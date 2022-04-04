How to switch broadband

Is it easy to switch broadband provider?

The switching process is almost wholly managed for you by your new provider. Once you provide your details to your new provider and select a contract start date, the rest is done for you.

You'll still likely get some leaving documents sent to you by your old provider, but you no longer have to cancel your old contract with them.

Do I need to cancel my current broadband contract when I switch providers?

As of September 2024, you should never need to tell your current broadband provider to cancel your connection when you move to a new deal. Thanks to a new industry process called One Touch Switch, the provider you sign up with must now manage this whole process for you.

As broadband providers like BT, Sky, NOW Broadband, Plusnet and EE all operate on the same Openreach broadband network, switching between them has always been very straightforward.

Thankfully, it's now just as simple to switch to a provider with its own network like Virgin Media, Hyperoptic, Community Fibre, or other full fibre-only providers. You previously would've needed to cancel your current contract yourself, but this is no longer the case.

All new providers have adopted this process, which means it's never been simpler to switch to a new provider, regardless of the broadband network they use.