But how do its customers really feel about their experience with BT? And what’s it like to be subscribed to one of its broadband packages? Read on for our review of BT broadband.

BT is the largest and most well-known broadband provider in the UK, with around ten million customers nationwide. It has a huge reputation amongst customers, and the services it offers are premium and packed full of high-quality features.

About BT

BT is the UK’s biggest broadband and landline provider, and it also owns other UK telecoms providers like Plusnet and EE. It even owns Openreach, the most well-established broadband network in the country. But the two companies have operated separately from each other for quite some time to improve competition in the market.

BT is usually a little more expensive than most other providers, but it offers some of the highest-quality services in return, including exclusive TV access to the Champions League through its popular add-on BT Sport.

Product focus: BT Fibre 1 broadband

Fibre 1 is one of BT’s most popular deals, thanks to its wide availability across the country.

I live with my partner in a three-bed terrace, we regularly stream TV shows and one of us regularly works from home. The Fibre 1 package is largely capable of doing what we need it to, but its speed does sometimes hold us back.

In speed tests, our connection usually hits the 36Mbps average speed promised for this package. But we sometimes struggle to use more than two devices at once with that connection speed.

BT’s Stay Fast Guarantee gives us a bit of a cushion, where it will fix any connection issues that affect our speed within 30 days, or let us claim back £20. But for two fairly heavy users of the internet, we’re often just left wanting a faster package.

Coverage

BT broadband deals range across a few different types of broadband. Its most popular deals are Fibre Essential, Fibre 1 and Fibre 2, which rely on Openreach’s superfast network and are available to 97% of the UK.

The provider also offers much faster ultrafast deals via its Full Fibre 100, Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 packages. But for now, their coverage is a fraction of the above fibre deals because they require an installation at every individual home to work. The ultrafast network is growing very quickly, though, as it’s part of the country’s ramped-up effort to get full fibre to as many homes as possible by 2025.

However, while full fibre is the gold standard of broadband, most households can still get on just fine with a superfast connection. You’ll likely still be able to enjoy a great experience from these deals, which is very handy since they’re a lot easier to access.

Learn about all types of broadband available in the UK with our guide.

BT broadband speed

While BT offers a wide range of speeds depending on where you live, the speed of our BT package isn’t quite up to the standard we need.

Our Fibre 1 package is advertised as a 36Mbps connection, which sometimes isn’t enough to handle two heavy internet users. But it’s the fastest BT deal that’s available in our area, so it’s our best option unless we switch to another provider.

For the most part, we’re able to do what we want online, but our connection does sometimes struggle to handle quite simple activities. For example, it’ll sometimes buffer during streaming if one of us is also using a laptop. Or if I’m on a video call and my partner is using his laptop, the video quality of my call will sometimes be very poor.

Knowing that other providers can offer faster internet speeds in our area means we’re quite tempted to look elsewhere for a better connection when our contract comes to an end.

We often use the Uswitch broadband speed test to make sure our connection is as good as it can be. Try it yourself for a clear view of the internet speed you’re currently getting.

BT speed options

While our home can only achieve speeds of 36Mbps with BT, the provider has some much faster connections available in other areas. Here’s a list of all the broadband packages on offer from the provider, as well as their average internet speeds:

BT Fibre Essential: 36Mbps

BT Fibre 1: 50Mbps (36Mbps in select areas)

BT Fibre 2: 67Mbps

BT Full Fibre 100: 150Mbps

BT Full Fibre 500: 500Mbps

BT Full Fibre 900: 900Mbps

Want to browse fibre deals from a range of UK providers? Take a look at our fibre broadband page.

Connection reliability

We’ve had very few outages during our time with BT, so we can almost always trust it to provide a consistent connection for us, despite the relatively slow speed of our package.

BT uses the very well-established Openreach network — which is one of the most reliable broadband networks in the country — for all of its packages. So it’s no wonder we appear to have fewer broadband outages than some of our friends who are on other providers.

We’re also reassured by BT’s Stay Fast Guarantee, a minimum internet speed guarantee that BT will monitor to make sure we’re getting the speed we’re paying for. We don’t have to pay anything for it, and we get to claim back £20 if BT can’t get our internet speed to the level it promised.

Thankfully, we haven’t had to use it so far. Our main issue is still the speed of our package. But it certainly eases our fears of losing internet connection for important things, like work meetings.

If your internet seems to be a lot slower than the promised speed you’re paying for, it’s important to check whether your home setup could be improved first. Learn what to do with our guide: Why is my internet so slow?

Customer service

We’ve had an okay experience with BT’s customer service overall, but I do often find myself visiting the website instead of making a phone call. Calls have at times taken up to an hour, which is very time-consuming, especially when I’m trying to work from home at the same time.

Thankfully, the Contact Us section of BT’s site is easy to use and makes it clear where to go for different types of issues. But it can still be a hassle trying to get a hold of a real person to talk to.

One particular issue I needed a good customer service response for was when I moved home mid-contract. After waiting a long time to speak to someone on the phone, the representative was very helpful and efficient.

After moving home, we encountered another issue, where the previous owner’s Virgin Media connection had caused our line to become faulty.

It once again took about an hour to speak to someone at BT. But when we eventually reached them, our issue was resolved efficiently. They organised for an engineer to fix the line within a few days and supplied us with a dongle to get online in the meantime. The engineer then arrived on time, and only took 30 minutes to get everything working again.

Learn which broadband providers are considered to have the best (and worst) customer service, according to complaints made to Ofcom.