Broadband for gaming: Tips, resources and information

Whether you're a parent looking to find out more about the hobby that your child spends so much of their time on, or an experienced gamer looking to find the best broadband for gaming, the Uswitch Gaming Hub is home to all of the gaming-related information that you need.

broadband-for-gaming

What is the best broadband for gaming?

Unlimited broadband? Fibre broadband? Download speed times? Knowing which broadband is best for gaming is a minefield. 

Below are some tips for getting the best broadband for gaming:

  • Choose a fibre broadband package

  • Go with a package that will give you at least 3Mbps of broadband speed, potentially more if other people in your household intend to game at the same time

  • Find a balance between price of performance, the cheapest gaming internet could be as low as £20 a month with the right provider

Once you have the right package for your gaming needs, also consider using a wired Ethernet connection to maintain a reliable and consistent connection whilst you’re gaming. When needed, reduce the number of devices connected to your home network and enjoy that much more connection whilst playing.

Compare fibre broadband deals

What is gaming?

Gaming refers to playing an electronic video game via a device such as a gaming console (like PlayStation), a PC, or a smartphone. ‘Gamers’ are a group of people who often play video games.

The difference between gaming and online gaming

The main difference between the two is that online gaming is any type of video game offering online interaction with other players, rather than being played offline. With offline gaming you don’t need an internet connection to participate, whereas a strong connection is a necessity for online gaming.

The different types of online gaming

Online games are usually played on either a games console (like a PlayStation), a personal computer (PC) or a mobile phone. Each platform has its own pros and cons, and when talking about hardcore and/or professional gamers people are usually referring to those playing on a PC or a console.

Online gaming statistics

Did you know that 40% of the world’s population are gamers? Our online gaming statistics report details a whole host of other stats and facts about the world of gaming, from demographics to game comparisons and even revenue.

Read our online gaming statistics research →

Broadband statistics

A good broadband connection goes hand in hand with a pleasant gaming experience, so the latest broadband facts and stats will be of interest to any gamer. For example, England had the strongest 5G accessibility across the UK, with the service available for between 76% and 85% of UK premises. Find other related facts like this one on our broadband statistics page.

Read our broadband statistics research →

How many gaming genres are there?

Even though most games mix facets from various genres, most games can be grouped into one of 10-15 game types. From sports to sandbox to RPG, we'll explain each game type and help you find which genre is most suited to you.

Role-playing games (RPGs)

Role Playing Games

RPGs are games in which you are put in a specific role, and act as a specific character whilst you play. You will find a wide range of RPGs, including Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs) where you will compete and interact with a number of other gamers playing as their own characters.

Platformers/Platformer games

Platformers platform games

Platform games involve you navigating a virtual environment, often by running, jumping, and climbing on various platforms to work your way through that environment. Usually the platforms which you need to overcome will become progressively more difficult as you work your way through the game.

Simulation games (learning & skills)

Simulation gaming image

You can immerse yourself in a make-belief world with simulation games, and often that world will be of your own creation. Simulation games are great for those looking to channel their time, attention and energy into a creative endeavour.

Video game genres explained

What are the benefits of gaming?

There are many benefits of playing video games on a regular basis, including being able to improve:

Friends online gaming together

  • Cognitive health: gaming can help tap into different parts of the brain and help exercise memory.

  • Problem-solving: working to progress through the levels or defeat a challenging opponent whilst gaming can mean that you are developing your problem solving skills.

  • Teamwork: success in multiplayer games requires teamwork which is a skill that can benefit gamers in many other areas of their lives.

  • Decision making: effective gaming requires confident action, which can help refine your ability to make quick decisions even under pressure.

  • Navigation skills: when navigating online worlds and landscapes you may find that your navigation skills improve.

  • Concentration: if there is one thing that the best gamers have in common it is concentration.

  • Accuracy of tasks: progressing in a game requires you to hit key objectives consistently, potentially helping to improve your accuracy when it comes to everyday tasks.

  • Multi-tasking abilities: one of the reasons that gaming is so enjoyable is because it is challenging, requiring you to consistently multi-task to progress.

How to speed up video game downloads

How to speed up my Wi-Fi connection or gaming console?

Forever sat waiting for games to download on your console, or bothered by a slow connection messing with your game? We’ve got you covered with the below tips on how to speed up your wifi connection and/or console:

  • Get yourself a Wi-Fi booster for your home

  • Invest in a better broadband connection to boost download speeds

  • Try moving your router and testing if this improve your connection

Looking for more ideas on how you can speed up your video game downloads? Visit the article below to find our top tips on how to speed up downloads across PlayStation, Xbox and PC devices.

How to speed up video game downloads
Ernest Dokuquotation mark

Having a decent internet connection is essential for the ideal online gaming setup - checking your download (and upload) speed - as well as ensuring low latency (measured in 'ping' where lower is better) - is key.”

Ernest Doku, Broadband and Mobiles Expert
Parents, are you looking for gaming advice? 

Parents, are you looking for gaming advice? 

Nine out of 10 children in the UK play games online, but many parents are wary of the dangers of online gaming and what they can do to help keep children safe while gaming online.

Our online gaming safety hub has all the resources you need to help keep your child safe and happy online, from guides on parental controls to how to tell if a game is suitable.

Learn all about online gaming safety

Feeling overwhelmed by gaming terminology? 

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together a gaming glossary with all the need-to-know gaming terms and abbreviations – all 160 of them.

Get clued up for your next gaming session, or understand your child’s gaming lingo today. 

Gaming terminology glossary

