The best value broadband connection in the US

The US states with the best-value broadband

With many people still working from home, and the rise of virtual events, competitive gaming and blockbuster movies on streaming platforms since before the pandemic, a strong and reliable internet connection has never been more important.

As well as revealing the states with the fastest and cheapest broadband, the index also shows which parts of the US have the lowest access to fibre optic, cable, and DSL internet.

Experts at Uswitch have analysed each US state on both their average cost of broadband deals, and average download speeds, to reveal which have the best value broadband.

California offers the third best value broadband coverage in the US, with a value score of 8.56/10. California has one of the lowest average costs across fibre, DSL and cable of just $0.16, while offering a very reasonable 37.51 Mbps download speed for this price.

Rhode Island hits second place for best value internet connection. With a low average mean price of $0.55 per Mbps, the state offers an excellent average internet speed of 55 megabits per second, earning it a value score of 8.67/10.

Massachusetts offers the best value broadband in the US, scoring a 9.23/10 value score. Massachusetts offers a reasonable average cost of $0.48 per Mbps across fibre optic, cable, and DSL, which buys you an average download speed of 52.21 Mbps.

By combining the mean prices of fibre optic, cable, and DSL, with the average speed of internet connections in each US state, the states with the best value-for-money internet connections have been revealed.

The states with the cheapest fibre optic broadband in the USA

New York, the state with the best value for money fibre optic internet connection, ranks third for cheapest Wi-Fi in the US, with an average of $0.1 per megabit per second.

The runner-up for the cheapest fibre optic internet connection cost is Nebraska, with an average cost of $0.06 per megabit per second.

California ranks number 1 for the cheapest average fibre optic cost in the US, with an average cost of just $0.04 per megabit per second.

But which states are the cheapest if you’re looking for the fastest and most reliable connection possible?

Fibre optic is one of the fastest options when it comes to broadband, and while it was initially very expensive, is now becoming more affordable.

The states with the cheapest cable broadband in the USA

Massachusetts takes the third spot for cheapest cable broadband, offering an average of $0.40 per Mbps for cable to its residents.

Runner-up for cheapest cable broadband is California, which offers an excellent average cost of cable of $0.27 per Mbps.

Texas offers the cheapest cable broadband in the US by far, under half the price of the runner-up on this list. Texas offers cable at an average of $0.12 per Mbps.

While it doesn’t quite match up to full-fibre connections, it still offers a fast and reliable connection. Here are the states where cable broadband is the most affordable per Mbps.

Cable broadband works in a similar way to fibre optic, but it differs in the type of cables used to connect your home.

The states with the cheapest DSL broadband in the USA

In third place for cheapest DSL is North Dakota, which offers DSL at an average rate of $0.92 per Mbps.

Indiana offers DSL at a mean of $0.90 per Mbps for its residents, making Indiana the second cheapest state for DSL broadband.

South Carolina is the best state to be in for cheap DSL broadband. South Carolina offers DSL at an average rate of $0.60 per Mbps.

However, the speed of a DSL connection isn’t as good as with fibre or cable, although it is still capable of reasonable speeds.

DSL broadband connects you to the internet via your telephone line and is amongst the cheapest options.

The states with the fastest broadband in the USA

Massachusetts hits the third spot in this list of fastest download speeds, demonstrating an average download speed of 52.21 megabits per second.

Rhode Island offers an average download speed of 55 megabits per second, making it the state with the second fastest download speed in the US

Delaware earns the top spot for fastest download speed in the US, with speeds reaching an average of 59.48 megabits per second.

This is measured in megabits per second and varies considerably around the US. Here are the fastest states overall by Mbps.

The cost of broadband is just one side of the coin, and it’s important to also consider the average speeds.

States with the worst broadband coverage

Living in an area where it can be hard to get a fast internet connection can be extremely frustrating for internet users wishing to get online.

By analysing 2020 data, the states with the greatest percentage of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections, even at the lowest speed level, have been revealed.

1. Wyoming - 10.28% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre

Wyoming is the state with the most internet blackspots, with 10.28% of Wyoming’s population not having access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.

2. Idaho - 8.64% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre

Idaho sees a population blackout percentage of 8.64%, with around 155,000 Idaho residents without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre providers.

3. Mississippi - 7.02% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre

The state with the third-highest rate of internet blackouts is Mississippi, with just over 7% of Mississippi’s population reportedly without at least 1 provider of ADSL, cable, or fibre.

4. Montana - 6.83% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre

Montana ranks as the fourth-worst US state for fibre optic coverage, with 6.83% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre connections.

5. Arizona - 6.72% of the population without access to ADSL, cable, or fibre