4th Utility broadband review

Key features and offerings

One of the best things about 4th Utility is its consistently fast speeds, thanks to its 100% full fibre network. Like many alternative providers, 4th Utility operates entirely on full fibre, meaning high-speed fibre-optic cables are directly connected to your home, rather than to a local cabinet on your street with the rest of the journey on copper cables.

In addition. 4th Utility is available on multiple full fibre networks, including Openreach and CityFibre, which cover millions of UK homes, as well as its own independent full-fibre network that covers parts of major UK cities. This means it's available to more homes than most other smaller broadband brands.

Its contract lengths come in two options: 12 months and 24 months. Typically, a 24-month contract will be the cheapest, but it provides less flexibility, and if you need to break the contract before those two years are up, you’ll be hit with a cancellation charge.

A rolling 30-day option is available, which provides the maximum flexibility – perfect for students and shared homes – but it’s commonly accepted that rolling contracts are more expensive per month.

Other standout features of 4th Utility include unlimited downloads and uploads, Amazon vouchers as incentives, and the promise of no setup costs.

On the less positive side, it should be noted that 4th Utility does increase its prices every March. The rate is currently set at £3 per month for new customers, which is admittedly standard when compared with larger internet providers.