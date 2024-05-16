Popular Search Terms
Whether you're a parent looking to find out more about the hobby that your child spends so much of their time on, or an experienced gamer looking to find the best broadband for gaming, the Uswitch Gaming Hub is home to all of the gaming-related information that you need.
Unlimited broadband? Fibre broadband? Download speed times? Knowing which broadband is best for gaming is a minefield.
Choose a fibre broadband package
Go with a package that will give you at least 3Mbps of broadband speed, potentially more if other people in your household intend to game at the same time
Find a balance between price of performance, the cheapest gaming internet could be as low as £20 a month with the right provider
Once you have the right package for your gaming needs, also consider using a wired Ethernet connection to maintain a reliable and consistent connection whilst you’re gaming. When needed, reduce the number of devices connected to your home network and enjoy that much more connection whilst playing.
Gaming refers to playing an electronic video game via a device such as a gaming console (like PlayStation), a PC, or a smartphone. ‘Gamers’ are a group of people who often play video games.
Even though most games mix facets from various genres, most games can be grouped into one of 10-15 game types. From sports to sandbox to RPG, we'll explain each game type and help you find which genre is most suited to you.
There are many benefits of playing video games on a regular basis, including being able to improve:
Cognitive health: gaming can help tap into different parts of the brain and help exercise memory.
Problem-solving: working to progress through the levels or defeat a challenging opponent whilst gaming can mean that you are developing your problem solving skills.
Teamwork: success in multiplayer games requires teamwork which is a skill that can benefit gamers in many other areas of their lives.
Decision making: effective gaming requires confident action, which can help refine your ability to make quick decisions even under pressure.
Navigation skills: when navigating online worlds and landscapes you may find that your navigation skills improve.
Concentration: if there is one thing that the best gamers have in common it is concentration.
Accuracy of tasks: progressing in a game requires you to hit key objectives consistently, potentially helping to improve your accuracy when it comes to everyday tasks.
Multi-tasking abilities: one of the reasons that gaming is so enjoyable is because it is challenging, requiring you to consistently multi-task to progress.
Forever sat waiting for games to download on your console, or bothered by a slow connection messing with your game? We’ve got you covered with the below tips on how to speed up your wifi connection and/or console:
Get yourself a Wi-Fi booster for your home
Invest in a better broadband connection to boost download speeds
Try moving your router and testing if this improve your connection
Looking for more ideas on how you can speed up your video game downloads? Visit the article below to find our top tips on how to speed up downloads across PlayStation, Xbox and PC devices.
Ernest Doku, Broadband and Mobiles Expert
Having a decent internet connection is essential for the ideal online gaming setup - checking your download (and upload) speed - as well as ensuring low latency (measured in 'ping' where lower is better) - is key.”
Nine out of 10 children in the UK play games online, but many parents are wary of the dangers of online gaming and what they can do to help keep children safe while gaming online.
Our online gaming safety hub has all the resources you need to help keep your child safe and happy online, from guides on parental controls to how to tell if a game is suitable.
Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together a gaming glossary with all the need-to-know gaming terms and abbreviations – all 160 of them.
Get clued up for your next gaming session, or understand your child’s gaming lingo today.
