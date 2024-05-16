broadband-for-gaming

How to speed up my Wi-Fi connection or gaming console?

Forever sat waiting for games to download on your console, or bothered by a slow connection messing with your game? We’ve got you covered with the below tips on how to speed up your wifi connection and/or console:

Get yourself a Wi-Fi booster for your home

Invest in a better broadband connection to boost download speeds

Try moving your router and testing if this improve your connection

