and activate your connection.
- After you’ve registered, you'll receive a confirmation email from your provider, allowing you to activate your connection on your chosen date.
Reasons to switch to a new broadband deal
Here's a quick explainer of all the ways switching broadband can help.
I want cheaper broadband
Your broadband bill will steadily increase over a number of years, with most providers now adding annual price increases to your contract.
Plus, your price will jump even more when you reach the end of your contract.
If your contract has finished, you could save £203* per year with a new deal. However, those still in contract would have to pay an exit fee to leave early.
I want faster, more reliable broadband
Speed and reliability should play a huge part in your decision to find a new deal.
If you struggle with slow internet speeds or regular outages, it might be time to look for a faster and more reliable broadband deal.
Ultrafast broadband above 100Mbps is now available to around 85% of the UK, so if you’re on an older connection, you could probably get a better service for a similar, or lower, price.
I'm out of contract
If you're out of contract then you should definitely consider switching. You'll probably be paying much more per month than when you signed up, which means you could immediately save with a new broadband deal.
Your provider should have issued you an end-of-contract notification around the time your contract came to an end, so make sure to see what that says about your next options.
I'm moving home
Normally, moving house shouldn't affect your broadband contract, because most suppliers are available across the UK. But you might want to check that your current provider can actually service your new house because if they don't you might need to switch.
Take a look at our detailed guide on what to do with your broadband when moving house to find out whether you can stay with your current provider, or if you have to move onto a new one.
And for more help on moving house in general, take a look at our moving home hub, which looks at all the other things you need to do while you prep for your move.
I'm paying for services I don't need
Most broadband providers in the UK offer other services such as a landline, pay-TV channels, and even mobile phone services.
If you signed up for a bundled contract but don't really use all your additional services, switching provider is a great opportunity to streamline what you're paying for.
Have a look for broadband-only deals to clear the clutter and just pay for what you use.
According to a recent Uswitch customer satisfaction survey, the most common reasons for changing broadband deals include price (and price rises), internet speed, connection reliability and customer service.
Source: Uswitch
As faster, more reliable types of broadband have become more available in recent years, the initial price of full fibre deals has fallen dramatically since 2019.
Our recent broadband statistics show that deals with ultrafast average speeds of 300-999Mbps have dropped from £65-70 per month to just over £40, on average.
Browse our range of fibre broadband deals
Choose between our wide range of fibre broadband deals on Uswitch.
Does switching providers cost money?
No. As long as you find a new deal once your current contract has finished, it's completely free to do so. But if you try to change to a new deal halfway through, you'll likely be hit with an early exit charge based on how many months you have left to go.
Some providers occasionally charge a small upfront fee, but this is usually to cover the cost of equipment, delivery or installation.
That said, set-up fees aren't as common as they used to be, and very few are attached to Uswitch broadband deals.
Can I switch my broadband package mid-contract?
If you want to change broadband service before the initial term of your contract is up, you'll likely have to pay an exit fee. This will often be fairly substantial and will likely cancel out any savings you'd make by switching early.
The exception to this would be if your provider raises your monthly price above what's stated in the terms of your contract, or if they're unable to provide you with the services you signed up for. This could be the case when you move home and your provider isn't available at your new address.
If this applies to you, you should contact your current provider ASAP. They might require you to provide plenty of proof that you're moving.
No contract broadband deals
Take a look at our latest no contract and monthly rolling broadband deals.
How to haggle for a better broadband deal
While switching providers is one of the more certain ways to save, we understand that if you’re happy with your broadband connection, you should still have options to reduce your bill. That’s where negotiating (or ‘haggling’) with your provider could be useful when your contract comes to an end.
It’s not a guaranteed way to save, as it depends on what your provider’s customer retention team is willing to offer you, which can vary from customer to customer. But many customers have reported success with this method.
Here are our tips for haggling to get a better deal from your current provider.
- Prepare in advance: Find two or three deals from other providers that offer the same speed as your package at lower prices. New customer deals are often cheaper than re-contract offers, but it shows you have a plan if you don’t reach an agreement.
- Go straight to the retention team: Ask to speak to the "cancellations" or "customer retention" department for the best discounts.
- Be firm, but polite: State clearly that you are prepared to leave unless they can match or beat the deals you've found.
- Find value elsewhere: If they won't lower the price, ask for extra benefits instead, like a speed upgrade or bill credit.
- Wait for the best offer: Don't accept the first discount. Politely ask, "Is that the absolute best you can do?"
Read our guide on how to contact your broadband provider to ensure you get put in touch with the right team.
Can I get broadband documents in Braille or alternative formats?
For people who may struggle to access important documents in a standard format, it might be worth asking the potential new provider what format they will be provided in.
Companies have a legal requirement to make reasonable adjustments to make their services accessible to customers with disabilities. For example, providing paperwork in a Braille, audio, or email alternative. The Royal National Institute of Blind People further lays out the provisions of The Equality Act 2010.
Our tips for choosing a broadband deal
Here's how you can find a provider that matches what you need the closest.
- Choose a package based on your needs
The best broadband package is the one that’s best for you, so consider your usage habits and budget when you compare what’s on offer.
Is your household starting to struggle with your current broadband speed? Do you want to bundle digital TV with your broadband and landline? And, for that matter, do you actually need a landline?
- Read broadband provider reviews
Customer service and reliability are big things to consider when choosing a new broadband provider. You'll likely be committing to this provider for around two years, so it's important to be confident that your experience with them will be smooth and pain-free.
Our in-depth reviews of all the major UK broadband providers can help you see how they compare across multiple parts of a broadband service, and how satisfied customers are with them.
- Switch with confidence
Changing your broadband provider is now easier than ever. Even upgrading to a better connection is a seamless process these days, as you can choose a convenient date and time for your switch to take place.
However, if you change your mind shortly after choosing a new deal, you can cancel the switch without a penalty fee if you do so within 14 calendar days of signing up.
"The secret to saving money on your telecoms bill is just to be aware of what you're paying each month.
"Two years can be a lifetime in technology, so there could be better value deals available when your contract nears its end - simply check, compare your bill to what's out there, and make the switch."
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
Changing broadband providers FAQs
Can I keep my landline phone number when I switch provider?
Your current home broadband provider should allow you to keep your landline number when you move to a new provider, as is stated in Ofcom regulations.
Your new provider doesn’t have to accept your request to transfer over your number, but it’s typically in their best interest to do so. To make sure you can take your landline number with you, ask your new provider if they’re able to make this transfer when you’re arranging the switch.
Here's a guide on how to contact your broadband provider if you'd like to get in touch with its customer service team swiftly.
Can I keep my provider email address?
The option to keep access to your email address unfortunately depends entirely on your provider. For the most part, providers tend to leave email accounts alone, but it would be a good idea to check with your current provider about this before you switch.
If you’re able to keep your email account, you'll still want to set up auto-forwarding on the account you're not going to use anymore and create a new account to receive your email.
Get more information on how to keep your email address when you switch internet provider with our dedicated guide.
Will I lose internet during the changeover?
The switching process is typically seamless, and most customers experience no more than half an hour offline.
If you're arranging a new type of broadband to be installed (e.g. to/from Virgin Media, or upgrading to full fibre), keep this in mind when organising your start and end dates. You might be offline for up to a couple of hours while an engineer physically installs the new cable, but nowadays that's usually the longest you'll ever be offline.
How quickly can you change broadband provider?
It usually takes about two weeks to start a new broadband service from when you sign up.
Your new provider will need some time to organise the switch and set you up as a customer. And if you're upgrading your connection, you may need to book an engineer to visit and install it. There is usually good availability to do this at any time of year, though.
Does Uswitch switch broadband for you?
No, Uswitch doesn't do the actual switching. We let you compare a range of deals available to your home, then once you find a deal you like, you'll be taken to the provider's site to sign up.
However, we do support some providers with a 'checkout' option, where you can complete the whole signup on Uswitch.com without having to visit another site.
‡£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by choosing a broadband deal on Uswitch. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.