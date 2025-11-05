4th Utility broadband review
4th Utility is an alternative broadband provider founded in 2017. It uses a combination of its own regional network, the nationwide Openreach network and CityFibre to deliver reliable full fibre broadband with wide coverage across the UK. All of its plans include unlimited data and symmetrical upload and download speeds.
In this review, we will break down all the important information regarding 4th Utility's speeds, coverage areas, customer service, social tariff offering, and installation process. We’ll evaluate its position as a contender in the UK broadband market.
4th Utility pros and cons
Pros
- Great full fibre coverage
4th Utility is available to more UK homes than most other full fibre providers.
- Uswitch-accredited provider
4th Utility has met our high standards for broadband accreditation.
Cons
- Mid-contract price increases
Like many other providers, 4th Utility increases monthly prices by £3 every April.
Key features and offerings
One of the best things about 4th Utility is its consistently fast speeds, thanks to its 100% full fibre network. Like many alternative providers, 4th Utility operates entirely on full fibre, meaning high-speed fibre-optic cables are directly connected to your home, rather than to a local cabinet on your street with the rest of the journey on copper cables.
In addition. 4th Utility is available on multiple full fibre networks, including Openreach and CityFibre, which cover millions of UK homes, as well as its own independent full-fibre network that covers parts of major UK cities. This means it's available to more homes than most other smaller broadband brands.
Its contract lengths come in two options: 12 months and 24 months. Typically, a 24-month contract will be the cheapest, but it provides less flexibility, and if you need to break the contract before those two years are up, you’ll be hit with a cancellation charge.
A rolling 30-day option is available, which provides the maximum flexibility – perfect for students and shared homes – but it’s commonly accepted that rolling contracts are more expensive per month.
Other standout features of 4th Utility include unlimited downloads and uploads, Amazon vouchers as incentives, and the promise of no setup costs.
On the less positive side, it should be noted that 4th Utility does increase its prices every March. The rate is currently set at £3 per month for new customers, which is admittedly standard when compared with larger internet providers.
Speed and reliability
It’s generally accepted that the main benefit of full fibre is the fast and reliable connection it supplies. 4th Utility advertises speeds of up to 2.3Gbps, which is remarkably fast, but that speed is only currently necessary for households with multiple users streaming video or gaming online at the same time.
Most households won’t need their internet to be that fast, and it’s worth pointing out that those kinds of speeds are only possible with wired or Ethernet connections.
However, 4th Utility’s other packages on offer – 150Mbps, 250Mbps, and 500Mbps – are all capable of handling multiple streamers. And regardless of how fast the speed you sign up for is, the reliability comes from its full fibre network.
Coverage
4th Utility combines its own independent fibre network with those of Openreach and CityFibre, significantly expanding its coverage. Our recent estimates put its total reach at nearly three-quarters of the UK, which is more extensive than that of most other altnets.
These full fibre networks mostly cover urban and suburban areas, but there is a growing effort to install connections in more rural areas of the country too. So even if you don’t live near a city or town, you may still be able to upgrade your connection.
Customer service
When we checked in August 2025, 4th Utility had an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on almost 5,000 reviews. Many of the comments mention helpful customer service and a generally pleasant customer experience.
In comparison, this score is significantly higher than some major UK internet providers, such as Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) and Sky (1.3 out of 5).
Additionally, it's a plus that we can easily contact 4th Utility. If you’re an existing customer, the easiest way to get in touch is to use its Help Desk and support page. Alternatively, if you’re a potential new customer considering a broadband package, you can call or send a WhatsApp message to 0333 888 4050.
Social tariff
4th Utility does offer a broadband tariff for individuals receiving financial support or other benefits, such as Universal Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, or Pension Credit.
Occasionally, we’ve seen instances where eligibility for a social tariff extends to all properties within a designated block of apartments. So it’s worth checking out if you think it would be helpful. 4th Utility says it doesn’t require you to provide supporting documentation, but it may still run eligibility checks to see if the tariff is right for you.
Home equipment and installation
4th Utility strives to make the setup process convenient for its customers by including free installation and activation with all its 12-month and 24-month broadband plans.
Since 4th Utility operates on a 100% full fibre network, a traditional landline is thankfully not required, meaning you’ll see no extra fees for landline rental. If you still want a phone service, you’ll have to look for a separate VoIP service, which typically offers more reliable calls anyway.
4th Utility broadband packages currently come with the Icotera i4850-25 Wi-Fi 6 router. While Wi-Fi 6 is no longer the highest-end type of wireless technology commercially available (compared to Wi-Fi 7), it is still well-built to handle most modern households’ internet usage.
Just be aware that if you choose 4th Utility’s 1Gb or 2.3Gb products, you’ll only be able to achieve those speeds with a wired ethernet connection plugged from your device to the router. It can’t quite handle those speeds wirelessly just yet.
Our opinion
Our assessment is that 4th Utility stands as a valuable option for customers located within its coverage areas. In fact, 4th Utility has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support when using this service.
Its wide range of speeds means it can cater to anyone’s internet needs, and all of its plans offer symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is a big plus. A fair downside is the prospect of a mid-contract price hike every March.
This sort of makes 4th Utility feel like just another large provider, but unlike other large providers, 4th Utility stands out with its customer service. If you’re comfortable with mid-contract price changes and it’s available to you, 4th Utility offers a compelling choice for fast, reliable, and highly regarded full fibre broadband.
