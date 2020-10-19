The best places to work from home in the UK

As many of us resign ourselves to the fact that working from home is going to be the new normal for the foreseeable future, we’re starting to change how we think about where we live.

In the past, an easy commute to work was a major influence on where you might choose to put down roots, but as the world continues to change and adapt to coronavirus that’s no longer the case.

So where are the best places to work from home in the UK?

The Uswitch Remote Working Index 2020 combined a number of factors, including average property prices, amount of green space, crime rates, and average broadband speeds, to create a ranking of over 100 towns and cities across that UK that offer idyllic working from home conditions.

Harrogate in Yorkshire deemed best place to work from home in the UK

The North really shined in the Uswitch Remote Working Index 2020, with Harrogate in Yorkshire emerging as the best place to work from home in the UK.

With its superfast 60Mbps broadband, huge amounts of green space in the area, low crime rates and good schools, the Yorkshire Spa town tops the list as the UK’s ideal remote working location.

Small towns are big favourites when working from home

What may or may not be surprising is the relatively poor performance of the UK’s biggest cities on the Index, with Birmingham ranked 82nd, London 88th, and Manchester coming in right at the bottom in 100th place.