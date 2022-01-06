Get the fastest broadband available | Ultrafast broadband

If you’re a heavy broadband user, live in a large household, or live in a large household of heavy broadband users, some broadband packages just won’t be sufficient. In order to keep everyone happy and to make sure your connected devices run smoothly, you’ll need to look for the fastest broadband speeds available in your area. If you’re planning to use your broadband for gaming, sending large files, and streaming 4K content on multiple devices, you’ll need faster broadband than a standard ADSL package. The fastest broadband UK The fastest broadband you can get might not necessarily be the fastest broadband available on the market. It might not even be the fastest broadband your next-door neighbour can get. It all depends on what cables you have connected to your property. Here’s a quick breakdown of the speeds each type of broadband is capable of. Traditional copper telephone cables only — ADSL broadband (10-11Mbps)

Fibre cables to your local cabinet exchange — Fibre broadband (30-80Mbps)

Fibre cables connected directly to your home — Full fibre broadband (100-1000Mbps)

Coaxial cables connecting your home to your local cabinet (with Virgin Media) — Cable broadband (100-1000Mbps) If you’re not sure what types of broadband are available where you live, you can check to see what the fastest broadband in your area is with our postcode checker. Depending on the infrastructure in your area, you’ll likely have a range of broadband packages that fit within a range of speeds, each with similar but slightly different names. Our fastest broadband deals Check out our fastest broadband deals below:

Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre Broadband + Phone Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 1Gb Per month £65 See deal £130 Voucher Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre Broadband only (no phone line required) Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 1Gb Per month £62 See deal £130 Voucher Community Fibre 1Gbps Fibre Broadband - 12 Months Contract length 12 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £9.95 Average speed* 920Mb Per month £27.50 See deal £130 Voucher

What is ultrafast broadband?

Ultrafast broadband is generally thought of as any broadband connection that supplies 100Mbps or faster. A number of broadband providers use the term ‘ultrafast broadband’ to refer to their top-end broadband packages. However, providers use different technologies to deliver their broadband services to your home, and as a result the speeds they can offer also differ significantly. The telecoms regulator Ofcom defines ultrafast as “broadband which offers download speeds of at least 300 Mbps”. However, a number of providers that use the ultrafast broadband term don’t offer those speeds. It can sound confusing, but the general rule of thumb is, if a provider is labelling a package as ultrafast broadband, it’s one of the fastest packages they provide. What is the difference between superfast and ultrafast broadband? The main difference between superfast broadband and ultrafast broadband is the speeds they deliver. Superfast broadband is often used to describe broadband packages with speeds of anywhere between 30Mbps and 100Mbps. Ultrafast broadband on the other hand covers speeds ranging from 100Mbps all the way up to 900Mbps. Superfast speeds are delivered via fibre broadband, which still includes a certain amount of the connection using copper wires to deliver broadband to your home. Ultrafast broadband uses a full fibre connection in most, but not all, cases. Finally, superfast broadband is widely available across the country, with more than 95% of UK households able to access it. Ultrafast broadband is still comparatively limited in its availability, as connecting individual properties directly with a fibre connection takes time and investment. Ultrafast broadband is still only available to roughly 21% of UK households Gfast, gigabit or ultrafast broadband Once you get over 100Mbps, the terms for high-speed broadband tend to get a bit more inter-mingled, with terms like Gfast and gigabit being used as well as ultrafast broadband. Gfast broadband involves Openreach attaching a special pod to your cabinet exchange which allows it to supercharge the speed through the copper telephone wires to your property. This is easier to implement, since the current cable doesn’t need to be replaced, and it can significantly improve your broadband speeds. But it’s only available to a small number of areas, so you’ll need to check if your property can access it. Gigabit broadband delivers download speeds of 1Gbps; over ten times faster than superfast broadband. It’s only available to about 37% of UK properties right now, but it can be delivered via a full fibre broadband connection or one of Virgin Media’s specially adapted coaxial cables. You can get incredibly fast download speeds on both, but upload speeds via coaxial cables tend to peak around 35Mbps. Do I need ultrafast broadband? Should I get ultrafast broadband?

There are a few reasons why you might need to get ultrafast broadband, but for the most part, superfast broadband speeds are plenty for most households. Read on to see whether you need to get ultrafast broadband. Large households If you live alone or with one other person, the demands on your broadband aren’t likely to be above superfast levels. It’s rare that any task you perform online requires more than 50Mbps of download speed at a time. However, if you’re in a house of four or more people, each with high demands on your broadband, you’re likely to run out of available bandwidth fairly quickly. If one teenager is gaming all day, and another is uploading large files, all while you’re trying to stream a movie in 4K, your broadband will struggle. Ultrafast broadband would mean that you never have to worry about sharing bandwidth. Live streaming and online gaming All the latest gaming consoles connect to the internet, either to download games and access features or to stream games online. The higher the quality of a game you play, the more bandwidth it will require. If you’re a hardcore gamer and want to stream your gameplay to platforms like Twitch, then that will place even greater demands on your home broadband. If this is you then ultrafast broadband will be well worth the money. Probably the most bandwidth-intensive online activity is game streaming or ‘cloud gaming’. This is where instead of downloading a game to your console and playing an online mode, the *entire* game is hosted somewhere else and streamed to your home, graphics and all. It’s just like what Netflix does for TV shows and films, except that video games are much larger files and so require a lot more internet speed to work smoothly. You’ll need 35Mbps alone just to stream a game this way. Check out our comprehensive guide to read more about the best broadband speeds for gaming. Working from home If you’re not planning to head back to the office, or run your own business from home, then ultrafast broadband could be beneficial depending on the type of work you do. If you work using lots of large files, regularly upload videos, have constant video calls, or do anything especially bandwidth-intensive, ultrafast broadband would be a good investment. Read our guide, for more tips on how to get the most out of broadband when working from home. If it’s readily available Ultrafast broadband might seem like overkill for light internet users, but as technology improves and the availability of full fibre connections increases in the coming years, ultrafast broadband could quickly become the standard. If you live in a property that has a full fibre or coaxial cable connection, you should at least consider upgrading to ultrafast broadband. A standard ultrafast package could be as affordable as £20-25 a month for speeds over 100Mbps. And while you may not need those speeds all the time, a solid full fibre connection is also more reliable and will ensure the smooth running of however many new devices you connect to your home Wi-Fi in the future.

Fastest broadband UK providers Not all UK broadband providers offer ultrafast broadband connections and those that do offer a confusingly varied range of speeds under the name “Ultrafast Broadband”. BT Ultrafast broadband As the UK’s biggest broadband provider, BT is making a big push to improve the availability of its ultrafast broadband services. Delivered via its Openreach network, there are currently two BT Ultrafast broadband packages: BT Ultrafast Fibre 100 — average speeds of 145Mbps

BT Ultrafast Fibre 250 — average speeds of 300Mbps BT Ultrafast broadband deals all include unlimited downloads, a BT Smart Hub X router and 1TB of cloud storage on a 24-month contract.

Sky Ultrafast broadband Sky’s ultrafast broadband product was launched at the end of 2020 to, at the time, roughly 18.5% of UK households. ‘Sky Broadband Ultrafast’ has an average download speed of 145Mbps –– 12 times faster than its standard broadband deal –– and average upload speeds of 27Mbps. It also includes Sky’s ‘Ultrafast Speed Guarantee’ which has a money-back guarantee with the following terms and conditions: “If after the first 14 days after activation, your broadband throughput line speed drops below the guaranteed minimum download speed (100Mbs for Sky Broadband Ultrafast), for 3 consecutive days or more, you can claim money back. “You must be within your minimum term and can claim twice within it. Money-back will be one month's Sky Broadband and Talk product subscription (excluding Sky Broadband Boost), or, if within the first 30 days of activation, set-up costs too.”

Virgin Media Ultrafast broadband Unlike Sky and BT, Virgin Media Ultrafast broadband packages have been available for most of its time in operation. Running on its own cable network, Virgin Media has held the title of fastest broadband provider for years now, with even its standard package offering average speeds of 108Mbps. Whether you choose to purchase a broadband-only package or combine ultrafast broadband with phone, mobile and/or pay-TV services, you’ll never get less than 100Mbps with Virgin Media.

Hyperoptic Ultrafast Broadband Hyperoptic ultrafast broadband operates using its own network, and it’s mainly available in new builds and apartment blocks in larger cities. Hyperoptic ultrafast broadband runs the full range of speeds from 150Mbps all the way up to 1Gbps. Hyperoptic is also a great option for households that want to be well-connected but don’t need a landline. The main drawback is Hyperoptic’s limited and localised availability, as it’s not likely to be available to those outside of urban areas.