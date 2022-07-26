The best value broadband connection in the US

Experts at Uswitch have analysed each US state on both their average cost of broadband deals, and average download speeds, to reveal which have the best value broadband.
As well as revealing the states with the fastest and cheapest broadband, the index also shows which parts of the US have the lowest access to fibre optic, cable, and DSL internet.
With many people still working from home, and the rise of virtual events, competitive gaming and blockbuster movies on streaming platforms since before the pandemic, a strong and reliable internet connection has never been more important.
By combining the mean prices of fibre optic, cable, and DSL, with the average speed of internet connections in each US state, the states with the best value-for-money internet connections have been revealed.
Average Mean Broadband Price - $0.48 per Mbps
Average Download Speed - 52.21 Mbps
Connection Score - 9.23/10
Massachusetts offers the best value broadband in the US, scoring a 9.23/10 value score. Massachusetts offers a reasonable average cost of $0.48 per Mbps across fibre optic, cable, and DSL, which buys you an average download speed of 52.21 Mbps.
Average Mean Broadband Price - $0.55 per Mbps
Average Download Speed - 55.00 Mbps
Connection Score - 8.67/10
Rhode Island hits second place for best value internet connection. With a low average mean price of $0.55 per Mbps, the state offers an excellent average internet speed of 55 megabits per second, earning it a value score of 8.67/10.
Average Mean Broadband Price - $0.16 per Mbps
Average Download Speed - 37.51 Mbps
Connection Score - 8.56/10
California offers the third best value broadband coverage in the US, with a value score of 8.56/10. California has one of the lowest average costs across fibre, DSL and cable of just $0.16, while offering a very reasonable 37.51 Mbps download speed for this price.
Fibre optic is one of the fastest options when it comes to broadband, and while it was initially very expensive, is now becoming more affordable.
But which states are the cheapest if you’re looking for the fastest and most reliable connection possible?
California ranks number 1 for the cheapest average fibre optic cost in the US, with an average cost of just $0.04 per megabit per second.
The runner-up for the cheapest fibre optic internet connection cost is Nebraska, with an average cost of $0.06 per megabit per second.
New York, the state with the best value for money fibre optic internet connection, ranks third for cheapest Wi-Fi in the US, with an average of $0.1 per megabit per second.
Cable broadband works in a similar way to fibre optic, but it differs in the type of cables used to connect your home.
While it doesn’t quite match up to full-fibre connections, it still offers a fast and reliable connection. Here are the states where cable broadband is the most affordable per Mbps.
Texas offers the cheapest cable broadband in the US by far, under half the price of the runner-up on this list. Texas offers cable at an average of $0.12 per Mbps.
Runner-up for cheapest cable broadband is California, which offers an excellent average cost of cable of $0.27 per Mbps.
Massachusetts takes the third spot for cheapest cable broadband, offering an average of $0.40 per Mbps for cable to its residents.
DSL broadband connects you to the internet via your telephone line and is amongst the cheapest options.
However, the speed of a DSL connection isn’t as good as with fibre or cable, although it is still capable of reasonable speeds.
South Carolina is the best state to be in for cheap DSL broadband. South Carolina offers DSL at an average rate of $0.60 per Mbps.
Indiana offers DSL at a mean of $0.90 per Mbps for its residents, making Indiana the second cheapest state for DSL broadband.
In third place for cheapest DSL is North Dakota, which offers DSL at an average rate of $0.92 per Mbps.
The cost of broadband is just one side of the coin, and it’s important to also consider the average speeds.
This is measured in megabits per second and varies considerably around the US. Here are the fastest states overall by Mbps.
Delaware earns the top spot for fastest download speed in the US, with speeds reaching an average of 59.48 megabits per second.
Rhode Island offers an average download speed of 55 megabits per second, making it the state with the second fastest download speed in the US
Massachusetts hits the third spot in this list of fastest download speeds, demonstrating an average download speed of 52.21 megabits per second.
Living in an area where it can be hard to get a fast internet connection can be extremely frustrating for internet users wishing to get online.
By analysing 2020 data, the states with the greatest percentage of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections, even at the lowest speed level, have been revealed.
Wyoming is the state with the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of Wyoming’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Idaho sees a population blackout percentage of 8.64%, with around 155,000 Idaho residents without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre providers.
The state with the third-highest rate of internet blackouts is Mississippi, with just over 7% of Mississippi’s population reportedly without at least 1 provider of ADSL, cable, or fibre.
Montana ranks as the fourth-worst US state for fibre optic coverage, with 6.83% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.
Rounding off the top five states with the most connection blackouts is Arizona, with 6.72% of residents going without access to even one ADSL, cable, or fibre provider.
*of ADSL, cable, or fibre
Broadband expert Catherine Hiley, at Uswitch comments: “It's fair to say that we have become increasingly dependent on reliable broadband over the last few years, especially in the United States. While many people have made the switch to working from home, a record number of people have also turned to the internet to stay entertained and connected.
“With a reliable connection quickly becoming a fundamental backbone of almost every aspect of life, the need for seamless broadband connectivity grows even stronger. Unfortunately for states such as Wyoming and Idaho, where fibre optic connections are the worst in the country, access to fast broadband is limited.
“If, like residents of states such as Wyoming, your own broadband isn't up to scratch, or you feel like you're overpaying, then compare ultrafast broadband deals to determine the best options".